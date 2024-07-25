Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2024 include the following:

  • Net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share;
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share
  • Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.41%; Adjusted ROA(1) of 1.25%
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.25%; Adjustment items positively impacted PPNR ROA by 29 basis points
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $1.27 per share, or 14.8% annualized, to $35.79 at June 30, 2024
  • TCE ratio(1) of 9.72%, compared with 8.80% one year ago
  • Net interest margin of 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.51% in the prior quarter
  • Organic growth in loans of $392.3 million, or 7.7% annualized
  • Growth in total deposits of $446.8 million, or 8.6% annualized
  • Increase in the allowance for loan losses to 1.60% of loans, from 1.55% at March 31, 2024
  • CRE concentration improved to 274% of capital, from 281% at March 31, 2024
  • Annualized net charge-offs declined to 0.18% of average total loans

ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock, FDIC special assessment, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring, adjusted net income(1) was $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $165.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $39.9 million, compared with $95.2 million for the same period in 2023. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This quarter we achieved outstanding financial performance, marked by margin expansion, growth in net interest income, and an increase in core deposits, resulting in a PPNR ROA exceeding 2%.  We enhanced shareholder value, with tangible book value and earning assets both growing over 14% annualized.   Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the rest of 2024 and beyond, driven by our strong balance sheet, thriving Southeastern markets, and disciplined focus on continuous improvement."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $212.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $10.5 million, or 5.2%, from last quarter and $2.4 million, or 1.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 3.51% reported for the first quarter of 2024 and down slightly from 3.60% reported for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin this quarter compared with the first quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to improved yield on loans and securities during the period, partially offset by increases in funding costs.  During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized approximately $2.3 million, or 0.04% to margin, related to positive inflation adjustments on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and accelerated accretion on an early bond payoff.  The decrease in net interest margin compared with the same period in 2023 is due to the effect of overall increases in deposit costs over the last year, partially offset by increased loan yields. The rate of change in deposit costs continues to slow as market interest rates stabilize.

Yields on earning assets increased 13 basis points during the quarter to 5.86%, compared with 5.73% in the first quarter of 2024, and increased 34 basis points from 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023.  Yields on loans increased to 6.00% during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 5.92% for the first quarter of 2024 and 5.66% for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.48% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of seven and 43 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively.  Deposit costs increased only three basis points during the second quarter of 2024 to 2.32%, compared with 2.29% in the first quarter of 2024.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 3.31% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.37% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in money market account balances and costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $22.8 million, or 34.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $88.7 million, compared with $65.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of mortgage revenue and gain on securities. Mortgage banking activity increased by $7.0 million, or 17.7%, to $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $39.4 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Gain on sale spreads decreased slightly to 2.45% in the second quarter of 2024 from 2.49% for the first quarter of 2024. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $417.1 million, or 45.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $910.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $802.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared with $606.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Also included in noninterest income was a $4.7 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights and a $12.6 million gain on the conversion of Visa Class B-1 shares during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $6.6 million, or 4.5%, to $155.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $148.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.  During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an adjustment of ($895,000) related to the FDIC special assessment, compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.  Excluding this item, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $10.5 million, or 7.2%, to $156.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $145.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.  The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $5.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily in variable compensation related to mortgage production. Also contributing to the increase in adjusted expenses was $2.6 million of less deferred origination costs in our equipment finance division. Advertising and marketing expense increased $1.0 million due to a new deposit marketing campaign initiated in the second quarter.  Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 55.00% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 54.56% in the first quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 28.2%, compared with 23.7% for the first quarter of 2024.  Tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 included a $4.8 million expense related to the termination of certain BOLI policies during the quarter, the proceeds of which the Company will reinvest in higher yielding policies.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $26.52 billion, compared with $25.20 billion at December 31, 2023.  Debt securities available-for-sale increased to $1.53 billion, compared with $1.40 billion at December 31, 2023.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $723.3 million, or 7.2% annualized, to $20.99 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale increased to $570.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $281.3 million at December 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, total deposits amounted to $21.44 billion, compared with $20.71 billion at December 31, 2023.  During the second quarter of 2024, deposits grew $446.8 million, with noninterest bearing accounts increasing $110.9 million, money market accounts increasing $267.0 million, retail CDs increasing $23.6 million and interest bearing demand accounts increasing $65.6 million, with such increases offset in part by a $15.2 million decrease in savings accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in brokered CDs.  Noninterest bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits was minimally changed, such that at June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.65 billion, or 31.0% of total deposits, compared with $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.  

