Ameriprise Financial : 2021 and 2022 Recast Financials under LDTI

04/13/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reports

2021 and 2022 Recast Results under LDTI

In August 2018, the FASB updated the accounting standard related to long-duration insurance contracts. The guidance revises elements of the measurement models and disclosure requirements for long-duration insurance contracts issued by insurers. Adoption of the accounting standard will not impact overall cash flows, insurance subsidiaries' dividend capacity, or regulatory capital requirements. It will have no impact on Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management or Corporate excluding Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities segment results.

In Q1 2023, the Company will begin reporting results under this new standard. This presentation provides GAAP and Operating results for 2021 and 2022 recast under LDTI.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Media Relations:

Alicia A. Charity

Paul W. Johnson

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(612) 671-2080

(612) 671-0625

alicia.a.charity@ampf.com

paul.w.johnson@ampf.com

Stephanie M. Rabe

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

  1. 671-4085stephanie.m.rabe@ampf.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company believes the presentation of adjusted operating earnings and other non-GAAP financial measures, and the corresponding ratios, best represents the underlying performance of our core operations and facilitates a more meaningful trend analysis without the distortion of various adjustment items. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our financial performance on a basis comparable to that used by some securities analysts and investors and to provide a valuable perspective for investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are taken into consideration, to varying degrees, for purposes of business planning and analysis and for certain compensation-related matters. Non- GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement investors' understanding of our performance and should not be considered alternatives for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are discussed in more detail below and may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations can be found on the subsequent pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This supplement contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's plans, estimates and beliefs. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Management cautions readers to carefully consider the risks described in the "Risk Factors" discussion under Part 1, Item 1A of and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at ir.ameriprise.com. Management undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

The financial results discussed in this supplement represent past performance only, which may not be used to predict or project future results. The financial results and values presented in this supplement are based upon asset valuations that represent estimates as of the date of this supplement and may be revised in the company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Ameriprise Financial announces financial and other information to investors through the company's investor relations website at ir.ameriprise.com, as well as SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Investors and others interested in the company are encouraged to visit the investor relations website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. The website also allows users to sign up for automatic notifications in the event new materials are posted. The information found on the website is not incorporated by reference into this supplement or in any other report or document the company furnishes or files with the SEC.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Recast Consolidated Results

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

3 Qtr 2022

4 Qtr 2022

Full Year 2022

YoY % Over/

Full Year 2021

1 Qtr 2022

2 Qtr 2022

(Under)

GAAP net income

$

3,417

$

Adjusted operating earnings

$

2,614

$

Adjusted operating earnings excluding unlocking

$

2,703

$

(see reconciliations on p. 7)

GAAP net income per diluted share

$

28.48

$

Adjusted operating earnings per diluted share

$

21.78

$

Adjusted operating earnings per diluted share excluding

unlocking

$

22.53

$

(see reconciliations on p. 7)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

117.3

Diluted

120.0

825

$

614

$

1,061

$

649

$

3,149

(8)%

676

$

654

$

823

$

732

$

2,885

10 %

676

$

654

$

716

$

732

$

2,778

3 %

7.10

$

5.37

$

9.41

$

5.83

$

27.70

(3)%

5.82

$

5.72

$

7.30

$

6.57

$

25.37

16 %

5.82

$

5.72

$

6.35

$

6.57

$

24.43

8 %

113.7

112.3

110.5

108.9

111.3

(5)%

116.2

114.4

112.7

111.4

113.7

(5)%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Recast Consolidated GAAP Results

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

3 Qtr 2022

4 Qtr 2022

Full Year 2022

YoY % Over/

Full Year 2021

1 Qtr 2022

2 Qtr 2022

(Under)

Revenues

Management and financial advice fees

$

9,275

$

2,459

$

2,277

$

2,172

$

2,125

$

9,033

(3)%

Distribution fees

1,828

446

459

506

528

1,939

6 %

Net investment income

1,683

261

287

349

577

1,474

(12)%

Premiums, policy and contract charges

221

338

342

354

363

1,397

NM

Other revenues

382

123

124

118

126

491

29 %

Total revenues

13,389

3,627

3,489

3,499

3,719

14,334

7 %

Banking and deposit interest expense

12

2

3

15

56

76

NM

Total net revenues

13,377

3,625

3,486

3,484

3,663

14,258

7 %

Expenses

Distribution expenses

5,028

1,300

1,239

1,198

1,198

4,935

2 %

Interest credited to fixed accounts

600

141

145

157

222

665

(11)%

Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses

(156)

