Ameriprise Financial : Investors Appear Comfortable the Current Environment – How Long Can it Last?

Two weeks ago, the Fed caused a spasm of anxiety when it indicated the possibility of an earlier than expected first rate hike. But, upon further reflection and some soothing comments from Fed officials, investors returned in force last week, pushing the S&P 500® index higher by 2.7 percent to a record close at 4280. The reversal was led by Energy and Financial stocks, the two groups that suffered the worst declines in the days immediately following the Fed meeting on June 16. Domestic crude oil rose for the fifth straight week, climbing above $74 a barrel for the first time since October, 2018 amid rising demand and diminishing stockpiles. Financial stocks got a boost from a rebound in bond yields and favorable stress test results among systemically important banks. The BKX bank stock index rose 6.9 percent. Overall, value stocks slightly outperformed growth, helped in part by the announcement of an agreement in principal on a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Only utilities declined on the week, but defensive stocks lagged overall. The small cap Russell 2000 index also rebounded strongly, more than recapturing its losses after the Fed meeting.



The yield on the ten-year Treasury note rose eight basis points on the week, to 1.52 percent. But was only after plunging to 1.36 percent at the start of trading on Monday, before mounting a comeback to end the day at 1.49 percent. Credit spreads continued to narrow. High yield spreads moved to their tightest levels since 2007, and BBB spreads edged down to their tightest ever. The dollar eased slightly but remained above its level from prior to the Fed meeting. And the VIX index declined fractionally to its lowest weekly close since the pandemic induced surge in volatility a year ago February.



The Fed Won't Tolerate Inflation Indefinitely, but it's Likely to Let the Economy Run Hot for a While Longer



The core PCE deflator rose by 3.4 percent in May. It was the highest reading since 1992. The circumstances back then were very different, however. Inflation was then in the process of coming down after the Fed under Paul Volcker slammed on the monetary breaks to subdue an inflationary spiral that had pushed the core PCE over 10 percent in 1975, and the Fed was actively lowering the overnight rate. This time, inflation is heading higher, yet the Fed insists the pressure is temporary. Its new inflation framework, that targets average inflation over time, suggests that the Fed's reaction function this time will be somewhat more tolerant of rising price pressures. But, as we saw in the Fed's just revised interest rate dot plot, it won't be tolerant indefinitely. And, as a prelude to any increase in rates, we may be hearing more about tapering of its bond purchase program in the next few months.



With the coming end to the quarter investor focus will soon shift to second quarter earnings. According to Factset, the expected year-over-year growth rate now stands at 63 percent. From here the comparisons will become more challenging, owing to the speed of the economic recovery. Third quarter earnings growth is anticipated at 23 percent and the fourth quarter is expected to see 18 percent growth. For the full-year, earnings growth is expected to top 35 percent. A similar pattern is expected to unfold in terms of economic growth. Second quarter GDP is forecast to be as high as 10 percent.



The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model currently forecasts growth of 8.3 percent, having come down from 9.7 percent as recently as last week. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's second quarter Survey of Professional Forecasters, published on May 14, anticipates second quarter GDP of 7.9 percent, followed by 7.5 and 5.0 percent in the third and fourth quarters respectively. Full-year growth is expected to average 6.3 percent, followed by 4.3 percent in 2022.



The Path for Fiscal Policy is Unclear; Investors Will Look for Clues on the Fed's Next Move in the June Jobs Report



Despite the announced agreement on an infrastructure bill, the path forward for fiscal policy remains clouded. The infrastructure bill itself has several hurdles to clear as it moves toward enactment. Beyond infrastructure, the President's proposed spending bill for social programs comes with an even bigger price tag, and quite possibly some changes to both the corporate and individual tax codes. This bill is likely to follow the reconciliation route as it is unlikely to garner any Republican support.



The June jobs report headlines the economic calendar this week. The Bloomberg consensus anticipates the creation of 700,000 new non-farm jobs and a slight decline in the unemployment rate to 5.7 percent. The Wall Street Journal is reporting evidence of a faster decline in unemployment than the national average in states that have chosen to end the extended federal unemployment benefits prior to the stated expiration in September. The Fed has made it clear it wants to see substantial further progress on the employment front before it will begin to shift policy. It seems that a June labor market report close to consensus would still leave them well short of that goal.



