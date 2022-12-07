Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by DiversityQ as part of its 2022 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program.1 Melda was named a co-winner in the global equities category.

The Women in Asset Management Awards series, now in its fourth year, has been providing a platform to showcase and honor the outstanding professionals and firms in asset management. It celebrates those who are striving for more ethical and responsible investment decisions, promoting a more inclusive industry, and demonstrating strong leadership skills.

“Melda is an accomplished investor and an outstanding people leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the asset management industry,” said William Davies, Global Chief Investment Officer. “Her ability to successfully navigate global equity markets, especially in volatile times, is an invaluable asset to our clients.”

Mergen manages a global team of more than 200 equity investment professionals across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC who manage nearly $278 billion in assets for institutional, retail, and high-net worth clients.2 As part of her role, Melda co-manages several large-cap equity strategies and is also co-chair of the North America Diversity and Inclusion Group at Columbia Threadneedle.

Award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by DiversityQ, an organization that advocates and promotes diversity and inclusion in the workplace and supports firms in creating a culture where everyone is heard and respected. Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Investments at the firm, won Bond Manager of the Year in 2021 and was a judge for this year’s awards.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $546 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.2

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 Individuals were nominated across 10 categories. The 13 judges assessed the candidates to create a list of finalists. Winners in each category were selected based on their ethical and responsible investment decisions, promotion of a more inclusive industry, and strong leadership skills.

2 As of September 30, 2022. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

