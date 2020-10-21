Log in
Ameriprise Financial : Family Practice Joins Ameriprise in Search of More Resources and Support Amid the Pandemic

10/21/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Michael Tuell says Ameriprise helps “advisors deliver maximum value to their clients and to their businesses”

ClearPoint Capital, a family wealth management practice managing $224 million in client assets, joined the franchise channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial. The team is led by 29-year veteran financial advisor Michael Tuell, AIF® and includes his children, Jillian Tuell, operations manager, and John Tuell, client service manager. The team began exploring their options due to the sudden and persistent disruption caused by the pandemic and found Ameriprise to have the resources and support they were looking for.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005738/en/

ClearPoint Capital, a wealth management practice with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of ClearPoint Capital.

ClearPoint Capital, a wealth management practice with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of ClearPoint Capital.

“When we moved to working remotely, it became clear that the way we will serve clients in the future was going to change,” said Michael Tuell. “We chose Ameriprise because we were impressed by their client and advisor experience. Ameriprise has robust financial planning capabilities and expansive support to help advisors deliver maximum value to their clients and to their businesses. We are now able to offer clients a best-in-class digital experience so they can see their financial progress anytime.”

In addition, the team felt Ameriprise has the right career development tools to support Jillian Tuell and John Tuell’s ambitions of becoming licensed financial advisors.

“It’s gratifying to work in the business with my family,” said Michael Tuell. “Ameriprise has the resources and personalized training to support my son and daughter as they grow in their careers, which will ultimately help our team serve clients well for decades to come.”

Tuell founded ClearPoint Capital in 2009. Jillian Tuell joined the team in 2017 and John Tuell joined in 2018. They operate two office locations in Bangor and Portland, Maine, and are supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Jon Jackson.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

© Business Wire 2020

