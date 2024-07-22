This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

7/22/2024 Anthony Saglimbene, Chief Market Strategist, Ameriprise Financial Major U.S. stock averages finished mixed last week. A rotational trade out of Big Tech and growth areas (which led the market higher in the first half) into cyclical areas that are more closely tied to economic conditions colored the week's market activity. As a result, some of this year's performance laggards like small-cap stocks, Energy, Real [...]