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 totaled $3.57 billion, an increase of $139.9 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $165.1 million during the first six months of 2024, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.15 per share, or 12.9% annualized, during the first six months of 2024 to $35.79 at June 30, 2024.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.72% at June 30, 2024, compared with 9.64% at the end of 2023. The Company repurchased 62,700 of its shares in the quarter ending June 30, 2024 at an average cost of $47.12 per share, equating to approximately $3.0 million.

Credit Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18.8 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses on loans to a 1.60%, compared with a provision of $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were up three basis points to 0.74% during the quarter.  Approximately $93.5 million, or 47.3%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure.  Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased only one basis point to 0.39% at June 30, 2024, compared with 0.38% at the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-off ratio improved to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, from 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights

Table 1


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

EARNINGS














Net income

$    90,785


$    74,312


$    65,934


$    80,115


$    62,635


$  165,097


$  123,056

Adjusted net income(1)

$    80,763


$    75,612


$    73,568


$    80,115


$    62,635


$  156,375


$  122,570















COMMON SHARE DATA














Earnings per share available to common shareholders














Basic

$        1.32


$        1.08


$        0.96


$        1.16


$        0.91


$        2.40


$        1.78

Diluted

$        1.32


$        1.08


$        0.96


$        1.16


$        0.91


$        2.39


$        1.78

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        1.17


$        1.10


$        1.07


$        1.16


$        0.91


$        2.27


$        1.77

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15


$        0.15


$        0.15


$        0.15


$        0.15


$        0.30


$        0.30

Book value per share (period end)

$      51.64


$      50.42


$      49.62


$      48.41


$      47.51


$      51.64


$      47.51

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      35.79


$      34.52


$      33.64


$      32.38


$      31.42


$      35.79


$      31.42

Weighted average number of shares














Basic

68,824,150


68,808,393


68,824,004


68,879,352


68,989,549


68,818,618


69,084,746

Diluted

69,013,834


69,014,116


69,014,793


68,994,247


69,034,763


69,010,010


69,191,512

Period end number of shares

69,066,573


69,115,263


69,053,341


69,138,461


69,139,783


69,066,573


69,139,783

Market data














High intraday price

$      51.18


$      53.99


$      53.84


$      45.34


$      37.18


$      53.99


$      50.54

Low intraday price

$      44.23


$      44.00


$      34.26


$      33.21


$      28.33


$      44.00


$      28.33

Period end closing price

$      50.35


$      48.38


$      53.05


$      38.39


$      34.21


$      50.35


$      34.21

Average daily volume

301,784


407,898


390,190


361,167


475,198


353,985


463,720















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.41 %


1.18 %


1.03 %


1.25 %


0.98 %


1.30 %


0.98 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

1.25 %


1.20 %


1.15 %


1.25 %


0.98 %


1.23 %


0.97 %

Return on average common equity

10.34 %


8.63 %


7.73 %


9.56 %


7.63 %


9.49 %


7.58 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

13.35 %


12.88 %


12.81 %


14.35 %


11.53 %


13.12 %


11.47 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

5.86 %


5.73 %


5.69 %


5.62 %


5.52 %


5.79 %


5.38 %

Total cost of funds

2.48 %


2.41 %


2.32 %


2.24 %


2.05 %


2.44 %


1.82 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.58 %


3.51 %


3.54 %


3.54 %


3.60 %


3.54 %


3.68 %

Efficiency ratio

51.68 %


55.64 %


56.80 %


52.21 %


53.60 %


53.54 %


52.85 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

55.00 %


54.56 %


52.87 %


52.02 %


53.41 %


54.79 %


52.72 %















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)














Shareholders' equity to assets

13.45 %


13.58 %


13.60 %


13.02 %


12.73 %


13.45 %


12.73 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

9.72 %


9.71 %


9.64 %


9.11 %


8.80 %


9.72 %


8.80 %















OTHER DATA (period end)