32

(196)

81

325

242

NM

Remeasurement gains and losses of future policy benefit

reserves

(52)

(6)

1

(1)

7

1

NM

Change in fair value of market risk benefits

(113)

100

519

(321)

13

311

NM

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

259

65

67

58

62

252

3 %

Interest and debt expense

191

40

44

52

62

198

(4)%

General and administrative expense

3,435

947

894

925

957

3,723

(8)%

Total expenses

9,192

2,619

2,713

2,149

2,846

10,327

(12)%

Pretax income

4,185

1,006

773

1,335

817

3,931

(6)%

Income tax provision

768

181

159

274

168

782

(2)%

Net income

$

3,417

$

825

$

614

$

1,061

$

649

$

3,149

(8)%

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

$

29.13

$

7.26

$

5.47

$

9.60

$

5.96

$

28.29

(3)%

Earnings per diluted share

$

28.48

$

7.10

$

5.37

$

9.41

$

5.83

$

27.70

(3)%

NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Recast Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment Adjusted Operating Results

(in millions, unaudited)

3 Qtr 2022

4 Qtr 2022

Full Year 2022

YoY % Over/

Full Year 2021

1 Qtr 2022

2 Qtr 2022

(Under)

Revenues

Management and financial advice fees

$

932

$

218

$

197

$

189

$

184

$

788

(15)%

Distribution fees

485

112

107

101

98

418

(14)%

Net investment income

480

114

124

151

180

569

19 %

Premiums, policy and contract charges

1,326

321

328

339

349

1,337

1 %

Other revenues

7

3

4

3

2

12

71 %

Total revenues

3,230

768

760

783

813

3,124

(3)%

Banking and deposit interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted operating total net revenues

3,230

768

760

783

813

3,124

(3)%

Expenses

Distribution expenses

544

122

118

106

102

448

18 %

Interest credited to fixed accounts

389

96

96

97

97

386

1 %

Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses

427

109

108

113

139

469

(10)%

Remeasurement gains and losses of future policy benefit

reserves

(6)

(7)

(3)

5

6

1

NM

Change in fair value of market risk benefits

680

131

129

(11)

123

372

45 %

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

239

59

61

56

57

233

3 %

Interest and debt expense

37

9

9

10

11

39

(5)%

General and administrative expense

302

74

74

82

79

309

(2)%

Adjusted operating expenses

2,612

593

592

458

614

2,257

14 %

Pretax adjusted operating earnings

$

618

$

175

$

168

$

325

$

199

$

867

40 %

Unlocking

(113)

-

-

128

-

128

NM

Pretax adjusted operating earnings excluding unlocking

$

731

$

175

$

168

$

197

$

199

$

739

1 %

NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Recast Long Term Care Adjusted Operating Results

(in millions, unaudited)

3 Qtr 2022

4 Qtr 2022

Full Year 2022

YoY % Over/

Full Year 2021

1 Qtr 2022

2 Qtr 2022

(Under)

Revenues

Management and financial advice fees

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

-

Distribution fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net investment income

149

36

37

38

42

153

3 %

Premiums, policy and contract charges

99

23

24

25

26

98

(1)%

Other revenues

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenues

248

59

61

63

68

251

1 %

Banking and deposit interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted operating total net revenues

248

59

61

63

68

251

1 %

Expenses

Distribution expenses

(12)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(4)

(13)

8 %

Interest credited to fixed accounts

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses

243

57

58

65

60

240

1 %

Remeasurement gains and losses of future policy benefit

reserves

(46)

1

4

(6)

1

-

NM

Change in fair value of market risk benefits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest and debt expense

10

3

2

3

3

11

(10)%

General and administrative expense

24

5

7

4

7

23

4 %

Adjusted operating expenses

219

64

67

63

67

261

(19)%

Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss)

$

29

$

(5)

$

(6)

$

-

$

1

$

(10)

NM

Unlocking

-

-

-

6

-

6

-

Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) excluding

$

29

$

(5)

$

(6)

$

(6)

$

1

$

(16)

NM

unlocking

NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 20:51:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
