Ameriprise Financial : Stocks Continue to Rally as Investor Sentiment Improves

Where did this rally come from? The S&P 500 is now up more than +20% from its 52-week low, while the NASDAQ is over +30% higher from its 52-week low. Investors and traders who have been caught off guard on the sidelines and maybe carrying more cash than they would like are likely asking, where did this rally come from? Simply, longer-term trading trends have been evolving below the surface since December of last year. The S&P 500's shorter-term moving averages began to trend higher in December and February. And in March, the S&P 500's 200-day moving average stopped declining and has since stabilized and started to turn higher. Of course, big runs in Ai-driven Tech and substantial gains across a few mega-cap stocks have contributed to the rally in stocks this year. But time, changing sentiment, and an economic/profit decline that is less likely to be as severe as most expected at the start of the year are also behind the rally.

Notably, inflection points are difficult to identify in the moment. After nearly eighteen months of pessimism, stock volatility, rising interest rates, high inflation, and slowing economic trends, holding a negative view of the future has become easy -even comfortable. Human nature is to instinctively avoid pain. From an investor standpoint, it may appear painless to sit on the sidelines today and earn higher yields on conservative fixed income investments, money markets, and cash-like vehicles. And while we continue to encourage investors to employ a thoughtful strategy around earning better yields on investments earmarked for the conservative portion of their portfolio, it should be done within the context of a balanced/diversified approach. In our view, calling turns in the market and knowing exactly when overall conditions fully support stocks is challenging, to say the least. History is littered with examples of periods where uncertainty and economic stress weighed on markets for an extended period, and investors waited too long to recognize the shift in conditions under the surface. Currently, inflation is ebbing lower, interest rates are stabilizing, the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, economic conditions remain resilient, and corporate profit growth (while negative) is holding better than most assumed. We believe stocks are beginning to respond to this environment. Though caution should continue to be layered into a portfolio today, investors who have gone offside and veered too conservatively away from their longer-term investment strategy should consult with their Ameriprise financial advisor about ways to get back into getting onside with their longer-term approach. In addition, narrow stock leadership can often buy the major averages time until sentiment improves, and a stock rally can broaden out. Last week's bull/bear spread in the American Association of Individual Investors saw its biggest one-week surge since June of last year. The spread rose +27.9 percentage points last week, breaking a spell of primarily negative weekly readings since early 2022. Further, while the number of reported bulls in the survey has averaged roughly 25% over the last eighteen months, last week's reading hit 44.5%, the highest level of bulls since Nov. 11, 2021. Typically, such strong bullishness among retail investors would be a "contrarian" indicator, signaling caution ahead. However, a bull/bear spread rising more than +25% in one week is rare. Bespoke Investment Group notes that when the bull/bear spread increases +25% or more in a week with at least six months between the previous occurrence, S&P 500 average returns are historically positive over the next six and twelve months. In the prior 21 instances dating back to 1987, the S&P 500 was up +4.1% on average over the next six months and +10.6% one year later, according to Bespoke data. Bottom line: History suggests a better longer-term environment for stock returns after long periods of bearishness and following a swift upward ramp in bullishness.

All that said, the S&P 500 is higher by over +11% over the last three months, while the NASDAQ is up +19%. In our view, stocks could use a period of consolidation to allow strong market gains to settle and to see if further evidence of fundamental support develops.

