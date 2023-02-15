Ameriprise Financial : Can Stocks Climb Higher as Investors Contend with Uncertainty? 02/15/2023 | 12:58pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields



The fourth quarter earnings season has largely underwhelmed, with fewer companies than average surpassing already low expectations heading into the reporting season. However, consumer resiliency, "less bad" outlooks, cost-cutting measures, improving supply chains, and a greater focus on expense management have been bright spots in the aggregate that investors appear to be gravitating toward to help drive the overall earnings narrative. As a result, stocks appear to be moving through the earnings season in a relatively solid fashion - despite declining profit estimates for the first two quarters of this year. With roughly 69% of S&P 500 fourth quarter reports complete, blended earnings per share (EPS) growth is down 4.9% year-over-year on revenue growth of +4.6%. The Index is on pace for its first year-over-year EPS growth decline since the third quarter of 2020. This week, the rate of earnings reports will slow, with 61 S&P 500 companies scheduled to release results.



Last week, the S&P 500 Index was down 1.1%, falling for the first time in three weeks. Similarly, the NASDAQ Composite slid lower by 2.4%, breaking a five-week winning streak and posting its worst week of performance since mid-December. And despite the value-based Dow Jones Industrials Average (down 0.2%) helping moderate losses on the week, Value underperformed Growth for the fourth time in five weeks. Energy (+5.0%), Healthcare (down 0.2%), and Utilities (down 0.4%) helped to mitigate some of the pressure across the S&P 500. Conversely, traders lightened exposure to Communication Services (down 6.6%) and Consumer Discretionary (down 2.2%), following both sectors seeing an impressive start to the year.



Stocks Give Back Some Performance; Rates Unlikely to Come Down in 2023, According to the Fed



Notably, stocks gave back some of their strong year-to-date performance last week due to higher bond yields taking a bite out of a key tailwind for higher stock prices in 2023. The Fed-sensitive 2-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since November, finishing the week at 4.51%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended last week at 3.74%, its highest level since the start of the year.



Earlier in the week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell retread his post-FOMC comments in an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington. And while he again stated disinflation pressures have begun, he repeated there is a long way to go to bring down inflationary forces. Importantly, he sees more rate increases on the horizon. In our view, investors are finally beginning to absorb what Mr. Powell has been saying for months. That is, rates are moving higher and unlikely to come down in 2023. As a result, the market is now pricing in a peak fed funds rate of 5.15% and one rate cut by the end of the year. This is up from 4.90% and the anticipated two rate cuts in 2023 following the Fed's policy announcement on February 1. Note: The top end of the fed funds rate currently stands at 4.75%. Combined with the 2-year/10-year U.S. Treasury curve hitting its most inverted level since the 1980s last week, recession fears continued to grow and contributed to a modest stock retreat.



Bottom line: Everyone should expect the Fed to press rates higher from here. But the market still doesn't buy the idea Mr. Powell and company won't need to cut rates this year. And that's because investors fear growth may slow considerably by the end of the year and pressure the Fed to ease policy in an effort to help support the economy. But the verdict is still out on that outlook, and we believe that assessment inserts risk for asset prices should the Fed actually do what they have been telling the market they intend to do. In a nutshell, the mixed dynamics around rates, monetary policy, and the growth outlook had traders taking a breath last week and moving some of their chips to the side ahead of this week's January CPI report.



The Dollar Rises; Consumer Sentiment Improved Modestly



Outside of stocks and bonds, the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.6% last week, Gold lost 0.2% to finish at $1874.70, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped +8.6%, ending at $79.82.



Preliminary February Michigan Sentiment improved over January's final reading, with consumers' view of current conditions moving higher and their view of expectations dipping lower. Notably, consumers' view of one-year ahead inflation jumped to +4.2% in February from last month's +3.9%. Although five-year inflation expectations remained unchanged at 2.9% for the third straight month, we doubt the report will encourage the Fed to do anything but raise rates over the near term. Consumers in the survey continue to worry about higher prices, despite a recent moderation in inflation. However, building concerns about rising unemployment may help to weigh on consumer spending in the months ahead, which could influence inflation expectations over the next few reports.



Speaking of inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. The key inflation report will be the week's highlight, with investors keenly focused on the direction of prices at the start of the year. FactSet estimates suggest headline CPI fell to +6.2% year-over-year in January and following the +6.5% pace in December. Core CPI (ex-food and energy) is expected to have fallen to +5.4% last month, also down from the +5.7% pace recorded in December. However, on a month-over-month basis, headline CPI is expected to bounce higher in January on higher energy and food prices. Bottom line: The market wants to see if disinflationary forces across the economy are continuing to help moderate the most closely watched inflation gauge in the U.S. And while each month's update may not always show a smooth glide path lower, the Fed's persistence at leaving monetary policy restrictive should result in inflation pressures moderating over the course of the year. And as the large spikes in inflation in the front half of 2022 begin to roll off the year-over-year measure, we suspect investors may become less concerned about the direction of inflation. However, falling inflation concerns are likely to be replaced with growing anxiety about the pace of economic growth this year, all else equal.



