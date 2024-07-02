This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Ameriprise Financial Inc. published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 22:04:00 UTC.

7/1/2024 Anthony Saglimbene, Chief Market Strategist, Ameriprise Financial The S&P 500 Index (+3.6%) and NASDAQ Composite (+6.0%) closed June higher for the second straight month, notching their fifth monthly gain for 2024. Solid June gains in NVIDIA (+12.6%) and Apple (+9.6%) helped drive both indexes higher in the final month of the first half of the year. In the middle of June, NVIDIA surpassed Microsoft as the [...]