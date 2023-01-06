Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ameris Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABCB   US03076K1088

AMERIS BANCORP

(ABCB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
46.01 USD   -1.03%
08:01aAmeris bancorp announces date of fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call
PR
2022AMERIS BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Insider Sell: Ameris Bancorp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2023. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 27, 2023 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants). The conference call access code is 929912. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until February 10, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 597631. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 164 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bancorp-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301715220.html

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AMERIS BANCORP
08:01aAmeris bancorp announces date of fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference ca..
PR
2022AMERIS BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Insider Sell: Ameris Bancorp
MT
2022Insider Sell: Ameris Bancorp
MT
2022AMERIS BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Ameris Bancorp
MT
2022Truist Securities Increases Ameris Bancorp's Price Target to $60 From $55, Maintains Bu..
MT
2022It's all about the Fed
MS
2022Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta..
MS
2022Raymond James Downgrades Ameris Bancorp to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIS BANCORP
More recommendations