Disinflation gains momentum, Fed considers rate hike pause On the economic front, the disinflation theme is gaining momentum and could show up further in this week's May Consumer Price Index report (released on Tuesday). May headline and core CPI is expected to show month-over-month and year-over-year declines and should provide further evidence that the disinflation theme is taking hold and the Federal Reserve's work to tamp down inflation is bearing fruit. In the May ISM manufacturing survey, 85% of respondents reported prices either falling or were unchanged. That matches several corporate commentaries suggesting easing supply chain pressures and input price normalization in Q1 earnings calls. The May ISM services prices paid component fell back within its range seen prior to the pandemic, and the Manheim Used-Vehicle Index fell 7.6% year-over-year in May. Further, FactSet recently noted that the UN's food and agriculture price index was down 2.6% month-over-month in May and down to a two-year low. Across the manufacturing economy, inflation/supply chain pressures have been easing this year and may broaden to the services economy as the year progresses. On the subject of the Fed, the theme for this week's FOMC meeting is whether officials are pausing rate hikes or skipping a rate hike. After several changes in market expectations over recent weeks regarding whether the Federal Reserve would move rates higher on Wednesday or decide to pause rate hikes, markets have mostly settled in on the idea officials will choose to leave the fed funds target rate at 5.00% to 5.25% this week. However, what has entered the rate discussion more recently is that officials could "skip" a rate hike at the June meeting and wait for more data to develop before moving rates higher again in July. While we believe Fed officials want to leave themselves the most optionality to raise rates higher if inflation stays stubbornly high, history suggests that after a pause, the Fed is more likely to cut rates than raise rates. In this cycle, the Fed has lifted the fed funds target rate ten consecutive times, which includes four 75-basis point hikes, two 50-basis point hikes, and four 25-basis point hikes. That marks one of the most aggressive rate hiking campaigns going back to 1994 and only the fourth time the FOMC has lifted rates three or more consecutive meetings. Over the last four rate hiking cycles, only in 1994 did the Fed go back and raise rates after it paused. In that period, the Fed raised rates three more times over the next five meetings following a pause. That said, the Fed's next move following 2000, 2006, and 2019 pauses were all lower. Bottom line: Investors should expect the Fed to make it very clear this week that their job in fighting inflation is not over and that future rate hikes may still be in the cards. This may be expressed through the policy statement, Fed Chair Powell's press conference, updated Summary of Economic Projections, and/or the dot plot. Nevertheless, the Fed does not take rate pauses lightly, and history suggests that when the FOMC finally does decide to move to the sidelines, it's because it believes rates have become restrictive enough to eventually achieve their objective of slowing economic demand over time - and in this case, bringing down inflation. In addition to the May CPI report and Fed policy decision this week, the May Producer Price Index report, May retail sales, and June preliminary Michigan Sentiment report will provide key updates on inflation and the health of the consumer.

Let's go! The popular term used by anyone that's played a team sport during an intense moment of excitement and possible turn in the action can relate to using the phrase as an investor right now. The S&P 500 Index logged its fourth straight week of gains, is up more than +20% from its bear market low in October, and briefly crossed over the 4,300-level last week before ending a tick down at 4,299. The NASDAQ Composite closed out its seventh straight week of gains, notching its longest weekly win streak since October/November 2019. The Dow Jones Industrials Average matched the performance of the S&P 500, with Consumer Discretionary leading S&P 500 sectors on the week and Information Technology lagging. Smaller cap stocks started to join the rally last week, following more anemic trading action since the spring. Last week's modest gains across most major U.S. indexes broadened from Big Tech, including autos, airlines, energy, machinery, building products, and even some banks. Sources: FactSet and Bloomberg.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Ameriprise Financial associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by Ameriprise Financial and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, will not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not account for individual investor circumstances. Some of the opinions, conclusions and forward-looking statements are based on an analysis of information compiled from third-party sources. This information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by Ameriprise Financial. It is given for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. The information is not intended to be used as the sole basis for investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the specific needs of an individual investor. There are risks associated with fixed-income investments, including credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer term securities. Stock investments involve risk, including loss of principal. High-quality stocks may be appropriate for some investment strategies. Ensure that your investment objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance are aligned with investing in stocks, as they can lose value. A rise in interest rates may result in a price decline of fixed-income instruments held by the fund, negatively impacting its performance and NAV. Falling rates may result in the fund investing in lower yielding debt instruments, lowering the fund's income and yield. These risks may be heightened for longer maturity and duration securities. The fund's investments may not keep pace with inflation, which may result in losses.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An index is a statistical composite that is not managed. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Definitions of individual indices and sectors mentioned in this article are available on our website at ameriprise.com/legal/disclosures in the Additional Ameriprise research disclosures section. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500® Index), an unmanaged index of common stocks, is frequently used as a general measure of market performance. The index reflects reinvestment of all distributions and changes in market prices but excludes brokerage commissions or other fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The NASDAQ composite index measures all NASDAQ domestic and international based common type stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is an index containing stocks of 30 Large-Cap corporations in the United States. The index is owned and maintained by Dow Jones & Company. The U.S. Dollar Index is used to measure the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies - the Euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish krona. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures change in consumer prices as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index is a national manufacturing index based on a survey of purchasing executives at roughly 300 industrial companies. It is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII Sentiment Survey) offers insight into the opinions of individual investors by asking them their thoughts on where the market is heading in the next six months. Manheim Used-Vehicle Index. This index measures the prices car dealerships pay for used cars. The prices are adjusted for seasonal factors but typically offer insight into what dealerships pay for the used cars they sell.

