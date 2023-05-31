Ameriprise Financial Advisors Embrace eMeeting – Exclusive Capability that Facilitates Excellent Client Meetings and Reduces Administrative Burden by up to 70%

Ameriprise financial advisors and staff use eMeeting to foster deeper and more meaningful conversations with clients – and they get time back in their day to focus on practice growth

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today released details on how its exclusive eMeeting capability helps the firm’s financial advisors and operations staff deliver outstanding client experiences while saving significant time and expenses in their practices. eMeeting – which is fully integrated into the firm’s customer relationship management (CRM) system – creates fully-customized and professionally-branded client presentations in a matter of minutes.

Ameriprise advisors who’ve adopted eMeeting in their practices report it reduces meeting prep time by as much as 70%, freeing them and their teams up to spend more time with clients and grow their practices. They also describe how eMeeting fosters deeper conversations and connections with clients. Its intuitive, visually-engaging interface helps to guide discussions on a full range of topics — from current market conditions to an individual client’s long-term plans for retirement. Having all of this information at their fingertips gives advisors the ability to conduct more impactful, interactive and efficient meetings – and deliver a consistently excellent client experience.

“Our robust advisor-client interactive capabilities set us apart in the industry, and eMeeting takes us to another level,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s independent channel. “Using input from our advisors, we designed a system that creates compelling, customized presentations with incredible speed and availability. It gives a 360-degree view on everything that’s important to each unique client – and gives advisors and their staff additional time to serve more individuals and grow their practices.”

eMeeting helps advisors identify specific action items they may want to address over the course of a client meeting. This automation enables advisors to provide even better and more tailored advice while driving a consistent client experience even across large, complex advisor teams.

“Ameriprise pioneered financial planning in the 1970s, and we continue to evolve and move it forward along with our digital capabilities and innovations,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of Ameriprise’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We’re replacing the burden of administrative tasks with turnkey solutions and key insights that help our advisors serve clients even better.”

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005852/en/