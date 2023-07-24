These figures are shown for illustrative purposes only and are not guaranteed. They do not reflect taxes or investment/product fees or expenses, which would reduce the figures shown here. An index is a statistical composite that is not managed. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

U.S. stocks continued to gravitate higher last week, though performance was mixed across the major indexes. The S&P 500 Index notched a small gain on the week, while the NASDAQ Composite took a breather and settled slightly lower. The S&P 500 posted its fourth weekly gain in the last five weeks and its eighth positive weekly return over the previous ten weeks. However, the broadening of the stock rally this month, which includes companies outside of the Magnificent Seven (i.e., Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta Platforms), has helped the Dow Jones Industrials Average and Russell 2000 Index catch a bid in July. The Dow closed the week higher by over +2.0% and is up by more than +3.5% over the last month. Through last Friday, the 30-stock index was on its longest winning streak since August 2017, closing higher for ten straight sessions. And while the Russell 2000 Index ended last week with a slight loss, the small-cap stock barometer is up over +6.0% during the previous thirty days and leading U.S. major averages higher in July. Treasury prices were mostly weaker across the curve last week, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil bumped higher by over +2.0%, finishing the week at its highest level since mid-April. Gold ended the week essentially flat, while the U.S. Dollar Index closed up over +1.0%.Market Rally Begins to Broaden With the stock market rally finally beginning to broaden to areas that didn't perform as well as Big Tech in the first half of the year, the tone of the market has shifted materially, in our view. In July, Utilities are leading S&P 500 sectors higher as investors begin to discount the near end of Fed rate hikes while remaining somewhat defensively biased. Financials are also showing signs of renewed interest, as the big banks generally reported solid earnings results over the last week or so, and regionals show deposit trends stabilizing. Even Energy and Healthcare, two areas that struggled to gain traction in the first half, are showing signs of life again as investors look for value in areas that could see more opportunity if the rally gains steam in the second half.Equities Due for Small Correction That said, near-term technical conditions across the stock market today are overbought, and in our view, equities are due for a small correction at some point.Such corrections are normal and a healthy function of the market longer-term. However, we also believe such a pullback could eventually be met with more buying pressure, given primarily defensive positioning across investors, high cash levels, and building "fear of missing out" sentiment. The pain trade has clearly been higher over recent weeks, and some level of FOMO appears to be entering the market. Whether that can persist as the Q2 earnings season gains steam over the coming days and weeks remains an open question. Regardless, investors shouldn't be too surprised if stocks take a needed breather at some point over the near term, even if investors who missed the rally over the last six months continue to look for opportunities to get more onside with their stock exposure. From our point of view, light positioning across cyclical stocks outside of Tech, heavy short interest against the U.S. banks, near-peak Fed hawkishness, a resilient consumer, and still no meaningful capitulation from the bears could point to further upside for stocks. Yet, as we mentioned above, the stock market has come a long way fast. The Fed is likely moving rates higher this week, the number of stock market bulls has increased to levels not seen for over two years (a contrarian indicator), and thus far, Q2 earnings beat rates are running below the five-year average. Overall, sentiment is stretched, and we believe stock prices may be moving ahead of themselves modestly, assuming fundamental conditions weaken as we move through the rest of the year. As we have noted previously, it's okay to be more optimistic about where the economy and markets currently stand at mid-year (plus a few weeks). And importantly, investors don't necessarily have to wait for the next shoe to drop. But stock valuations are currently stretched versus history for the broader market. We're also forecasting economic growth to slow in the second half and see only modest corporate profit growth through the rest of this year.NASDAQ to Impose Special Rebalance of the NASDAQ 100 Following this year's blistering rally across the Magnificent Seven, the NASDAQ 100 Index, which includes a heavy concentration of these stocks by market capitalization weight, has seen a year-to-date gain of over +41.0%. As a result of the substantial gains across a limited number of stocks, the exchange operator NASDAQ will impose a special rebalance of the NASDAQ 100 on Monday. To maintain compliance with the NASDAQ 100's methodology and adhere to SEC rules around diversification and stock concentration, the Index will see a modest reduction in its exposure to its top holdings, which includes Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Alphabet. The NASDAQ 100 has gone through a similar special rebalancing twice, once in 2011 and once in 1998. A special rebalancing in the NASDAQ 100 can occur at any time when the aggregate weight of the companies in the Index, each having more than 4.5% weight, tops 48% of the entire Index.And while some funds that track the Index directly will see holdings shift modestly, as smaller companies receive an increased percentage of assets from the larger holdings, overall market impacts from this rebalance should be small to negligible, in our view. The NASDAQ 100 rebalance makes for great headlines and not much else, as it's just a byproduct of the incredible run across the Magnificent Seven this year. In this particular case, the "big get a little smaller." But the giants of the NASDAQ 100 remain giants of the market and U.S. economy. Their influence on the overall market will remain remarkable - just slightly less so in the NASDAQ 100 compared to last week. Speaking of the Magnificent Seven, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms all report second quarter earnings results this week and are included in the barrage of earnings releases this week, with over 160 S&P 500 companies on the docket. Thus far, 17.5% of S&P 500 second quarter results are complete. According to FactSet, 75% of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings per share expectations, with earnings surprises coming in at just over +6.5% in aggregate. That's lower than the five-year beat rate of 77% and the +8.4% aggregate surprise rate. Positive takeaways from early earnings releases include a resilient consumer, building disinflation trends, a benign credit backdrop, stabilizing deposit trends, and robust travel demand. Cautious takeaways from the earnings season include elevated macroeconomic uncertainty, a high bar for Big Tech, dampening pricing trends, profit margin risks, a challenging hiring environment, and a more selective consumer. Taken in total, the earnings season is progressing as we suspected, with company-by-company specifics and outlooks as the main driver behind market reactions.All Eyes on The Fed's Policy Decision Lastly, all eyes this week will be on the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. The market widely expects the Fed to lift its target rate by another 25 basis points to 5.25% - 5.50% after pausing rate hikes in June. Notably, most of the market now sees a rate hike this week as the Fed's last for this cycle. Expect investors to react to Wednesday's policy statement and Fed Chair Powell's press conference for insight on where rate policy goes from here. Also, this week will provide preliminary looks at July manufacturing and services activity (Monday), July Consumer Confidence (Tuesday), a first look at Q2 U.S. GDP (Thursday), home data across the week, and June PCE inflation (Friday). Outside the U.S., the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision on Thursday will also be closely watched by investors. The ECB is widely expected to lift its target rate by another 25 basis points and keep its options open for a possible rate hike in September.