Retail Sales Likely to Get Investors' Attention This Week; Fundamentals Need to Improve to Support Stock Strength



January retail sales (Wednesday), the January Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday and housing data this week line the rest of the economic calendar. The retail sales report should garner some market attention this week, with January's figure expected to rebound +1.6% month-over-month following December's decline of 1.1%. A pop in gasoline prices and strong vehicle sales last month could positively influence the retail sales report. But we expect consumers to rebuild savings as growth slows and recession worries continue. According to Action Economics, the savings rate fell to a 17-year low in the third quarter of last year, marking the second lowest rate in the series dating back to 1959. While consumer balance sheets remain strong, we suspect the absence of fiscal stimulus and a desire to hold more savings for a rainy day could eventually weigh on spending more broadly at some point this year.



Lastly, traders will likely test the 4,100 level in the S&P 500 this week. Following the market's rally early this year, a higher percentage of companies in the Index are currently trading above their longer-term trading range after the Index's overall figure collapsed in September of last year. This tends to be a positive and lasting sign for market breadth and support. Bottom line: Some technical conditions have improved since late last year, and we believe investors should welcome the change. However, investors have aggressively run cyclical/growth areas higher while the near-term fundamental catalysts (e.g., earnings growth and demand drivers) are not particularly favorable, in our view. Eventually, we believe investors will have to square these two contrasting points, and fundamental conditions will likely need to improve as the year wears on to support ongoing stock strength.



Important Disclosures

Sources: FactSet and Bloomberg. FactSet and Bloomberg are independent investment research companies that compile and provide financial data and analytics to firms and investment professionals such as Ameriprise Financial and its analysts. They are not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Ameriprise Financial associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by Ameriprise Financial and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, will not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not account for individual investor circumstances.



Some of the opinions, conclusions and forward-looking statements are based on an analysis of information compiled from third-party sources. This information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by Ameriprise Financial. It is given for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the specific needs of an individual investor.



Stock investments involve risk, including loss of principal. High-quality stocks may be appropriate for some investment strategies. Ensure that your investment objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance are aligned with investing in stocks, as they can lose value.



The fund's investments may not keep pace with inflation, which may result in losses.



A rise in interest rates may result in a price decline of fixed-income instruments held by the fund, negatively impacting its performance and NAV. Falling rates may result in the fund investing in lower yielding debt instruments, lowering the fund's income and yield. These risks may be heightened for longer maturity and duration securities.



Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



An index is a statistical composite that is not managed. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.



The Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500® Index), an unmanaged index of common stocks, is frequently used as a general measure of market performance. The index reflects reinvestment of all distributions and changes in market prices but excludes brokerage commissions or other fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.



The NASDAQ composite index measures all NASDAQ domestic and international based common type stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is an index containing stocks of 30 Large-Cap corporations in the United States. The index is owned and maintained by Dow Jones & Company.



Definitions of individual indices and sectors mentioned in this article are available on our website at



A 10-year Treasury note is a debt obligation issued by the United States government that matures in 10 years. The 10-year yield is typically used as a proxy for mortgage rates, and other measures.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a grade of crude oil commonly used as a benchmark for oil prices. WTI is a light grade with low density and sulfur content.



The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) measures the dollar's value against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Indexes are available for the U.S. and various geographic areas.



University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey is a rotating panel survey based on a nationally representative sample that gives each household in the coterminous U.S. an equal probability of being selected. Interviews are conducted throughout the month by telephone. The minimum monthly change required for significance at the 95% level in the Sentiment Index is 4.8 points; for Current and Expectations Index the minimum is 6.0 points.



