Ameriprise Financial : Investors Have a Sharp Focus on Earnings this Week

U.S. equities continued to shake off their September lethargy last week, on their way to establishing a new all-time high. The S&P 500®
index climbed another 1.6 percent, bringing its October gain to 5.5 percent, more than erasing the 4.8 percent September decline, and leaving the index higher by 21.0 percent on the year. Before a fractional selloff on Friday, it established a new closing high of 4549 on Thursday. Particular strength was seen in Real Estate, Healthcare, and Financials, but there was general strength across the board.
Powering these higher prices have been strong third quarter earnings reports. Approximately 25 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported results to date, and according to Factset a record percentage have exceeded expectations. As a result, the third quarter aggregate expected earnings growth rate has climbed to 33 percent. Financial stocks have been the primary driver of the better-than-expected results thus far, although all eleven sectors are reporting positive year-over-year growth. In the week ahead, the FAANG stocks will be in the spotlight, starting with Facebook on Monday, to be followed by Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. But they are not alone. In all, roughly one-third of S&P 500 companies will report results this week.
Solid Economic Data Contributing to Equity Gains, Although Supply Chain Issues Remain
Also contributing to the gains in equities has been generally solid economic data, although there is still plenty of evidence of supply chain constraints. Last week, initial jobless claims fell for a third straight week to a new recovery low. Continuing claims fell for the fourth straight week, also to a new recovery low. Existing home sales were stronger than expected in September, and leading indicators rose for the seventh straight month, although the pace slowed. And the flash composite PMI rose in October on strength in the service sector. Although manufacturing eased slightly, it remained at a solid level. But problems in the global supply chain were evident in September industrial production, which unexpectedly fell, following a downward revision to August. There was also weakness seen in housing starts and permits, although the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) index rose.
Bond yields also continued to climb last week. The yield on the ten-year note rose six basis points to 1.63 percent, but not before hitting a six-month high of 1.70 percent on Thursday. The yield on the more policy sensitive two-year note also rose six basis points to 0.46 percent, its highest level since the onset of the pandemic.
The economic calendar in the week ahead will offer a good look at the impact of both the Delta variant and its associated supply chain problems with the advance release of third quarter GDP. As a result, expectations had been lowered consistently throughout the quarter, with consensus currently expecting a rise of just 2.8 percent, less than half the expected growth rate at the start of the quarter.
Investors Keeping an Eye on Consumer Sentiment and Policy Discussions this Week
Also scheduled is the PCE deflator for September. Both the headline and core rates are expected to rise slightly, from 4.3 to 4.4 percent in the headline rate, and from 3.6 to 3.7 percent in the core. Personal income is expected to decline, while spending should rise. Reports on both consumer confidence and sentiment are expected to be stable, while September durable goods orders are anticipated to decline, hampered by the same supply chain issues seen elsewhere. New and pending home sales are expected to rise.
Policy discussions will also share in the spotlight this week. Reports suggest that Democrats are moving closer to an agreement on a social infrastructure package that would allow a vote in the House on the physical infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate, ahead of Friday's expiration of the Highway Trust Fund extension. And lurking in the background is the upcoming Fed meeting next week at which it is widely expected to announce the beginning of tapering its bond purchases.
The U.S. will be joined this week by third quarter economic results from Japan on Thursday and the Eurozone on Friday. Growth in Japan is expected to expand by 1.3 percent, the same as in the second quarter, while growth in the Eurozone is expected to total 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 percent in the second quarter.
Important Disclosures:
The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Ameriprise Financial associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by Ameriprise Financial and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, will not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not account for individual investor circumstances.
Some of the opinions, conclusions and forward-looking statements are based on an analysis of information compiled from third-party sources. This information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by Ameriprise Financial. It is given for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the specific needs of an individual investor.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
"FAANG" is an acronym that refers to the stocks of five prominent American technology companies
: Facebook (FB
), Amazon (AMZN
), Apple (AAPL
), Netflix (NFLX
); and Alphabet (GOOG
) (formerly known as Google)
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) index is based on a monthly survey of members belonging to NAHB. The index is designed to measure sentiment for the U.S. single-family housing market and is a widely watched gauge of the outlook for the U.S. housing sector.
A 10-year Treasury note
is a debt obligation issued by the United States government that matures in 10 years.
The flash services PMI
is based on approximately 85 to 90 percent of total PMI responses each month. It is designed to provide an accurate advance indication of the final PMI data. As flash services PMIs are among the first economic indicators for each month, providing evidence of changing economic conditions ahead of comparable government statistics, they can have a significant effect on currency markets
The personal consumption expenditure
(PCE
) measures of the prices that people living in the United States pay for goods and services. The PCE price index is known for capturing inflation (or deflation) across a wide range of consumer expenses and reflecting changes in consumer behavior
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
An index is a statistical composite that is not managed. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Definitions of individual indices and sectors mentioned in this article are available on our website at ameriprise.com/legal/disclosures
in the Additional Ameriprise research disclosures section, or through your Ameriprise financial advisor.
Third party companies mentioned are not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.