Columbia Threadneedle Investments Announces Title Sponsorship of the 2022 Boston Triathlon

This is the firm’s seventh year as title sponsor, and registration is now open for race weekend taking place July 23-24, 2022

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced its sponsorship of the Boston Triathlon, an event the firm has been a title sponsor of since 2016. Now in its 14th year, the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is a weekend-long event that will bring together athletes of all ages and abilities to compete in Olympic and sprint distance triathlons. Additional information on the race is available at BostonTri.com, and registration is now open.

The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is excited to return to the South Boston waterfront this summer and welcome back both children and adults to participate in two days of races. Boston Medical Center (BMC) is once again the race’s official charity partner, and fundraising efforts are underway to help propel BMC’s mission of putting patients first and providing exceptional care, without exception, to all.

“The triathlon is a great way to bring together the local Boston community, whether someone is competing, volunteering, or cheering on friends, colleagues and the professional triathletes who will be racing,” said Leslie Walstrom, Global Head of Marketing at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “We’re also thrilled to partner with and raise funds for Boston Medical Center as the organization strives to eliminate the health equity gap.”

Funds raised for BMC will support health equity programs designed to eliminate gaps in health outcomes linked to race and poverty. As part of BMC’s approach to exceptional care, hospital initiatives and programs provide support outside of traditional medical care, such as access to stable housing, proper nourishment, reliable transportation, and jobs training and placement – all social factors linked to good health.

To learn more about participating in the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon as part of Team BMC, contact team.bmc@bmc.org.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $699 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.1

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 As of March 31, 2022. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

