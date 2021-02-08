Ameriprise Financial : U.S. Equities Bounce Higher on Rising Prospect of Stimulus

After suffering through their worst weekly loss since the end of October two weeks ago, U.S. equities came roaring back with their best gain since the first week in November, closing on Friday at a new record high. The S&P 500®
Index surged to a 4.6 percent gain while shrugging off the short squeeze distraction and focusing on the promise of more stimulus, pushing the index back into a gain for the year-to-date of 3.5 percent. Small stocks once again led the way as the Russell 2000 Index climbed 7.7 percent, leaving it higher on the year by 13.1 percent. Fourth quarter corporate earnings continue to exceed expectations, with year-over-year growth now expected in the quarter, a remarkable turnaround from expectations of just one month ago.[i]
The VIX index tumbled last week, declining from 33 to 21, washing out the previous week's short squeeze induced anxiety.
Bond yields pushed higher. The ten-year Treasury note yield rose seven basis points to close at 1.16 percent, its highest close since March. In early Monday trading this week, the yield has risen to 1.19 percent. Rising inflationary concerns are contributing to the move. January Consumer Price Index reports this week are expected to show both headline and core inflation at 1.5 percent year-over-year. Last week's economic data did show an increase in prices paid by manufacturers in the ISM PMI report, to their highest level in ten years. Unit labor costs also rose sharply in the fourth quarter. High yield credit spreads narrowed last week after two weeks of modest increases, and now sit at their tightest since before the market selloff began last February.
Energy stocks were among the strongest last week. The XLE ETF rose 8.2 percent and is now higher by 12 percent for the year. WTI crude oil rose $4.65 a barrel to close at $56.85, its highest close in over a year, and has gained 17 percent since the start of the year. Financials added 6.7 percent last week, with particular strength in banks. Foreign stocks joined in the rally as well. The MSCI All Country Ex-U.S. index rose 3.6 percent, pushing it into positive territory for the year. Asian stocks outside of China were particularly strong once again, as were stocks in the Eurozone. The UK was a notable laggard.
Contributing to the rising expectation of additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S. was the tepid January labor report. The Unemployment Rate did fall to 6.3 percent, its lowest level since the surge higher last April. But the 49,000 new non-farm jobs created was roughly half what was expected. In addition, the previous two-month total was revised lower by 159,000. Not surprisingly, particular weakness was seen in leisure and hospitality, and retail. Also contributing to the stimulus expectations was the Congressional passage of a budget resolution, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, paving the way for stimulus to be passed through the reconciliation process if bipartisan negotiations prove unproductive.
Also contributing to the improved sentiment is the slowing pace of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. In just the past three weeks, the seven-day moving average of new infections has declined by more than half, and is now below where it was in early November before the start of the holiday season surge. Hospitalization and death rates are lower as well. Over 41 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the U.S. Assuming most of those are first doses, that would represent about twelve percent of the population.Important Disclosures:
