  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Ameriprise Financial : Client Focus and Independence Attracts Advisor Reid Evans to Ameriprise

10/12/2021 | 10:46am EDT
“We commit our time, energy, and resources to helping advisors grow according to their unique practice visions,” says Ameriprise’s head of recruiting, Manish Dave

Financial advisor Reid Evans recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James in Pella, Iowa with $120 million in client assets. Evans joined Ameriprise for the opportunity to be independent and align with a client-focused firm. With the transition, Evans operates as a member of The McCulla Group, an Ameriprise practice led by private wealth advisor Matthew McCulla, CFP®.

Evans and McCulla met five years ago and realized they shared similar values, starting with their deep commitment to serving clients. Evans began exploring options for moving his practice and realized after an in-depth search that joining Ameriprise would unlock opportunities to build his book of business while providing an outstanding experience to his clients. He also discovered that teaming up with McCulla would provide benefits to both advisors, enabling them to expand their client base while increasing operational efficiency.

Reflecting on his move, Evans said, “Ameriprise offers excellent client-facing technology and a broad array of products and services to meet clients’ unique protection needs. Additionally, the firm provides the independence to control how I provide client service and define the goals for my business.”

“For entrepreneurially-minded advisors like Reid, we are the firm of choice because we commit our time, energy, and resources to helping advisors grow according to their unique practice visions,” said Manish Dave, Ameriprise Senior Vice President of Business Development and Experienced Advisor Recruiting. “We have invested heavily in making it easy for independent advisors to do business with clients and grow exponentially.”

The McCulla Group was established in 2014 and manages $150 million in client assets. The team also includes office manager Amy Bollinger, and financial planning assistant Sarah Appleget.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 705 M - -
Net income 2021 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 31 534 M 31 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 277,23 $
Average target price 299,11 $
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Colin Moore Global Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.42.66%31 534
BLACKROCK, INC.17.03%127 803
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 498
UBS GROUP AG25.30%58 615
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)31.57%47 923
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.04%44 223