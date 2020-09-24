Ameriprise Financial : 14 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's "Top Independent Advisors" List

Total number of Ameriprise advisors honored by Barron’s up 40% year over year

Ameriprise Financial Inc. today announced that 14 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Barron’s list of “Top Independent Advisors,” representing a 40% increase over 2019. Each year, Barron’s publishes the list recognizing the top 100 independent advisors across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records, assets under management and high levels of ethical standards.

“We congratulate the Ameriprise advisors who’ve earned this distinguished recognition. The honor is a well-deserved testament to their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional client service while operating and growing their high-caliber practices,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s franchise advisor channel. “Between industry leading technology, leadership support, practice management resources and dedicated programs for practice acquisitions, our advisors have the resources to grow at an exponential rate and ultimately help more people reach their financial goals. We’re proud to partner with them and support their continued success.”

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2020 Barron’s Top Independent list:

Name Location Nancy S Daoud Oxford, Connecticut Jonathon Kuttin Hauppauge, New York Randall Linde Renton, Washington Charla McIntyre Fields Hurst, Texas Richard R Miller Wellesley, Massachusetts Kimberlee Orth Wilmington, Delaware Geri Pell Rye Brook, New York Darrell Pennington Houston, Texas Gail Reid Glendale, California Erin Scannell Mercer Island, Washington Scott Tiras Houston, Texas Brent Trentham Alcoa, Tennessee Philip John Watson Downers Grove, Illinois Daniel Wilson Auburndale, Massachusetts

The full list of Barron’s Top Independent Wealth Advisors can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s®, “Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” Sept. 14, 2020. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria for each award include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking.