Full time equivalent employees














Banking Division

2,073


2,082


2,088


2,082


2,104


2,073


2,104

Retail Mortgage Division

595


596


595


601


613


595


613

Warehouse Lending Division

9


8


7


8


8


9


8

Premium Finance Division

74


73


75


78


76


74


76

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,751


2,759


2,765


2,769


2,801


2,751


2,801















Branch locations

164


164


164


164


164


164


164

Deposits per branch location

$  130,757


$  128,033


$  126,271


$  125,551


$  124,653


$  130,757


$  124,653

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Income Statement

Table 2


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Interest income














Interest and fees on loans

$     317,664


$     303,393


$     303,487


$     304,699


$     292,012


$     621,057


$     563,976

Interest on taxable securities

16,948


13,092


14,033


14,754


15,915


30,040


30,215

Interest on nontaxable securities

335


330


326


331


339


665


678

Interest on deposits in other banks

12,376


12,637


14,368


10,769


13,686


25,013


22,799

Total interest income

347,323


329,452


332,214


330,553


321,952


676,775


617,668















Interest expense














Interest on deposits

121,245


118,174


111,749


102,999


88,087


239,419


141,269

Interest on other borrowings

14,157


9,890


14,364


19,803


24,325


24,047


55,207

Total interest expense

135,402


128,064


126,113


122,802


112,412


263,466


196,476















Net interest income

211,921


201,388


206,101


207,751


209,540


413,309


421,192















Provision for loan losses

25,348


25,523


30,401


30,095


43,643


50,871


93,019

Provision for unfunded commitments

(6,570)


(4,422)


(7,438)


(5,634)


1,873


(10,992)


2,219

Provision for other credit losses

(5)


4


(11)


(2)



(1)


7

Provision for credit losses

18,773


21,105


22,952


24,459


45,516


39,878


95,245

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

193,148


180,283


183,149


183,292


164,024


373,431


325,947















Noninterest income














Service charges on deposit accounts

12,672


11,759


12,252


12,092


11,295


24,431


22,231

Mortgage banking activity

46,399


39,430


31,461


36,290


40,742


85,829


72,134

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,211


1,202


1,234


1,221


975


2,413


1,946

Gain (loss) on securities

12,335


(7)


(288)


(16)


(6)


12,328


Other noninterest income

16,094


13,494


11,589


13,594


14,343


29,588


27,088

Total noninterest income

88,711


65,878


56,248


63,181


67,349


154,589


123,399















Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

88,201


82,930


75,966


81,898


81,336


171,131


162,246

Occupancy and equipment

12,559


12,885


13,197


12,745


12,522


25,444


25,508

Data processing and communications expenses

15,193


14,654


14,028


12,973


13,451


29,847


26,485

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

840


486


157


(1,360)


848


1,326


1,283

Advertising and marketing

3,571


2,545


2,974


2,723


2,627


6,116


6,159

Amortization of intangible assets

4,407


4,422


4,425


4,425


4,688


8,829


9,394

Other noninterest expenses

30,586


30,789


38,264


28,042


32,931


61,375


56,749

Total noninterest expense

155,357


148,711


149,011


141,446


148,403


304,068


287,824















Income before income tax expense

126,502


97,450


90,386


105,027


82,970


223,952


161,522

Income tax expense

35,717


23,138


24,452


24,912


20,335


58,855


38,466

Net income

$       90,785


$       74,312


$       65,934


$       80,115


$       62,635


$     165,097


$     123,056















Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.32


$          1.08


$          0.96


$          1.16


$          0.91


$          2.39


$          1.78















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.







AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES


Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$     257,297


$     235,931


$     230,470


$     241,137


$     284,552

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,104,897


975,321


936,834


1,304,636


1,034,578

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,531,047


1,414,419


1,402,944


1,424,081


1,460,356

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

148,538


147,022


141,512


141,859


142,513

Other investments

96,613


77,480


71,794


104,957


109,656

Loans held for sale

570,180


364,332


281,332


381,466


391,472











Loans, net of unearned income

20,992,603


20,600,260


20,269,303


20,201,079


20,471,759

Allowance for credit losses

(336,218)


(320,023)


(307,100)


(290,104)


(272,071)

