Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it was named a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. This is the tenth consecutive year Ameriprise has earned the distinction in recognition of its commitment to creating meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships with the military community.

“We understand and appreciate the value veterans bring to the workplace, including their leadership, passion for service, dependability and teamwork,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Ameriprise. “We’re proud of our veterans and are honored by the continued recognition of our unwavering commitment to support service members in their post-military careers.”

To create the Military Friendly Employers lists, VIQTORY evaluated companies using both public data sources and survey responses from participating employers. A combination of the organization’s survey score and an assessment of its ability to meet certain thresholds of veterans and military employees for various categories, including recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement, determined the rating.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom.”

Ameriprise has a long-standing history of supporting veterans and partnered with Dalton Education in 2022 to create a first-to-market Certified Military Financial Advisor™(CMFA) certification. Advisors who earn the certification are equipped with knowledge and expertise to help military members maximize resources and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

To learn more about opportunities for veterans to join Ameriprise, visit the Opportunities for Miliary Veterans page on Ameriprise.com.

The full list of 2024 Military Friendly® Employers, visit www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

The term Military Friendly® is a registered trademark of Viqtory, Inc., and is used with permission. For more information, visit www.militaryfriendly.com/mfguife/. Designees are evaluated based upon surveys submitted in the year of award’s designation.

