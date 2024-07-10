federal savings bank, Ameriprise Financial became subject to ongoing supervision by the FRB. As a subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial, ACC is (absent exclusion or exemption) required to comply with certain limits on its activity, including investment limitations on its portfolio and other limitations under applicable banking laws. Failure to meet one or more of certain requirements and regulations would mean, depending on the violation and any agreement then reached with the FRB, Ameriprise Financial (and therefore ACC) could not undertake new activities, continue certain activities, or make certain acquisitions until such violation is cured.

The elimination of LIBOR may adversely affect the interest rates on, and value of, certain derivatives and floating rate securities ACC holds, the activities ACC conducts, and any other assets or liabilities, the value of which is tied to LIBOR.

The elimination of LIBOR and transition to alternative reference rates may have an adverse impact on the value of, return on and trading markets for a broad array of financial products, including any LIBOR-based securities, loans and derivatives that are included in ACC's financial assets and liabilities. U.S. Dollar LIBOR is anticipated to be phased out by June 30, 2023, and replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, and all other LIBOR currencies were phased out by December 31, 2021. There will continue to be work required to transition to the new benchmark rates for U.S. Dollar LIBOR. In addition, LIBOR may perform differently during the phase-out period than in the past which could result in lower interest payments and a reduction in the value of certain assets. Accordingly, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the transition away from LIBOR on various derivatives, floating rate securities and other securities ACC holds, the activities ACC conducts and any other assets or liabilities (as well as contractual rights and obligations), the value of which is tied to LIBOR. The value or profitability of these products and instruments, and ACC's costs of operations, may be adversely affected until new reference rates and fallbacks for both legacy and new products, instruments and contracts are commercially accepted.

If the counterparties to the derivative instruments ACC uses to hedge certain certificate liabilities default, ACC may be exposed to risks it had sought to mitigate, which could adversely affect ACC's financial condition and results of operations.

ACC uses derivative instruments to hedge certain certificate liabilities. ACC enters into a variety of derivative instruments with a number of counterparties. If ACC's counterparties become insolvent or fail to honor their obligations under the contracts governing such instruments, ACC's hedges of the related risk may be ineffective. That failure could have a material adverse effect on ACC's financial condition and results of operations. The risk of counterparty default may increase during periods of capital market volatility.

Some of ACC's investments are relatively illiquid and ACC may have difficulty selling these investments.

ACC invests a portion of its assets in privately placed fixed income securities and commercial mortgage loans, which are relatively illiquid. ACC's investment manager periodically reviews ACC's private placement investment using adopted standards to categorize the investment as liquid or illiquid. As of December 31, 2021, commercial mortgage loans and private placement fixed income securities that have been categorized as illiquid represented approximately 2% of the carrying value of ACC's investment portfolio. If ACC requires significant amounts of cash on short notice in excess of its normal cash requirements, ACC may have difficulty selling its investment in a timely manner or be forced to sell them for an amount less than it would otherwise have been able to realize, or both, which could have an adverse effect on ACC's financial condition and results of operations.

The determination of the amount of allowances taken on certain loans and investments is subject to management's evaluation and judgment and could materially impact ACC's results of operations or financial position.

The determination of the amount of allowances vary by investment type and is based upon ACC's periodic evaluation and assessment of inherent and known risks associated with the respective asset class.

Management uses its best judgment in evaluating the cause of the decline in the estimated fair value of the security and in assessing the prospects for recovery. Inherent in management's evaluation of the security are assumptions and estimates about the operations of the issuer and its future earnings potential. The determination of the amount of allowances on loans is based upon the asset's expected life, considering past events, current conditions and reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. Such evaluations and assessments are revised as conditions change and new information becomes available. Historical trends may not be indicative of future impairments or allowances.

If ACC's reserves for future certificate redemptions and maturities are inadequate, ACC may be required to increase its reserve liabilities, which could adversely affect ACC's results of operations and financial condition.

Investment certificates may be purchased either with a lump-sum payment or by installment payments. Certificate product owners are entitled to receive, at maturity, a definite sum of money. Payments from certificate owners are credited to investment certificate reserves. Investment certificate reserves accumulate interest at specified percentage rates as declared by ACC. Reserves are also maintained for advance payments made by certificate owners, accrued interest thereon, and for additional credits in excess of minimum guaranteed rates and accrued interest thereon. On certificates allowing for the deduction of a surrender charge, the cash surrender values may be less than accumulated investment certificate reserves prior to maturity dates. Cash surrender values on certificates allowing for no surrender charge are equal to certificate reserves. The payment distribution, reserve accumulation rates, cash surrender values, reserve values and other matters are governed by the 1940 Act.