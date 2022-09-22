Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-09-22 pm EDT
264.03 USD   -2.17%
02:01pAmeriprise Financial Earns 13 Awards for Learning and Development from Brandon Hall Group
BU
09/20U.S. two-year yield at almost 15-year high before Fed meeting
RE
09/20Six Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes “2022 Top 250 Wealth Advisors” List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ameriprise Financial Earns 13 Awards for Learning and Development from Brandon Hall Group

09/22/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) won 13 awards for excellence in learning and development from research and analyst firm Brandon Hall Group. Ameriprise received seven gold, five silver, and one bronze awards in the category of Human Capital Management Excellence. The firm was among a distinguished group of companies to receive 10 or more awards. Brandon Hall issues the awards in recognition of firms that have implemented innovative and effective training and development programs. Entries for the awards are evaluated and ranked by a panel of experienced independent senior industry experts as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives.

“Our innovative learning and development programs are core to the unparalleled resources that we provide advisors and staff at Ameriprise – and our commitment to ongoing education equips them with the knowledge and skills to serve our clients incredibly well,” said Rich Starcher, Vice President Advice & Wealth Management Learning and Development at Ameriprise Financial. “Winning multiple Brandon Hall Group awards reflects our ability to deliver fresh, timely tools and education.”

“The robust training curriculum at Ameriprise helps our Service teams advance their knowledge, ensuring they consistently deliver outstanding service to our advisors, who do the same for their clients,” said Jill Riley, Senior Vice President Service at Ameriprise. “We’re proud of the award-winning program and the value it adds to our teams.”

Ameriprise was honored in the following categories for its learning programs geared toward advisors, field professionals and service teams:

Gold

  • Best learning program that supports and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion
  • Best Advance in Learning Measurement (2x)
  • Innovative Sales Training Program
  • Best Team Development Program for Sales Teams
  • New Hire Onboarding
  • Best Use of Performance Support

Silver

  • Creating a Learning Strategy
  • Learning Technology Implementation
  • Performance Support
  • Sales Training and Performance
  • Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development

Bronze

  • Program for Frontline Leaders

The learning and development program at Ameriprise provides advisors and their staff robust learning opportunities designed to help them grow professionally, operate optimally and serve their clients well. Among the focus areas of the program include client service, technology, practice management, and leadership development. Diversity, equity and inclusion learning solutions are also available to advisors and staff to help them lead inclusively.

For more information about learning and development at Ameriprise visit www.ameriprise.com/careers and for more about the award visit http://www.brandonhall.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 869 M - -
Net income 2022 2 826 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 29 191 M 29 191 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 32,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 269,87 $
Average target price 307,42 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-10.54%29 191