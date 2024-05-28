This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

5/28/2024 Anthony Saglimbene, Chief Market Strategist, Ameriprise Financial The S&P 500 Index finished fractionally higher by +0.03% last week, barely meeting the bar to post its fifth consecutive week of gains. However, NIVIDA's strong earnings report and positive outlook on artificial intelligence helped the NASDAQ Composite gain +1.4% last week, also its fifth straight week of positive returns. Yet, weekly [...]