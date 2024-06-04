Advisor Kyle Rasmussen says he missed the wraparound support and resources at Ameriprise that help him serve clients and grow his practice

MINNEAPOLIS - June 4, 2024 - Private Wealth Advisor Kyle Rasmussen, CFP ® , APMA ™ and Financial Advisor Nick Blasberg recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial in Reinbeck, Iowa with over $105 million in client assets. Their practice operates under the name Generational Wealth Partners and includes financial planning specialist Hunter Bell, CFP ® .

Rasmussen, who has nearly 15 years in the industry, returns to Ameriprise Financial after a five-year stint at LPL where he quickly learned that not all broker-dealers are equal in terms of support. "At Ameriprise, advisors are never made to feel they are going it alone," explained Rasmussen. "The firm puts advisors at the center of their business model and focuses on providing all the tools, technology, training, time and energy needed to grow and do great things for clients."

Rasmussen cited several other benefits that influenced the team's decision to move to Ameriprise:

Integrated and streamlined technology: "All of the technology, tools, and systems at Ameriprise work seamlessly together and streamline how we operate. This allows us to spend less time on paperwork and more time caring for our clients."

Leadership support and coaching programs: "Ameriprise is dedicated to helping us meet our goals for growth through educational opportunities, coaching programs and experts from across the firm."

Resources for external practice acquisitions: "It's well known in the industry many financial advisors are planning to retire over the next several years. Ameriprise has been preparing for this trend and has dedicated resources to help acquire and onboard external practices when opportunities arise."

"With the expertise and backing of Ameriprise, we've already moved the majority of our book in less than two months," said Rasmussen. "Our clients have been impressed with how seamless the transition process has been."

The team is supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Brad Sabol and Ameriprise regional vice president Michael Lawson.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with more than 400 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2023 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About the Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership

The Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership offers a differentiated experience for advisors that helps them accelerate growth while delivering an excellent client experience. Combined with the company's culture of support and independence, the Ultimate Advisor Partnership enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2023 10-K.

2 Ameriprise Financial Q1 2024 Earnings Release.

