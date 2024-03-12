Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it has been named an Institutional Financial Advisor of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the official union of professional football players. With this program, designated Ameriprise financial advisors will work one-on-one with current and retired NFL players to provide holistic financial advice and help them reach their goals in their years on and off the field.

The NFLPA established its Institutional Financial Advisors Program in 2019 to connect active and retired players with reputable wealth management firms that can help them plan for and live out their financial legacies. Ameriprise was chosen because of the firm’s focus on serving clients through goal-based advice and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm also has a wide range of products and services to address the unique financial situations of NFL players. Ameriprise is the sixth financial institution to be selected to this program.

“We are excited to have Ameriprise join the Institutional Financial Advisor program and help even more players achieve financial stability and confidence,” said Dana Shuler, senior director of the NFLPA’s Player Affairs Department. “Ameriprise is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing customized, empowering advice to clients of all backgrounds, including professional athletes, which makes this a win for everyone involved.”

“We are delighted to be selected by the NFLPA to work with its members. Ameriprise is well-positioned to provide current and former players with the advice they need to confidently plan for their future,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Independent Channel. “Numerous Ameriprise advisors have proudly advised NFLPA members going back many years, and this program expands on those existing relationships.”

“NFLPA player members work hard to achieve the pinnacle level in their field, and as an NFLPA Institutional Financial Advisor, we work hard to help players grow and protect the wealth they’ve earned along the way,” said Marcy Keckler, CFP®, CRPCTM, RICP®, Senior Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise. “Our advisors huddle one-on-one with players to discuss how they can create a lasting legacy for themselves, their families, and their communities. Players face unique financial circumstances including complex contracts, opportunities to give back to causes important to them, potential risk of injury and the desire for a ‘second chapter’ of their careers following their time on the field. Ameriprise is excellently positioned to help them along the way.”

To learn about Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/NFLPA or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible Business Report.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season. Learn more at www.nflpa.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The National Football League Players Association is not affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312103993/en/