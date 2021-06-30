Ameriprise Financial : Columbia Threadneedle Announces Planned Global Chief Investment Officer Transition

Colin Moore to retire as Global CIO, William Davies, current EMEA CIO and Global Head of Equities, to assume Global CIO role in January 2022

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced the retirement of Colin Moore from Columbia Threadneedle as global chief investment officer after nearly 20 years at the firm. Consistent with the company’s long-standing succession planning, William Davies, currently EMEA CIO and global head of equities, will become global CIO upon Mr. Moore’s retirement in January 2022.

Mr. Moore has played a key role in shaping Columbia Threadneedle’s global investment capability, including its well-established and highly successful investment process based on collaboration across asset classes, research intensity and independent oversight to foster continuous improvement. Under his leadership, Columbia Threadneedle has generated consistently strong long-term investment performance for individual and institutional clients, and today has 103 four- and five-star Morningstar-rated funds globally.1

Ted Truscott, chief executive officer, said: “I would like to recognize and thank Colin for his numerous contributions, including establishing our global investment capability that has delivered an enviable track record of consistently strong investment performance for our clients. We have built an outstanding and experienced team of more than 450 investment professionals across our global footprint, and as we look forward, William is well positioned to assume the global CIO role. He is both an exceptional investor and respected people leader with a deep understanding of our firm having joined us in 1994. I look forward to working with William and Colin to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mr. Moore commented: “I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to establish a broad and deep investment capability for our clients. We have spent considerable time ensuring a thoughtful succession, and I am extremely pleased that William will assume the global CIO role next year. It has been a privilege to lead our team of dedicated, experienced investors who will continue to focus on delivering consistent, competitive investment performance for our clients under William’s leadership.”

Mr. Davies commented: “My focus is unchanged. I will continue to work with my colleagues to consistently deliver the investment performance our clients expect. I am honored to lead our talented global investment organization and look forward to continuing our partnership with colleagues across the business to help our individual and institutional clients achieve their investment goals.”

About William Davies:

As Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle, Mr. Davies has overall responsibility for the company's equity investment teams. He joined Threadneedle Asset Management Limited at its inception in 1994 and previously held roles as head of EMEA equities and head of European equities. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Davies worked for Eagle Star Investments and led the European equity team at Hambros Bank. He has been a member of the investment community since 1985 and earned a B.A. in economics from Exeter University.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $564 billion2 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 Morningstar as of 03/31/21. Columbia funds are available for purchase by U.S. customers. Out of 91 Columbia funds (Inst. shares) rated, 18 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 34 received a 4-star Overall Rating. Out of 89 Threadneedle funds (highest rated share class) rated, 21 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 30 received a 4-star Overall Rating. The Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. Not all funds are available in all jurisdictions, to all investors or through all firms. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

2 As of March 31, 2021. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

