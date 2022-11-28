Advanced search
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
325.85 USD   -1.97%
Ameriprise Financial Named a Military Friendly® Employer For Ninth Consecutive Year

11/28/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it was named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. This is the ninth consecutive year Ameriprise has earned the distinction in recognition of its commitment to creating meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships with the military community. Additionally, Ameriprise earned a spot on VIQTORY’s Military Spouse Friendly Employer list for its policies and practices that extend to the wives, husbands and partners of Military members.

“We are thankful for the courage and sacrifices veterans have made for our freedom, and it’s an absolute honor to work with colleagues who’ve nobly served our country,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Ameriprise. “Our continued recognition as a Military Friendly Employer is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing veterans rewarding career opportunities in their post-service years.”

To create the Military Friendly Employers lists, VIQTORY evaluated companies using both public data sources and survey responses from participating employers. A combination of the organization’s survey score and an assessment of its ability to meet certain thresholds of veterans and military employees for various categories, including applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancements, determined the rating.

Ameriprise has a long-standing history of supporting veterans and recently partnered with Dalton Education to create a first-to-market Certified Military Financial Advisor™(CMFA) certification. Advisors who earn the certification are equipped with knowledge and expertise to help military members maximize resources and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

To learn more about opportunities for Veterans to join Ameriprise, visit https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/corporate/supportive-workplace/veterans.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 027 M - -
Net income 2022 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 35 374 M 35 374 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 332,41 $
Average target price 341,18 $
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.19%35 374
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.42%110 811
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.73%73 058
UBS GROUP AG6.46%58 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.37%36 914
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.14%28 276