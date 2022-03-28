Ameriprise Financial : Can Markets Extend Their Winning Streak to Four Weeks?

The S&P 500®
index ended higher for a 3rd straight week on Friday as investors seemed to grow more comfortable with economic and earnings prospects despite ongoing threats. On the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.8%. The gain follows a surge of +6.9% in the preceding week. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is still down 4.4% and off 5.3% since its all-time high of 4796.6, which was reached on the first day of trading this year, January 3.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite are also coming off three-week winning streaks. The 30-stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average started the week down 3.6% year-to-date while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite was down 9.3%. Though the NASDAQ's performance since the start of the year is worse than that of the S&P 500 or Dow, the Composite has seen the strongest recovery of late. The NASDAQ closed Friday up 12.6% from its recent low of 12,581.22 on March 14. The Index is still down 11.8% from its November 19 all-time high, but its recent momentum has represented a marked tonal difference in investor sentiment toward some of the most widely held internet and technology-oriented shares.
The rebound in market sentiment and stock prices has clearly not been a domestic story alone. As of today's trading, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was a strong 12.3% above its near-term low set on March 9. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 Average is 13.1% above its recent lows (set March 9) while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is a strong 17.8% above its lows on March 15.
The recent winning streak for equities has come despite rising interest rates and higher commodity prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond closed Friday at a level of 2.49%, up 34 basis points on the week and its highest level since May 2019. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil closed Friday at $113.90 per barrel (bbl) after starting the week at $104.70, according to FactSet. It was the highest weekly close for WTI crude oil since the first week of March. This morning, however, WTI crude oil is trading down more than 5% on news of COVID-19 related local lockdowns in Shanghai.
Has The Correction Run Its Course?
The three-week winning streak for stocks aside, we believe investors should recognize the considerable risks that remain on the landscape and understand that adverse developments are still a distinct possibility, particularly in Ukraine. That said, equity valuations have improved materially from their highs and the pending earnings season could offer investors some positive news in support of recent share gains.
A Busy Week Ahead: Economic Data Comes Into Focus For Investors This Week
There are a number of high-profile reports on the docket, highlighted by the March Employment Report on Friday. Forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Labor Department report to show another solid month of job gains with 450,000 net new jobs forecast to have been generated as the unemployment rate is projected to have slipped another tenth to 3.7%.
Consumer Confidence report is due out on Tuesday, which will be closely watched as it will be the first to fully incorporate consumer attitudes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Overall, economists expect the report to show its third straight monthly decline to a level of 107.0 from February's 110.5. Although Consumer Confidence is a carefully monitored economic measure, we note that it rarely correlates well with actual consumer spending behavior unless there is a corresponding loss of employment during the period.
