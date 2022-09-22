Ameriprise Financial Earns 13 Awards for Learning and Development from Brandon Hall Group

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) won 13 awards for excellence in learning and development from research and analyst firm Brandon Hall Group. Ameriprise received seven gold, five silver, and one bronze awards in the category of Human Capital Management Excellence. The firm was among a distinguished group of companies to receive 10 or more awards. Brandon Hall issues the awards in recognition of firms that have implemented innovative and effective training and development programs. Entries for the awards are evaluated and ranked by a panel of experienced independent senior industry experts as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives.

“Our innovative learning and development programs are core to the unparalleled resources that we provide advisors and staff at Ameriprise – and our commitment to ongoing education equips them with the knowledge and skills to serve our clients incredibly well,” said Rich Starcher, Vice President Advice & Wealth Management Learning and Development at Ameriprise Financial. “Winning multiple Brandon Hall Group awards reflects our ability to deliver fresh, timely tools and education.”

“The robust training curriculum at Ameriprise helps our Service teams advance their knowledge, ensuring they consistently deliver outstanding service to our advisors, who do the same for their clients,” said Jill Riley, Senior Vice President Service at Ameriprise. “We’re proud of the award-winning program and the value it adds to our teams.”

Ameriprise was honored in the following categories for its learning programs geared toward advisors, field professionals and service teams:

Gold

Best learning program that supports and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion

Best Advance in Learning Measurement (2x)

Innovative Sales Training Program

Best Team Development Program for Sales Teams

New Hire Onboarding

Best Use of Performance Support

Silver

Creating a Learning Strategy

Learning Technology Implementation

Performance Support

Sales Training and Performance

Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development

Bronze

Program for Frontline Leaders

The learning and development program at Ameriprise provides advisors and their staff robust learning opportunities designed to help them grow professionally, operate optimally and serve their clients well. Among the focus areas of the program include client service, technology, practice management, and leadership development. Diversity, equity and inclusion learning solutions are also available to advisors and staff to help them lead inclusively.

For more information about learning and development at Ameriprise visit www.ameriprise.com/careers and for more about the award visit http://www.brandonhall.com.

