AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

(AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : 347 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors List

02/25/2021 | 11:23am EST
Ameriprise Financial Inc., today announced that 347 financial advisors were named to Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisor list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top advisors based on several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We congratulate these standout advisors who’ve spent their careers helping clients feel confident about their financial futures,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s employee advisor and financial institutions channels. “Now more than ever, people are turning to their advisors for advice to meet their specific needs. Our advisors have the technology and capabilities in place to support clients when, where and how they want and ultimately, help them reach their goals.”

“One of the most important things an advisor can do for their clients is to help them stay focused on their long-term goals while planning for the unexpected; the pandemic has underscored how critical comprehensive financial planning is,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent channel. “Ameriprise advisors stand out in the industry for their ability to help clients create a plan and adjust when life changes. It’s exciting to see so many our advisors being recognized for their success and commitment to clients.”

The full list of Forbes Top Best-in-State Financial Advisors can be found at forbes.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” Feb 11, 2021.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
