The S&P 500 Index (+0.2%) and NASDAQ Composite (+0.7%) rose for the sixth straight week. For the S&P 500, that's the longest winning streak since 2019. By the end of the week, the S&P 500 was back above 4,600, recording a fresh 52-week high on Friday. The NASDAQ also made a new high for the year, while the Russell 2000 Index (+1.0%) notched another weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrials Average finished the week flat, weighed down by cyclical value areas.

Importantly, growth sectors of the economy continued to lead last week, adding to their strong year-to-date gains. Communication Services (+1.4%), Consumer Discretionary (+1.1%), and Information Technology (+0.7%) helped carry the S&P 500 and NASDAQ higher, while Energy (-3.2%) and Materials (-1.7%) weighed on the Dow. AI-themed stocks jumped higher last week on renewed AI optimism and following Alphabet's Gemini announcement. Investors reacted positively to highlights of a more powerful AI tool from Alphabet by somewhat re-rating its shares as well as sending Microsoft shares higher. AMD also received a lift last week when it provided a first look at its new AI chip that will compete with NVIDIA.

Oil prices fall to lowest levels in months

However, on the Energy side, the story wasn't so positive in terms of oil prices, which is a main driver behind corporate profits in the sector. West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell to their lowest levels in five months and ended the week lower by 3.5%. The decline in oil prices marked the seventh straight week of losses. At one-point last week, WTI traded below $70 per barrel. Market concerns over too much supply and waning global demand (particularly from China) have sent crude prices sharply lower from where they stood just a few weeks ago. Notably, despite OPEC+ cuts, rising production in the U.S. (which now sits at a record 13+ million barrels per day) has helped counter actions from Saudi Arabia to keep production tight. With the U.S. exporting roughly 6 million barrels of crude per day, actions here at home have helped offset OPEC+ actions on the global stage.

However, at the pump, lower U.S. gasoline prices are providing consumers with some needed relief as the holiday shopping season continues. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline sat at $3.16 on Saturday - the lowest level since January. Some analysts see the national average falling to below $3.00 by Christmas, which would be a first since 2021. Bottom line: While falling crude prices aren't friendly to Energy profits, they are certainly a welcomed benefit for consumers and the economy as a whole. Changes in energy and food prices are one of the most visible components of inflation for consumers, and here, the trend has shifted from a headwind to a tailwind.

Interestingly, a preliminary look at December Michigan Consumer Sentiment showed a marked change in tone for the better. Consumer sentiment regarding current conditions moved back to August levels, while expectations about the future moved to levels last seen in July (or the previous high-water mark for stock prices). Notably, one-year ahead inflation expectations sank to +3.1% from +4.5% in November - the lowest reading since March 2021. Simply, falling gasoline prices tend to have a strong correlation with how consumers feel about inflation and their outlook on overall economic conditions.

Could we see a modest Santa Claus rally?

In other market action last week, U.S. Treasury prices were mostly weaker across the curve, as both 2-year and 10-year yields rose slightly. The U.S. Dollar Index notched a modest gain against a basket of major currencies, while Gold settled lower by over 3.0% after hitting a fresh record high on Monday.

Overall, we believe the near-term path of least resistance for stock prices remains higher despite some trading activity earlier last week that suggested stocks may be overdue for a period of consolidation or sideways trading. The generally favorable employment data received last week helped check off one of three key items that investors are closely watching in December. Notably, the other two items on that list will be checked off this week, with Tuesday's November Consumer Price Index and the Federal Reserve's policy decision and updated economic projections on Wednesday. If investors can move through this week's CPI prints and Fed meeting with a largely as-expected outcome, we believe stocks may have little in their way that would interfere with a modest Santa Claus rally into year-end.

Job conditions continue to normalize

On the jobs front, last week's message couldn't be clearer. Job conditions in the U.S. continue to normalize, and updated data likely leaves the Federal Reserve on hold this week for the third meeting in a row. The October JOLTS report showed job openings at roughly 8.7 million, well below the 9.3 million open roles expected and down significantly from September's level of approximately 9.5 million jobs. It's important to highlight that it is much easier for employers to remove open roles than currently filled jobs that are productive and add to running the business. Employers fully understand this concept and have helped ease labor conditions over a number of quarters, to some extent, by reducing their capacity to hire. The decline in October JOLTS was the third straight monthly decline, with open roles now at their lowest level since March 2021. Since the peak of roughly 12 million open roles in March 2022, the number of open jobs in the U.S. has declined by 27%. In addition, ADP private payrolls showed November job gains of +103,000, below the +120,000 expected and below October's print of +113,000. ADP wage gains also slowed, with job stayers seeing annualized pay growth of +5.6% (the lowest since September) and job changers seeing pay growth of +8.3% (the smallest increase since June 2021).

But it was last Friday's November nonfarm payrolls report that carried most of the water for the market. Nonfarm payrolls grew by +199,000 last month, stronger than the +175,000 expected. It's worth mentioning that November job gains were influenced by UAW workers returning to work from strike. And helping to temper November job gains was the fact that the previous two months of job additions were revised lower by 35,000. The unemployment rate in November moved to 3.7% from 3.9% in October. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings in November remained unchanged at +4.0% versus October's level.

Bottom line: The job market in the U.S. remains firm, which is a positive for growth and consumer spending heading into 2024. In a nutshell, investors were looking for a supportive employment backdrop after last week's data drops, and that continued to show conditions weren't too hot or too cold. With stock momentum mostly rolling forward last week, we would say investors received much of what they were looking for. However, a still solid labor backdrop (that is only normalizing slowly) does push back on market assumptions that the Fed could be cutting policy rates as soon as March. And, in our view, last week's employment data certainly challenges the view that more than 100 basis points of cuts in the fed funds rate are coming in 2024 without a more aggressive downturn in the economy. But that's a matter to discuss more in-depth next year.

The week ahead

On Tuesday, investors will get an important update on consumer inflation trends and look to check off their second December item to watch. November headline CPI is expected to tick down to +3.1% year-over-year from +3.2% in October and remain unchanged on a month-over-month basis. Core CPI is expected to also remain unchanged in November from the +4.0% year-over-year level seen in October but tick up to +0.3% month-over-month from +0.2% previously. In our view, if inflation trends come in largely as expected, soft-landing optimism for next year is likely to build. However, we would suggest stocks have somewhat moved ahead of a CPI report this week that is likely to show a continuation of disinflation trends. Given that the Fed is highly likely to remain on the sidelines this week, an as-expected inflation report may have a limited effect on stock prices, in our view.

Also, on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will begin its last policy meeting of the year. On Wednesday, policymakers will deliver their decision on rates, along with an updated Summary of Economic Projections. Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to hold the fed funds target rate range at 5.25% - 5.50%, a 22-year high. However, updated forecasts on economic growth, inflation, and employment will be closely watched by market participants. The last look at the Fed's projections came in September, and arguably, economic conditions have evolved since then. Notably, any changes to the median "dot plot" in the Summary of Economic Projections that suggest more or less than 50 basis points in rate cuts next year could capture outsized interest from investors. As always, Fed updates, along with Fed Chair Powell's press conference after the decision, have the potential to move markets. Of course, investors would very much like to check off their last December item to watch this week without any major surprises from Mr. Powell and company on Wednesday and head into the holidays on a high note. The European Central Bank and Bank of England will also meet this week and are expected to hold rate policy steady.

In addition to this week's CPI and central bank updates, the NFIB Small Business Index (Tuesday), November Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday, November retail sales updates (Thursday), and preliminary looks at December manufacturing and services activity on Friday will keep investors very busy before the year starts to quickly wind down.

