Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-12-07 am EST
321.26 USD   -0.17%
09:02aColumbia Threadneedle Investments' Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year
BU
12/06Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its "Outstanding Customer Service Experience"
AQ
12/05Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its “Outstanding Customer Service Experience”
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year

12/07/2022 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by DiversityQ as part of its 2022 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program.1 Melda was named a co-winner in the global equities category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005072/en/

Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

The Women in Asset Management Awards series, now in its fourth year, has been providing a platform to showcase and honor the outstanding professionals and firms in asset management. It celebrates those who are striving for more ethical and responsible investment decisions, promoting a more inclusive industry, and demonstrating strong leadership skills.

“Melda is an accomplished investor and an outstanding people leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the asset management industry,” said William Davies, Global Chief Investment Officer. “Her ability to successfully navigate global equity markets, especially in volatile times, is an invaluable asset to our clients.”

Mergen manages a global team of more than 200 equity investment professionals across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC who manage nearly $278 billion in assets for institutional, retail, and high-net worth clients.2 As part of her role, Melda co-manages several large-cap equity strategies and is also co-chair of the North America Diversity and Inclusion Group at Columbia Threadneedle.

Award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by DiversityQ, an organization that advocates and promotes diversity and inclusion in the workplace and supports firms in creating a culture where everyone is heard and respected. Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Investments at the firm, won Bond Manager of the Year in 2021 and was a judge for this year’s awards.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $546 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.2

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 Individuals were nominated across 10 categories. The 13 judges assessed the candidates to create a list of finalists. Winners in each category were selected based on their ethical and responsible investment decisions, promotion of a more inclusive industry, and strong leadership skills.

2 As of September 30, 2022. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Investment products offered through Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Advisory services provided by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

© 2022 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adtrax: 5180783


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
09:02aColumbia Threadneedle Investments' Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Y..
BU
12/06Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its "Outstanding Customer ..
AQ
12/05Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its “Outstanding Cus..
BU
11/30DoorDash latest to cut jobs amid ballooning costs
RE
11/29S&P, Nasdaq end lower ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
RE
11/29Two Advisors with Nearly $150 Million in Assets Join Ameriprise for ‘Best-in-Clas..
BU
11/28Ameriprise Financial Named a Military Friendly® Employer For Ninth Consecutive Year
BU
11/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Ameriprise Financial to $330 From $290, Maintains..
MT
11/18Advisor With More Than $210 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise for the Firm's Steller R..
AQ
11/17Insider Sell: Ameriprise Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 027 M - -
Net income 2022 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 34 245 M 34 245 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 321,80 $
Average target price 339,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.68%34 245
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.15%106 682
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.52%68 325
UBS GROUP AG5.51%58 695
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.24%34 627
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.02%27 286