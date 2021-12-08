Ameriprise Financial : Overview

The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's expectations about future events, plans and performance. These forward-looking statements and the many assumptions upon which they are based involve risks and uncertainties. A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is detailed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise them for any reason. For information about Ameriprise Financial, please refer to ir.ameriprise.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that our management feels best reflect the underlying performance of our operations. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure have been provided along with the presentation.
A diversified and differentiated
financial services leader
with a record of outperformance -
well-positioned to capture future growth
Ameriprise - diversified and fully integrated
Advice & Wealth
Management
Industry-leading
Strong investment
wealth manager with
Important solutions
differentiated advice
performance;
value proposition
meeting clients'
client-focused approach
evolving needs
$1.2T
More than tripled
~90% free cash
in AUM/A
EPS since 20121
flow generation
Data as of 9-30-21.
Excludes unlocking.
Excess position includes proceeds from recently closed fixed annuity reinsurance transaction.
Over $17B
$2.7B
47.8% adjusted
returned
excess capital2
operating ROE,
to shareholders
ex. AOCI
since 2012
One dynamic firm delivering significant value
Wealth
Global Asset
Management
Management
Columbia
Threadneedle
Investments
Advice
Wealth Management
Retirement &
Protection
Solutions
Benefits
Wealth management drives ~85% of the firm's revenue1
Deep, long-term client relationships
Captures assets and fees across market cycles
Strong asset persistency
Benefits from critical expertise and capabilities across AMP
Substantial free cash flow to reinvest for growth and return to shareholders
1. Represents AWM's advisor network.