Third party companies mentioned are not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. The market's heartbeat slowed a little last week as the pulse of economic releases moderated and the rhythm of the fourth quarter earnings season persisted. Investors continue to synthesize impacts from a Federal Reserve nearing the end of its rate hiking campaign, though still contending with the uncertainty of exactly when the end comes and how high the fed funds rate will be as a result. In addition, soft landing/hard landing concerns for the economy play in the background, as does an earnings backdrop that has been less than encouraging.The fourth quarter earnings season has largely underwhelmed, with fewer companies than average surpassing already low expectations heading into the reporting season. However, consumer resiliency, "less bad" outlooks, cost-cutting measures, improving supply chains, and a greater focus on expense management have been bright spots in the aggregate that investors appear to be gravitating toward to help drive the overall earnings narrative. As a result, stocks appear to be moving through the earnings season in a relatively solid fashion - despite declining profit estimates for the first two quarters of this year. With roughly 69% of S&P 500 fourth quarter reports complete, blended earnings per share (EPS) growth is down 4.9% year-over-year on revenue growth of +4.6%. The Index is on pace for its first year-over-year EPS growth decline since the third quarter of 2020. This week, the rate of earnings reports will slow, with 61 S&P 500 companies scheduled to release results.Last week, the S&P 500 Index was down 1.1%, falling for the first time in three weeks. Similarly, the NASDAQ Composite slid lower by 2.4%, breaking a five-week winning streak and posting its worst week of performance since mid-December. And despite the value-based Dow Jones Industrials Average (down 0.2%) helping moderate losses on the week, Value underperformed Growth for the fourth time in five weeks. Energy (+5.0%), Healthcare (down 0.2%), and Utilities (down 0.4%) helped to mitigate some of the pressure across the S&P 500. Conversely, traders lightened exposure to Communication Services (down 6.6%) and Consumer Discretionary (down 2.2%), following both sectors seeing an impressive start to the year.Stocks Give Back Some Performance; Rates Unlikely to Come Down in 2023, According to the FedNotably, stocks gave back some of their strong year-to-date performance last week due to higher bond yields taking a bite out of a key tailwind for higher stock prices in 2023. The Fed-sensitive 2-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since November, finishing the week at 4.51%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended last week at 3.74%, its highest level since the start of the year.Earlier in the week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell retread his post-FOMC comments in an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington. And while he again stated disinflation pressures have begun, he repeated there is a long way to go to bring down inflationary forces. Importantly, he sees more rate increases on the horizon. In our view, investors are finally beginning to absorb what Mr. Powell has been saying for months. That is, rates are moving higher and unlikely to come down in 2023. As a result, the market is now pricing in a peak fed funds rate of 5.15% and one rate cut by the end of the year. This is up from 4.90% and the anticipated two rate cuts in 2023 following the Fed's policy announcement on February 1. Note: The top end of the fed funds rate currently stands at 4.75%. Combined with the 2-year/10-year U.S. Treasury curve hitting its most inverted level since the 1980s last week, recession fears continued to grow and contributed to a modest stock retreat.Bottom line: Everyone should expect the Fed to press rates higher from here. But the market still doesn't buy the idea Mr. Powell and company won't need to cut rates this year. And that's because investors fear growth may slow considerably by the end of the year and pressure the Fed to ease policy in an effort to help support the economy. But the verdict is still out on that outlook, and we believe that assessment inserts risk for asset prices should the Fed actually do what they have been telling the market they intend to do. In a nutshell, the mixed dynamics around rates, monetary policy, and the growth outlook had traders taking a breath last week and moving some of their chips to the side ahead of this week's January CPI report.The Dollar Rises; Consumer Sentiment Improved ModestlyOutside of stocks and bonds, the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.6% last week, Gold lost 0.2% to finish at $1874.70, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped +8.6%, ending at $79.82.Preliminary February Michigan Sentiment improved over January's final reading, with consumers' view of current conditions moving higher and their view of expectations dipping lower. Notably, consumers' view of one-year ahead inflation jumped to +4.2% in February from last month's +3.9%. Although five-year inflation expectations remained unchanged at 2.9% for the third straight month, we doubt the report will encourage the Fed to do anything but raise rates over the near term. Consumers in the survey continue to worry about higher prices, despite a recent moderation in inflation. However, building concerns about rising unemployment may help to weigh on consumer spending in the months ahead, which could influence inflation expectations over the next few reports.Speaking of inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. The key inflation report will be the week's highlight, with investors keenly focused on the direction of prices at the start of the year. FactSet estimates suggest headline CPI fell to +6.2% year-over-year in January and following the +6.5% pace in December. Core CPI (ex-food and energy) is expected to have fallen to +5.4% last month, also down from the +5.7% pace recorded in December. However, on a month-over-month basis, headline CPI is expected to bounce higher in January on higher energy and food prices. Bottom line: The market wants to see if disinflationary forces across the economy are continuing to help moderate the most closely watched inflation gauge in the U.S. And while each month's update may not always show a smooth glide path lower, the Fed's persistence at leaving monetary policy restrictive should result in inflation pressures moderating over the course of the year. And as the large spikes in inflation in the front half of 2022 begin to roll off the year-over-year measure, we suspect investors may become less concerned about the direction of inflation. However, falling inflation concerns are likely to be replaced with growing anxiety about the pace of economic growth this year, all else equal.Retail Sales Likely to Get Investors' Attention This Week; Fundamentals Need to Improve to Support Stock StrengthJanuary retail sales (Wednesday), the January Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday and housing data this week line the rest of the economic calendar. The retail sales report should garner some market attention this week, with January's figure expected to rebound +1.6% month-over-month following December's decline of 1.1%. A pop in gasoline prices and strong vehicle sales last month could positively influence the retail sales report. But we expect consumers to rebuild savings as growth slows and recession worries continue. According to Action Economics, the savings rate fell to a 17-year low in the third quarter of last year, marking the second lowest rate in the series dating back to 1959. While consumer balance sheets remain strong, we suspect the absence of fiscal stimulus and a desire to hold more savings for a rainy day could eventually weigh on spending more broadly at some point this year.Lastly, traders will likely test the 4,100 level in the S&P 500 this week. Following the market's rally early this year, a higher percentage of companies in the Index are currently trading above their longer-term trading range after the Index's overall figure collapsed in September of last year. This tends to be a positive and lasting sign for market breadth and support. Bottom line: Some technical conditions have improved since late last year, and we believe investors should welcome the change. However, investors have aggressively run cyclical/growth areas higher while the near-term fundamental catalysts (e.g., earnings growth and demand drivers) are not particularly favorable, in our view. Eventually, we believe investors will have to square these two contrasting points, and fundamental conditions will likely need to improve as the year wears on to support ongoing stock strength.FactSet and Bloomberg. FactSet and Bloomberg are independent investment research companies that compile and provide financial data and analytics to firms and investment professionals such as Ameriprise Financial and its analysts. They are not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Ameriprise Financial associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by Ameriprise Financial and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, will not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not account for individual investor circumstances.Some of the opinions, conclusions and forward-looking statements are based on an analysis of information compiled from third-party sources. This information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by Ameriprise Financial. It is given for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the specific needs of an individual investor.involve risk, including loss of principal. High-quality stocks may be appropriate for some investment strategies. Ensure that your investment objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance are aligned with investing in stocks, as they can lose value.The fund's investments may not keep pace with, which may result in losses.A rise inmay result in a price decline of fixed-income instruments held by the fund, negatively impacting its performance and NAV. Falling rates may result in the fund investing in lower yielding debt instruments, lowering the fund's income and yield. These risks may be heightened for longer maturity and duration securities.An index is a statistical composite that is not managed. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.The, an unmanaged index of common stocks, is frequently used as a general measure of market performance. The index reflects reinvestment of all distributions and changes in market prices but excludes brokerage commissions or other fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.measures all NASDAQ domestic and international based common type stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.Theis an index containing stocks of 30 Large-Cap corporations in the United States. The index is owned and maintained by Dow Jones & Company.Definitions of individual indices and sectors mentioned in this article are available on our website at ameriprise.com/legal/disclosures in the Additional Ameriprise research disclosures section.is a debt obligation issued by the United States government that matures in 10 years. The 10-year yield is typically used as a proxy for mortgage rates, and other measures.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a grade of crude oil commonly used as a benchmark for oil prices. WTI is a light grade with low density and sulfur content.The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) measures the dollar's value against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies.Theis a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Indexes are available for the U.S. and various geographic areas.University ofis a rotating panel survey based on a nationally representative sample that gives each household in the coterminous U.S. an equal probability of being selected. Interviews are conducted throughout the month by telephone. The minimum monthly change required for significance at the 95% level in the Sentiment Index is 4.8 points; for Current and Expectations Index the minimum is 6.0 points.Third party companies mentioned are not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ameriprise Financial Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 17:57:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 12:02p Financial Advisor Joins Ameriprise Financial for Opportunity to Provide Outstanding, Cl.. BU 12:54a Insider Sell: Ameriprise Financial MT 02/14 Ameriprise Financial : Overview PU 02/13 Insider Sell: Ameriprise Financial MT 02/10 Nasdaq ends lower as Lyft plunges RE 02/09 Insider Sell: Ameriprise Financial MT 02/09 Ameriprise Financial to Present at the 2023 BofA Securities Financial Services Conferen.. BU 02/09 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/07 Fitch Affirms 2 Columbia Threadneedle Money Market Funds at 'AAAmmf' AQ 02/06 Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen RE Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 02/01 Credit Suisse Raises Ameriprise Financial's Price Target to $401 From $382 on Improved .. MT 01/31 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Ameriprise Financial to $375 From $350,.. MT 01/26 Evercore ISI Adjusts Ameriprise Financial's Price Target to $394 From $383, Maintains O.. MT