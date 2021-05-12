Log in
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : Celebrates Women Advisors With 4th Annual Summit

05/12/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
Virtual experience provided an opportunity for women advisors and field members to connect, build community, learn and grow their practices

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently hosted its 4th annual Women Advisor Summit, gathering women advisors, field leaders and staff in recognition and celebration of their work on behalf of clients and to support their success through informative content and collaborative sessions.

The two-day summit, held April 29-30, included engaging presentations from Ameriprise executives, compelling panel discussions featuring top women advisors, and insightful market and regulatory updates from the firm’s expert thought leaders. Speakers shared their perspectives on topics including driving practice growth and helping clients navigate the external landscape. Ameriprise hosts Women Advisor Summits annually as part of its vision and commitment to be the firm of choice for women in financial services.

“At Ameriprise, we strive to be the best firm – and the best partner – for all advisors to succeed,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors, which co-hosted the event with the firm’s Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network, a large and thriving network of women field members at Ameriprise. “In carrying out this unwavering commitment, we continuously invest in and support the growth of our advisors, and the summit is one of the ways that we help women at the firm thrive. Through these efforts, we aim to recruit and retain talented women advisors, who are integral to helping us effectively serve the unique needs of our clients.”

“What sets Ameriprise apart is our personalized advice experience, which clients count on to achieve their financial goals,” said Deirdre McGraw, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community Relations at Ameriprise. “The Women Advisor Summit provides a powerful platform to hear how our advisors are bringing this experience to life by delivering personalized, goals-based advice and exceptional service to clients using the firm’s capabilities and support. Their passion and commitment to clients is invigorating and inspiring.”

“There is significant value in women advisors connecting to share best practices and empower each other,” said Eva Moulton, CFP, financial advisor and president of the Ameriprise WE Network. “The Women Advisor Summit facilitates these impactful exchanges. The event also complements the robust resources, such as the WE Network, that Ameriprise invests in to attract women advisors and to help us grow our practices.”

To learn more about initiatives at Ameriprise for women advisors, visit https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/experienced-financial-advisors/advisor-opportunities/women-advisors.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
