Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ameriprise Financial : 11 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's “Top Independent Advisors” List

09/29/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 11 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Barron’s “Top Independent Advisors” list. Each year, Barron’s publishes the list recognizing the top 100 independent advisors across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records, assets under management and high levels of ethical standards.

“On behalf of Ameriprise, we congratulate the advisors who’ve earned a spot on this distinguished list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “Recognition like this doesn’t happen by chance. These advisors continuously raise the bar for themselves and their teams and they have a deep commitment to helping their clients achieve their long-term goals. We’re proud to partner with them and support their continued success.”

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2021 Barron’s Top Independent list:

  • Dane Burkholder, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Roseville Wealth Management Group in Lancaster, Penn.
  • Adam S. Goldstein, Private Wealth Advisor at Goldstein & Associates in Calabasas, Calif.
  • Susan Kim, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Kim, Hopkins & Associates in Vienna, Virginia
  • Jon Kuttin, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Kuttin Wealth Management in Hauppauge, New York
  • Randy Linde, Chief Executive Officer of AGP Wealth Advisors in Bellevue, Wash.
  • Kim Orth, Private Wealth Advisor at Orth Financial Group in Wilmington, Delaware
  • Darrell Pennington, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Pennington Wealth Management in Houston, Texas
  • Gail Reid, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Castlewatch Wealth in Glendale, Calif.
  • Erin Scannell, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Wealth Advisors in Mercer Island, Wash.
  • Scott Tiras, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Tiras Wealth Management
  • Dan Wilson, Private Wealth Advisor at Skyeburst Wealth Management in Auburndale, Mass.

The full list of Barron’s Top Independent Wealth Advisors can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s®, “Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” Sept. 20, 2021. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria for each award include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
10:05aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : 11 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's “Top I..
BU
09/27AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : The Economy Remains Fundamentally Solid Despite Headwinds
PU
09/21COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS : Expands Strategic Beta Fixed Income Suite with Launch ..
BU
09/20AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investor Sentiment Will be Tested this Week
PU
09/20AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two ..
BU
09/16FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
09/14COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS : ' Catherine Stienstra Named Bond Manager of the Year b..
BU
09/13AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Keeping a Close Eye on Fiscal Policy Changes
PU
09/13AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31
BU
09/10AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 700 M - -
Net income 2021 2 263 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 30 842 M 30 842 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 271,15 $
Average target price 286,22 $
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Colin Moore Global Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.39.53%30 842
BLACKROCK, INC.21.33%130 975
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.33%86 706
UBS GROUP AG19.05%55 620
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.39.96%45 834
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.82%45 671