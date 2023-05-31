Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22:39 2023-05-31 pm EDT
298.35 USD   -3.59%
12:02pAmeriprise Financial Advisors Embrace eMeeting – Exclusive Capability that Facilitates Excellent Client Meetings and Reduces Administrative Burden by up to 70%
BU
05/30Shares close mixed, Nvidia's 3% rise offsets debt ceiling jitters
RE
05/30Shares mixed, Nvdia surge offset by jitters over debt ceiling vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Ameriprise Financial Advisors Embrace eMeeting – Exclusive Capability that Facilitates Excellent Client Meetings and Reduces Administrative Burden by up to 70%

05/31/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Ameriprise financial advisors and staff use eMeeting to foster deeper and more meaningful conversations with clients – and they get time back in their day to focus on practice growth

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today released details on how its exclusive eMeeting capability helps the firm’s financial advisors and operations staff deliver outstanding client experiences while saving significant time and expenses in their practices. eMeeting – which is fully integrated into the firm’s customer relationship management (CRM) system – creates fully-customized and professionally-branded client presentations in a matter of minutes.

Ameriprise advisors who’ve adopted eMeeting in their practices report it reduces meeting prep time by as much as 70%, freeing them and their teams up to spend more time with clients and grow their practices. They also describe how eMeeting fosters deeper conversations and connections with clients. Its intuitive, visually-engaging interface helps to guide discussions on a full range of topics — from current market conditions to an individual client’s long-term plans for retirement. Having all of this information at their fingertips gives advisors the ability to conduct more impactful, interactive and efficient meetings – and deliver a consistently excellent client experience.

“Our robust advisor-client interactive capabilities set us apart in the industry, and eMeeting takes us to another level,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s independent channel. “Using input from our advisors, we designed a system that creates compelling, customized presentations with incredible speed and availability. It gives a 360-degree view on everything that’s important to each unique client – and gives advisors and their staff additional time to serve more individuals and grow their practices.”

eMeeting helps advisors identify specific action items they may want to address over the course of a client meeting. This automation enables advisors to provide even better and more tailored advice while driving a consistent client experience even across large, complex advisor teams.

“Ameriprise pioneered financial planning in the 1970s, and we continue to evolve and move it forward along with our digital capabilities and innovations,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We’re replacing the burden of administrative tasks with turnkey solutions and key insights that help our advisors serve clients even better.”

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 258 M - -
Net income 2023 2 848 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 32 238 M 32 238 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 309,45 $
Average target price 361,55 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.62%32 238
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.95%100 877
UBS GROUP AG2.18%58 113
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.23%50 142
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.56%37 891
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.41%32 110
