More than 800 advisors, staff members and corporate leaders from Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently gathered in Minneapolis for the firm’s annual Women Advisor Summits. Two separate three-day events featured compelling keynote speakers, insights from top women advisors and Ameriprise executives, and breakout sessions focused on practice growth and delivering exceptional client experiences.

Bill Williams, president and executive vice president of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel and Pat O’Connell, president and executive vice president of the Ameriprise Branch and Institutions Advisors channels co-hosted the events along with the company’s Women’s Empowerment (WE) Networks.

“We’re fiercely committed to making Ameriprise the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry,” said Williams, “Our talented women advisors and staff members make a tremendous impact on the lives of their clients, and we’re honored to support their success.”

“Empowerment thrives at our Women’s Summit where success stories intertwine, inspiring women to reach new heights, overcome challenges and embrace their potential as catalysts for growth,” said Leasha Flammio-Watson, Private Wealth Advisor and President of the Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment Network for its Independent Channel. “It is powerful having a room full of women who are extremely accomplished share how they achieved success and shattered barriers. I’m proud to affiliate my practice with a company that’s committed to creating new opportunities for current and future generations of women.”

“Our Women’s Advisor Summits offer an incredible opportunity to help advisors at all stages of their careers grow and succeed,” said O’Connell, President and Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Branch and Institutions Advisor. “We believe in fostering a culture of continuous growth and development, so advisors and their staff members can stay ahead of the ever-changing financial landscape and bring the insights and strategies to their clients.”

“This conference brings together the firm’s top women advisors who are connecting on topics that can drive growth in their practices and make a meaningful difference in the lives of clients,” said Katie Whalen, Financial Advisor and President of the Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment Network for its branch channel. “The energy and focus are palpable – between the coaching, peer learning, connection and support, advisors are heading back to their offices motivated and ready to implement new strategies to drive client satisfaction and practice growth.”

Ameriprise hosts events and professional development sessions each year as part of the firm’s broader diversity and inclusion strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce. To learn more about initiatives at Ameriprise to support women advisors, visit: https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/experienced-financial-advisors/opportunity-value/women-advisors.

