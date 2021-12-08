Log in
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : Overview

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
Ameriprise Financial

December 2021

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's expectations about future events, plans and performance. These forward-looking statements and the many assumptions upon which they are based involve risks and uncertainties. A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is detailed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise them for any reason. For information about Ameriprise Financial, please refer to ir.ameriprise.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that our management feels best reflect the underlying performance of our operations. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure have been provided along with the presentation.

2

A diversified and differentiated

financial services leader

with a record of outperformance -

well-positioned to capture future growth

3

Ameriprise - diversified and fully integrated

Advice & Wealth

Management

Industry-leading

Strong investment

wealth manager with

Important solutions

differentiated advice

performance;

value proposition

meeting clients'

client-focused approach

evolving needs

$1.2T

More than tripled

~90% free cash

in AUM/A

EPS since 20121

flow generation

Data as of 9-30-21.

  1. Excludes unlocking.
  2. Excess position includes proceeds from recently closed fixed annuity reinsurance transaction.

Over $17B

$2.7B

47.8% adjusted

returned

excess capital2

operating ROE,

to shareholders

ex. AOCI

since 2012

4

One dynamic firm delivering significant value

Wealth

Global Asset

Management

Management

Columbia

Threadneedle

Investments

Advice

  • Wealth Management

Retirement &

Protection

Solutions

Benefits

Wealth management drives ~85% of the firm's revenue1

Deep, long-term client relationships

Captures assets and fees across market cycles

Strong asset persistency

Benefits from critical expertise and capabilities across AMP

Substantial free cash flow to reinvest for growth and return to shareholders

1. Represents AWM's advisor network.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 631 M - -
Net income 2021 2 702 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 33 744 M 33 744 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 301,58 $
Average target price 325,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Colin Moore Global Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.55.19%33 744
BLACKROCK, INC.24.28%139 904
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.96%92 541
UBS GROUP AG33.60%61 952
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)29.31%46 353
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.20%45 899