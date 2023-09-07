Partnership gives Maps Credit Union clients access to impressive suite of solutions and services offered by Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced Maps Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative with more than $1.3 billion in assets, has transitioned its investment program to the Ameriprise Financial Institution Group (AFIG) from CUSO Financial Services. The credit union’s investment program operates under the name Maps Investment Services and includes two financial advisors, Kyle King CRPC®, APMA®, and Wayne Muller,ChFC®, who help clients manage over $185 million in brokerage assets across 10 branches in the Willamette Valley Basin of Oregon.

“Our new partnership with Ameriprise Financial allows us to offer a more comprehensive suite of wealth management products and powerful digital tools and technology to help our members achieve their goals with more confidence,” said Mark Zook, President & CEO of Maps Credit Union. “We’re excited to share the many benefits of this partnership with our members, and we are confident we have the best possible expertise and resources behind us with Ameriprise.”

Through Ameriprise Financial, Maps Credit Union members will have access to a full range of leading services and solutions including:

Personalized advice and financial planning capabilities tailored to their individual needs.

Robust investment products to help them achieve their financial goals with more confidence.

Digital capabilities that allow clients to connect with their advisors where and how they want—face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We’re thrilled Maps Investment Services has selected Ameriprise Financial to build upon the strong service they provide their members to help them reach their financial goals,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “Members across Oregon put their trust in Maps, and we’re honored to bring the outstanding wealth management capabilities of Ameriprise Financial to them.”

Ameriprise formed its Financial Institutions Group after acquiring Investment Professionals, Inc. (IPI) in 2017. Leveraging Ameriprise’s strength as a wealth manager and IPI’s expertise in serving the financial institutions market, the AFIG channel specializes in the on-site delivery of investment programs to banks and credit unions.

Ameriprise Financial Services has a partnership with this financial institution to provide financial planning services and solutions to clients. The financial institution is not an investment client of Ameriprise but has a revenue sharing relationship with us that creates a conflict of interest.

About Maps Credit Union

Maps Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with 76,000 members and 10 full-service branches serving Oregon’s Mid-Willamette Valley region. Maps Credit Union was founded in 1935 as an educators’ credit union and believes in lifelong learning. As a community-chartered credit union, residents in the Willamette Valley Basin are eligible for membership. Maps’ mission of “Every Member Benefits” drives the focus on giving back to members through affordable loan rates, competitive savings rates, and products and services designed to meet the needs of the membership. Maps is actively involved in Marion and Polk County communities through volunteerism, charitable giving, sponsorships and more. To learn more, visit www.mapscu.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

