For the 11th Consecutive Year, Ameriprise Financial Will Match Donations to Feeding America® Now Through October 31

The company’s match campaign will help provide 2.5 million meals* to families and individuals in need

For the 11th consecutive year, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) will match donations to Feeding America® (up to $250,000) to help the more than 33.8 million people** in America facing hunger. With the match, each dollar donated, now through October 31, will help provide 20 meals* to families and individuals in need, twice the amount of a standard donation. Participation is simple and open to the public: visit www.feedingamerica.org/ameriprise to give online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005867/en/

“Far too many people in America face hunger – one in ten households** – and their need has only intensified in recent years. High inflation and continued supply chain disruptions mean that people who are struggling financially are spending even more of their hard-earned dollars buying food and other essentials,” said Brian Pietsch, Head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “The Feeding America network of local food banks is able to source food and other essential items at substantially lower prices and efficiently deliver it to the families and individuals who need them most. We invite all who are able to give to join us in making a donation.”

Since establishing a partnership with Feeding America in 2009, Ameriprise advisors, employees and clients have helped provide more than 113 million meals and volunteered more than 363,000 hours to support Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations nationwide. The Ameriprise matching campaign was established in 2010 to encourage additional donations to Feeding America. In total, the campaign has helped provide approximately 207 million meals to people facing hunger across the U.S.

In addition to the matching campaign, Ameriprise is partnering with Feeding America for its 13th year of hosting National Days of Service, which will be on November 3, 2022. This nationwide volunteer effort will bring together thousands of Ameriprise employees, advisors, and clients – both virtually and in-person events – ahead of the holiday season to help people facing hunger.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of nearly 7,500 nonprofits across the country. By targeting its grantmaking, Ameriprise can make the most of its resources to make a collective impact with greater benefit for communities. Learn more here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

*About the Match: Ameriprise Financial has committed $250,000 to Feeding America. This amount will be used to double the impact of gifts received between Sept. 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022. Gifts received after the campaign or in excess of this amount will not be matched but will still help provide food for people in need. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal equivalencies vary and are updated each year.

**U.S. Department of Agriculture, "Household Food Security in the United States in 2021," September 7, 2022. https://www.ers.usda.gov/publications/pub-details/?pubid=104655

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005867/en/