Stocks finally took a breather last week, with the S&P 500 Index ending lower for the first time in five weeks and the NASDAQ Composite breaking eight consecutive weeks of gains. Key drivers to the week were largely absent, sans a host of Federal Reserve speeches/testimony highlighting that further rate hikes would likely be necessary to cool inflation pressures. Healthcare eked out a small gain on the week and was the only S&P 500 sector to finish in the green. Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimony to Congress contributed to investors' more guarded mood last week. However, the Fed Chair essentially reiterated positions made at the June meeting and in previous reports. Bottom line: Mr. Powell said inflation pressures continue to run high and that more interest rate hikes are likely coming. That said, nothing in Mr. Powell's testimony or Q&A session from Congress last week changed what investors already understand about the rate environment, policy, or general Fed thinking. Outside of the U.S., the Bank of England's surprise 50-basis point hike last week took most by surprise, adding to the market's cautious tone at the end of the week. Several central banks around the world have either resumed rate hikes (e.g., Reserve Bank of Australia), stepped up the pace of tightening (e.g., Bank of England), or warned more rate hikes may be needed (e.g., The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank). Coming out of all the recent central bank meetings, investors should understand one central theme. That is,Outside of the focus on central bankers, June flash manufacturing PMI missed expectations, but input prices fell at their fastest pace since May 2020. June flash services PMI largely matched estimates, with business confidence returning to May levels. U.S. Treasury prices were mixed across the curve, with the 2-year and 10-year spread remaining inverted by 100 basis points. The U.S. dollar finished the week higher, Gold ended lower, and West Texas Intermediate crude ended down roughly 3.0%.Tech and Growth Stocks Drive First-Half Rally, But Broader Market Shows Muted Returns With the second quarter coming to a close this week, we thought we would provide some color on current conditions and highlight the items to watch as the year's second half unfolds. Following a difficult 2022 and investors' generally pessimistic outlooks for markets and the economy at the beginning of the year, stocks have defied the skeptics and are comfortably on pace to close the first half of 2023 higher, driven by Technology and Growth-related stocks/sectors. With the S&P 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite more than +20% above their October lows, some now consider each Index to be in a new bull market. Helping drive the broader averages higher in the first half of the year has been strong performance across Information Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary sectors, each up roughly +30.0% or more this year. That's an impressive achievement, given the three sectors were the major anchors on the S&P 500's performance last year. At the same time, Energy is down roughly 10% year-to-date, while four other S&P 500 sectors are days away from posting a negative first half of performance. In addition, the Dow Jones Industrials Average and Russell 2000 Index look set to close the first half with gains but trail the growth-based S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite significantly nearly six months into the year.Economic Growth Likely to Slow, But Inflation Expected to Lower as Well Undoubtedly, moderating inflation, a resilient consumer, tight labor conditions, better-than-feared profit results, stabilizing interest rates, and a Fed close to moving to the sidelines after the most aggressive rate hiking campaign in decades has investors taking a more optimistic view of the economy and markets as the first half of the year comes to a close. Following the unexpected banking stress in March and the resulting government initiatives put in place to protect depositors, stocks spent the rest of the second quarter going higher. That said, recession risks remain elevated, economic activity is slowing, profit growth remains negative, higher interest rates on bonds and cash-like investments offer competition for stocks, and inflation is still much too highThese conditions may offer a mix of dynamics for investors to navigate through as the year progresses, creating periods of stress and opportunity across markets.Valuation Concerns Linger as Market Hinges on Economic and Profit Conditions From a valuation perspective, the top 50 stocks in the S&P 500 Index by market capitalization weight are trading at a trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 30x, over 35% higher than S&P 500's trailing P/E of 22. Further, the broader S&P 500 is trading at roughly 20x this year's earnings per share estimate of $221 and roughly 18x next year's EPS estimate of $247. If analysts are right about earnings growth for this year and next, we believe the broader market is priced fairly and may even have room to run modestly higher over the next year "if" economic and profit conditions hold over the next few quarters. However, that's still a big if, considering interest rates are at their highest level in over ten years, and inflation continues to run well above longer-term trends. In our view, earnings estimates in future quarters do not reflect a recession or modest economic downturn, which could be a risk to stock prices more broadly if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate in the second half. That said, the market outside of Tech and the big Index heavyweights is less expensive than the broader averages imply. We suspect if the current market rally broadens in the second half, investors may seek out areas and industries that have not kept pace in the rally, particularly if it's evident that central banks are done raising interest rates, and inflation is continuing to cool. And if a broader swath of companies can meet or surpass analyst estimates moving forward, which admittedly may be a challenge as the year wears on, it wouldn't be an inconceivable notion that profits could eventually grow into their multiple expansion over time. That said, the overall market is not cheap today, expectations are no longer as deeply pessimistic as they were at the start of the year, and stocks are already well off their lows. In our view, it's ok to be more optimistic about the macroeconomic environment and future stock returns as long as one remains realistic about where returns can go from here and given the outstanding risks.Second Half of Year an Opportunity to Reset and Refocus As the second half of the year comes into view, we are closely monitoring how economic trends develop and whether the current stock rally will broaden to areas outside the narrow set of stocks that initiated this year's bounce higher. In addition, we continue to recommend a slight overweight to fixed income and cash investments but believe opportunities are forming across the stock market for longer-term investors. Security selection remains critical. We would also stress that investors who may have deviated more aggressively away from their strategic/tactical allocations over the last year or so work with their financial advisors to get back on target with their longer-term investment strategies. In golf terms, we are approaching the turn, moving from the 9hole to the 10. And if the game didn't go your way on the first nine, the back nine offers an opportunity to reset, refocus, and turn the game around.At the halfway point in the year, we learned investors were too pessimistic about growth coming into the year and incorrectly assumed a resilient economy was on the cusp of rolling over into a recession. Given the economy held up better than many expected while inflation moderated lower, stocks rallied. Moving forward, we believe investors should acknowledge that current conditions, as well as the growth outlook for the second half, may continue to surprise to the upside. Nevertheless, investors should expect bumps in the road along the way, given high interest rates and still elevated inflation. We believe today's environment argues for a careful but broadly balanced approach to start the year's second half. Looking ahead this week, new home sales, pending home sales, April S&P/Case-Shiller Index, and June Consumer Confidence are on tap. Investors will also receive an update on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index for May, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Similar to CPI and PPI prints for May, lower energy prices likely helped PCE tick lower last month. Final looks at Q1 U.S. GDP, results from the Fed's annual bank stress test, and China PMIs are other key items that may influence stock prices this week.

