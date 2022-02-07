Ameriprise Financial : Economic Activity and Earnings Estimates Show Signs of Normalcy

The blowout January jobs report came as a big surprise and sent bond yields soaring. With evidence that the Omicron variant had slowed economic activity recently, and following a 301,000 decline in the January ADP employment report, expectations for job gains in the January Labor Department report were modest at best. The Bloomberg consensus had called for the creation of just 125,000 new non-farm jobs. Instead, the economy generated 467,000 new jobs. In addition, the previous two months total was revised higher by a startling 709,000. The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.0 percent, but only because the participation rate rose by the most in eighteen months to its highest level since March, 2020. Average hourly earnings also rose sharply.
The bond market response to the jobs report was swift. With the implication being that the Fed has all the justification it needs to raise rates aggressively, the yield on the two-year Treasury note jumped eleven basis points higher following the report on Friday to 1.31 percent, its highest since February, 2020. The yield on the ten-year note climbed eight basis points to 1.91 percent, its highest since December, 2019. That upward pressure is likely to persist this week on Thursday if the January Consumer Price Index climbs as expected to 7.2 percent, from 7.0 percent. The core rate is expected to rise to 5.9 percent from 5.5.
Despite the jump in interest rates on Friday, stocks gained, buoyed by the economic implications of a strengthening labor market and a stronger than expected earnings report from Amazon after the close on Thursday. Amazon soared by 14 percent on Friday, leading to a 0.5 percent gain in the S&P 500 index and a 1.6 percent gain in the Nasdaq Composite. The surge in Amazon came in stark contrast to the 26 percent plunge in Facebook's parent Meta Platforms the day prior, following its earnings report, which led to a 2.4 percent loss in the S&P 500 and a 3.7 percent decline in the Nasdaq. The decline in Meta Platforms erased $230 billion of market value in the company's stock, the largest single-day decline in U.S. history. Despite these wild swings, both indices managed to rise for the second straight week, trimming their losses on the year to 5.6 percent in the S&P 500 and 9.9 percent in the Nasdaq.
Fourth Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations, But Analysts Lower Growth Expectations
Overall, last week's earnings announcements far exceeded expectations, leading to a rise in the expected growth rate for the fourth quarter. According to Factset, with more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings are now expected to rise by 29 percent, up from 24 percent just last week. Full-year earnings are projected at 47 percent growth. However, it is somewhat noteworthy that for the first time since the second quarter of 2020 analyst estimates for the current quarter have been revised downward. That had been the typical pattern historically, however the pandemic made forecasting earnings far murkier than previously. Perhaps this is a sign of things returning at least closer to normal. Looking ahead, first quarter earnings are estimated to grow by 5.6 percent, with full-year 2022 earnings growth slowing sharply to 8.6 percent.
The European Central Bank Takes a More Hawkish Tone; Crude Oil Rises for the Seventh Straight Week
U.S. bond markets were not the only ones to experience sharp increases last week. The Bank of England raised its main policy rate for the second time, and the European Central Bank took a more hawkish tone looking forward, following its decision to leave rates unchanged. The UK ten-year climbed 17 basis points last week to 1.41 percent, while the German ten-year turned positive for the first time since April, 2019 after spiking 25 basis points higher to 0.20 percent. European bond yields are also moving higher as this week gets underway. As a result of these moves the dollar weakened against both the pound and the euro.
Crude oil was another notable mover last week, as it has been for the past seven. West Texas Intermediate rose another $5.49 a barrel to $92.31. Over the past seven weeks it has climbed $21.45 a barrel, or 30 percent. There was also continued improvement in the rate of new Omicron infections. In the U.S., the seven-day moving average has now declined 63 percent from its January 14 peak.
