Michael Cruz says capabilities and support to acquire clients organically and inorganically drew him to Ameriprise

Financial advisor Michael Cruz recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC with $100 million in assets in Temecula, Calif.

“The number one reason I joined Ameriprise Financial was to expand my practice and better help existing clients reach their goals,” said Cruz, reflecting on his decision. “The firm is very much committed to investing in advisors to help them accelerate their growth.”

He looks forward to leveraging the firm’s capabilities to help advisors grow organically through client referrals and inorganically through external practice acquisitions.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to expand and help even more clients. Ameriprise has a wide array of products and services, an extensive financial planning platform and an integrated suite of technology to elevate my client service model and help capture new opportunities and referrals,” said Cruz.

Cruz is supported locally by Ameriprise Complex Director David Spataro and Ameriprise Regional Vice President James Frisone.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael and his clients to Ameriprise,” said Spataro. “We look forward to partnering with him to achieve the goals he has for his practice and deliver a truly differentiated client experience with all Ameriprise has to offer.”

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with more than 400 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2023 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About the Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership

The Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership offers a differentiated experience for advisors that helps them accelerate growth while delivering an excellent client experience. Combined with the company’s culture of support and independence, the Ultimate Advisor Partnership enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

