Ameriprise Financial : 2021 and 2022 Recast Financials under LDTI

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reports

2021 and 2022 Recast Results under LDTI

In August 2018, the FASB updated the accounting standard related to long-duration insurance contracts. The guidance revises elements of the measurement models and disclosure requirements for long-duration insurance contracts issued by insurers. Adoption of the accounting standard will not impact overall cash flows, insurance subsidiaries' dividend capacity, or regulatory capital requirements. It will have no impact on Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management or Corporate excluding Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities segment results.

In Q1 2023, the Company will begin reporting results under this new standard. This presentation provides GAAP and Operating results for 2021 and 2022 recast under LDTI.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company believes the presentation of adjusted operating earnings and other non-GAAP financial measures, and the corresponding ratios, best represents the underlying performance of our core operations and facilitates a more meaningful trend analysis without the distortion of various adjustment items. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our financial performance on a basis comparable to that used by some securities analysts and investors and to provide a valuable perspective for investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are taken into consideration, to varying degrees, for purposes of business planning and analysis and for certain compensation-related matters. Non- GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of our performance and should not be considered alternatives for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are discussed in more detail below and may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations can be found on the subsequent pages.

