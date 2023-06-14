Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46:49 2023-06-14 am EDT
321.69 USD   +1.28%
09:40aAmeriprise Financial Named a Top Performer™ in Hearts & Wallets Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Fifth Time
BU
06/13U.S. stocks end higher on cooling inflation data
RE
06/12Ameriprise Financial : Stocks Continue to Rally as Investor Sentiment Improves
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ameriprise Financial Named a Top Performer™ in Hearts & Wallets Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Fifth Time

06/14/2023 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clients say Ameriprise is a firm that “understands me and shares my values”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it received high scores in the 2023 Wants & Pricing customer satisfaction survey conducted by Hearts & Wallets, an independent research and benchmarking firm that specializes in financial advice. Clients responding to the survey named Ameriprise a Top Performer™ for being a company that “understands me and shares my values.” This is the fifth year Ameriprise earned high recognition in this category compared to industry peers in Hearts & Wallets’ annual survey.

“In a complex economic environment, clients are looking for advice tailored to their unique goals and values, delivered by an advisor who knows and cares deeply about them,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise Financial. “Ameriprise and our advisors are proud to provide a personalized, best-in-class experience that helps clients make some of life’s most important decisions with confidence. We’re honored that clients continue to recognize us for our commitment to helping them succeed.”

Hearts & Wallets surveyed nearly 6,000 U.S. households about their experience and satisfaction with leading financial firms. To earn a Top Performer™ designation, firms must receive ratings from their clients that are distinctively higher than the ratings other firms receive from their clients. For more information on the rankings, visit heartsandwallets.com.

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible Business Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 This recognition is from the 2023 Wants & Pricing Report from the Hearts & Wallets Investor Quantitative™ Database. In the annual syndicated survey, respondents rate their financial services providers in various areas on a scale of 0 (not at all satisfied) to 10 (extremely satisfied). The annual 2022 Investor Quantitative™ Database was fielded August 15 - September 15, 2022, to 5,993 respondents in 36 quota cells (age, asset groups and gender) and weighted to national based on age and assets using 144 cells drawn from the most recent Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances and Hearts & Wallets analysis. The report designates Top Performers in areas where customer ratings are “distinctively higher than customer ratings of other providers” ─ meaning one or more providers achieved customer satisfaction higher than other providers at a statistically significant level. For each area, there may be multiple Top Performers or none. The analysis does not rank Top Performers. It is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. This is also the fifth time Ameriprise has earned a Top Performer recognition in “Understands me and shares my values” based on data from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated in the study but did pay a fee to Hearts & Wallets cite the results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
09:40aAmeriprise Financial Named a Top Performer™ in Hearts & Wallets Customer Satisfac..
BU
06/13U.S. stocks end higher on cooling inflation data
RE
06/12Ameriprise Financial : Stocks Continue to Rally as Investor Sentiment Improves
PU
06/12Advisor Brings His $250 Million Practice to Ameriprise, Joining Forces with Fellow Advi..
BU
06/12The skip's party
MS
06/12Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Netflix, Oracle, Moderna...
MS
06/09Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Ameriprise Financial Price Target to $350 From $360, Mai..
MT
06/09Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Appoints Lauren Salas and Jan Klein as Advisors
CI
06/09Ameriprise Financial Recognized by Forbes as One of "America's Best Large Employers 202..
AQ
06/08AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financia..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 152 M - -
Net income 2023 2 832 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 33 088 M 33 088 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 317,61 $
Average target price 355,82 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.2.00%33 088
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.76%103 200
UBS GROUP AG7.12%60 792
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.18%53 595
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.19.16%43 128
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.03%34 832
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer