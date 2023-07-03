That's a wrap, folks. The first half is in the books, and stocks spent most of the last six months marching higher and recovering from last year's dismal performance. Of course, this year's run-up in stock prices hasn't been without a few bouts of volatility to keep investors on their toes. Remember the market's heartburn over the banking stress back in March? What about the debt ceiling drama? Have we already moved beyond the 75 basis points in rate hikes this year on top of the 475 basis points in rate hikes last year? Simply, those dynamics were background noise to the front-stage performance of falling inflation and resilient economic growth that was much more influential on driving stock returns in the front half of the year. To that point, the S&P 500 Index ended the second quarter at a nice round 4,450, after coming into the year below the 3,900 level. The Index rose nearly +17.0% in the first half and is up over +27.0% from its October low. Through the first half, the S&P 500 is tracking primarily in line with the favorable economic/market scenario we outlined at the start of the year. In that scenario, we placed the Index at 4,600 by year-end, implying a roughly +3.0% gain in the second half. Over the coming weeks, we will reassess our market and economic outlooks for the second half and determine if our scenarios, earnings forecasts, and valuation targets need to be adjusted.



Nevertheless, given the strength across stocks in the first half, history suggests equities generally perform well in the second half of the year. As such, we suspect we may need to extend our target ranges a bit higher to account for the better-than-expected macroeconomic environment in the first half. The S&P 500 Index is now a little more than 7.0% away from its all-time high in early January 2022, and since crossing +20% above its October 2022 low in early June, the Index is considered by some to be in a new bull market. As Bespoke Investment Group recently noted, the average S&P 500 bull market lasts over 1,000 days and sees a cumulative return of +114.0% on average going back to 1928. If one considers the S&P 500 to be in a new bull market, the current bull is already 261 days old and has returned +24.1% through the end of the second quarter, per Bespoke.



Falling inflation, a strong labor market, and a Federal Reserve soon ready to move to the sidelines are all conditions we outlined across our favorable scenario at the start of the year. Thus far, it looks like stocks have raced out to discount those conditions in the year's first six months. With that said, earnings growth remains challenged, valuations have become stretched, and interest rates are likely moving a bit higher. In our view, it would be irresponsible to assume stocks will keep running higher uninterrupted in the second half without experiencing a few bumps along the way - especially if core inflation remains sticky and consumer/business spending dampens.



Tech stocks lead strength of equities year-to-date



With that service announcement out of the way, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite capped an extraordinary first half of the year, driven by AI momentum, stabilizing interest rates, and a mean-reversion trade that powered the Composite higher by over +32.0%. Since touching its low in October, the NASDAQ is now higher by over +36.0%. The Dow Jones Industrials Average (+4.9%) and Russell 2000 Index (+8.1%) also finished the year's first half in positive territory but have significantly trailed the growth-focused S&P 500, and NASDAQ benchmarks most of this year.



Notably, the S&P 500 Information Technology Index led stocks higher in the first half, rising nearly +43.0%, while Communication Services (+36.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (+33.1%) also played vital roles in driving the major U.S. averages higher. On the other side of the ledger, Utilities, Energy, Health Care, and Financials all finished the first six months of the year with slight to modest losses. On a market-cap-weighted basis, large-cap stocks outperformed small-cap stocks, while Growth trumped Value. Outside of the U.S., and on a dollar basis, only Latin America (+20.8%) outperformed the U.S. in the first half of the year across the regions we cover as a Global Asset Allocation Committee. However, stocks across the globe (outside of China) also put in a generally solid first half of the year, with the MSCI Europe ex-UK Index rising by over +15.0%, while the MSCI Japan Index gained +13.0%.



Over the first six months of the year, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield rose +46 basis points to account for the additional Fed rate hikes this year as well as a general expectation that rates will remain higher for longer. However, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 7 basis points in the first half, marked by falling inflation and expectations that price pressures will further moderate over the longer term. Notably, the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond Index rose over +2.0% in the first half, helping investors generate a positive total return on the conservative portion of their portfolio. This year's performance trends across fixed income are the polar opposite of what investors experienced in their bond investments last year. And outside of stocks and bonds, gold rose over +5.0% in the first half, while the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil fell nearly 13%.



Stocks closed out the second quarter on a high note, returning to their upward form last week after snapping consecutive weeks of gains the prior week. Normalization trends, disinflation themes, and a benign trading environment heading into quarter-end encompassed the week, particularly as the July 4th holiday drew closer. Notably, recession fears continue to moderate, with the bears pushing out the timing of a downturn in economic activity. The Atlanta Fed GDP Now forecast for Q2 growth currently stands at +2.2%, while our own forecast stands at +1.9%. And while our GDP estimates for Q3 and Q4 currently show slightly negative growth, our full-year U.S. GDP estimates for 2023 remain positive. Last Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that final Q1 GDP rose a surprising +2.0% q/q annualized, up from +1.3% in the prior reading. May personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data showed a below-consensus core reading and an annual headline reading of just +3.8%, the lowest level since April 2021. Along with much stronger-than-expected May new home sales, better-than-expected durable-goods orders, strengthening consumer confidence, and the largest weekly decrease in initial jobless claims in twenty months, it was game on for stocks into quarter-end.



Bottom line: It's hard for the U.S. economy to roll over when jobs remain plentiful, the unemployment rate stands at 3.7%, consumers continue to spend, and economic data is looking this good. That said, inflation remains elevated, and central bankers appear committed to raising rates further to slow demand. This may stress economic conditions in the back half of the year and heading into 2024. In our view, investors who choose to discount/ignore these risks may be minimizing the potential headwinds these conditions could cause for stock prices at some point over the next 6-12 months. Yet, we believe investors should use the performance of stocks in the first half as a barometer to gauge why it is usually prudent to make only modest changes around a long-term investment strategy, as shifts in momentum can come when one least expects it.



Investors increasingly expecting a less disruptive economic downturn, yet they should remain cautious



To further press that point, cyclical areas of the market outperformed in June, as recession fears receded and despite central bankers around the world stressing that more interest rate hikes are likely coming in the third quarter. Right or wrong, investors increasingly anticipate a soft landing (i.e., a no-recession scenario) or an economic downturn further out the calendar that is less disruptive to growth than initially feared at the start of the year. Although we tend to agree with that assessment, we also believe a cautious, yet mostly balanced tactical investment approach is an appropriate strategy to start the second half.



Rounding out the week's highlights, all 23 of the largest U.S. banks subject to the Federal Reserve's annual stress test passed. Results showed each bank has enough capital to weather the global recession scenarios laid out in this year's Fed stress test. This year's conditions included U.S. unemployment surging to 10%, commercial real estate prices plunging by 40%, and the U.S. dollar rising against other major currencies. In addition, the 8 largest banks faced an "exploratory market shock" to their trading books, involving more significant inflationary pressures and rising interest rates. Bottom line: While the major U.S. banks are well capitalized against a market/economic shock and passing the stress test clears the way for boosting dividends and share buybacks across banks, it's unclear whether banks will materially increase shareholder-friendly initiatives. New regulations and a more conservative approach, given the current rate/lending/economic backdrop, may prompt banks to adopt lower payout and share buyback strategies than they otherwise would following the annual stress test.



This week, U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for the July 4th holiday. During the abbreviated holiday week, June ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing reports should highlight economic activity accelerated during the month, with services activity expanding for the sixth straight month. However, Friday's June nonfarm payrolls report will be the week's economic highlight, with FactSet estimates showing job growth slowing to +215,000 last month from +339,000 in May. The unemployment rate in June is expected to hold steady at 3.7%.



