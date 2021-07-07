Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ameriprise Financial : Advisor Joins Ameriprise for More Control to Build His Practice and Deliver Exceptional Client Service

07/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial advisor Ryan Thompson also said Ameriprise’s dedicated transition team was efficient at setting up his practice, allowing him to focus on serving clients

Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP®, a financial advisor managing $110 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Morgan Stanley in Shreveport, Louisiana. Thompson was looking for an opportunity to rejoin an independent platform, after spending six years as an employee advisor at his former firm. He conducted due diligence on a variety of firms over the last year and felt confident that moving to Ameriprise was the best fit for his practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005665/en/

Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP®, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of Ryan Thompson.

Ryan Thompson, MBA, CFP®, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of Ryan Thompson.

“I joined Ameriprise because of what the firm has to offer: more control over building my practice, intense focus on holistic wealth management, and support to reach my goals so I can focus on helping clients do the same,” said Thompson. “This move allows me to provide an exceptional service experience centered on advice.”

Ameriprise exceeded Thompson’s high expectations for transitioning his business quickly. With support from a dedicated transition team and his local field leader, senior field vice president Michael Barker, MBA, he was able to focus on advising clients.

“The transition team I’m working with has been awesome. It’s clear they know how to facilitate transitions professionally and efficiently, which includes handling all the operations and setup steps so that I can stay focused on serving my clients,” said Thompson. “I expected there to be more of a learning curve when changing firms. I’m pleasantly surprised by the ease of plugging into Ameriprise’s systems and facilitating business with clients.”

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

___________________________
1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
11:20aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ameriprise Financial PT to $290 Fr..
MT
11:02aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Advisor Joins Ameriprise for More Control to Build His P..
BU
07/02Wall Street hits record on robust June jobs data
RE
06/30AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Investors Appear Comfortable the Current Environment &nd..
PU
06/30AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
06/30AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Colin Moore to retire as Global CIO, William Davies, cur..
PU
06/30AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Columbia Threadneedle Announces Planned Global Chief Inv..
BU
06/29AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Agrees to Reinsure $8 Billion Fixed Annuity Policies wit..
MT
06/29AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transac..
BU
06/25AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Seven Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron'..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 467 M - -
Net income 2021 2 395 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 28 651 M 28 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 247,19 $
Average target price 269,20 $
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Colin Moore Global Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.27.20%28 819
BLACKROCK, INC.23.72%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.19.82%78 923
UBS GROUP AG12.15%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.61%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.51%44 625