Loans, net

20,656,385


20,280,237


19,962,203


19,910,975


20,199,688











Other real estate owned

2,213


2,158


6,199


3,397


6,170

Premises and equipment, net

213,255


214,801


216,435


217,564


218,662

Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646

Other intangible assets, net

79,120


83,527


87,949


92,375


96,800

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

376,458


396,804


395,778


393,769


391,483

Other assets

469,079


447,767


454,603


465,968


449,042

Total assets

$ 26,520,728


$ 25,655,445


$ 25,203,699


$ 25,697,830


$ 25,800,618











Liabilities










Deposits










Noninterest-bearing

$  6,649,220


$  6,538,322


$  6,491,639


$  6,589,610


$  6,706,897

Interest-bearing

14,794,923


14,459,068


14,216,870


14,000,735


13,736,228

Total deposits

21,444,143


20,997,390


20,708,509


20,590,345


20,443,125

Other borrowings

946,413


631,380


509,586


1,209,553


1,536,989

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

131,312


130,814


130,315


129,817


129,319

Other liabilities

432,246


411,123


428,542


421,046


406,555

Total liabilities

22,954,114


22,170,707


21,776,952


22,350,761


22,515,988











Shareholders' Equity










Preferred stock





Common stock

72,697


72,683


72,516


72,514


72,515

Capital stock

1,950,846


1,948,352


1,945,385


1,942,852


1,939,865

Retained earnings

1,684,218


1,603,832


1,539,957


1,484,424


1,414,742

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(38,020)


(39,959)


(35,939)


(60,818)


(50,618)

Treasury stock

(103,127)


(100,170)


(95,172)


(91,903)


(91,874)

Total shareholders' equity

3,566,614


3,484,738


3,426,747


3,347,069


3,284,630

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 26,520,728


$ 25,655,445


$ 25,203,699


$ 25,697,830


$ 25,800,618











Other Data










Earning assets

$ 24,443,878


$ 23,578,834


$ 23,103,719


$ 23,558,078


$ 23,610,334

Intangible assets

1,094,766


1,099,173


1,103,595


1,108,021


1,112,446

Interest-bearing liabilities

15,872,648


15,221,262


14,856,771


15,340,105


15,402,536

Average assets

25,954,808


25,295,088


25,341,990


25,525,913


25,631,846

Average common shareholders' equity

3,530,869


3,462,871


3,383,554


3,324,960


3,293,049



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Asset Quality Information

Table 4


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Allowance for Credit Losses














Balance at beginning of period

$  357,232


$  348,727


$  339,180


$  326,783


$  295,497


$  348,727


$  258,163















Adoption of ASU 2022-02







(1,711)















Provision for loan losses

25,348


25,523


30,401


30,095


43,643


50,871


93,019

Provision for unfunded commitments

(6,570)


(4,422)


(7,438)


(5,634)


1,873


(10,992)


2,219

Provision for other credit losses

(5)


4


(11)


(2)



(1)


7

Provision for credit losses

18,773


21,105


22,952


24,459


45,516


39,878


95,245















Charge-offs

16,845


18,457


20,104


19,488


20,670


35,302


35,626

Recoveries

7,692


5,857


6,699


7,426


6,440


13,549


10,712

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

9,153


12,600


13,405


12,062


14,230


21,753


24,914















Ending balance

$  366,852


$  357,232


$  348,727


$  339,180


$  326,783


$  366,852


$  326,783















Allowance for loan losses

$  336,218


$  320,023


$  307,100


$  290,104


$  272,071


$  336,218


$  272,071

Allowance for unfunded commitments

30,566


37,136


41,558


48,996


54,630


30,566


54,630

Allowance for other credit losses

68


73


69


80


82


68


82

Total allowance for credit losses

$  366,852


$  357,232


$  348,727


$  339,180


$  326,783


$  366,852


$  326,783















Non-Performing Assets














Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$    85,878


$    80,448


$    60,961


$    53,806


$    57,025


$    85,878


$    57,025

Other real estate owned

2,213


2,158


6,199


3,397


6,170


2,213


6,170

Repossessed assets

22


29


17


22


9


22


9

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

15,909


15,811


16,988


11,891


13,424


15,909


13,424

Non-performing portfolio assets

$  104,022


$    98,446


$    84,165


$    69,116


$    76,628


$  104,022


$    76,628

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

93,520


84,238


90,156


80,752


69,655


93,520


69,655

Total non-performing assets

$  197,542


$  182,684


$  174,321


$  149,868


$  146,283


$  197,542


$  146,283















Asset Quality Ratios














Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.39 %


0.38 %


0.33 %


0.27 %


0.30 %


0.39 %


0.30 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.74 %


0.71 %


0.69 %


0.58 %


0.57 %


0.74 %


0.57 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.18 %


0.25 %


0.26 %


0.23 %


0.28 %


0.21 %


0.25 %



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES


Loan Information

Table 5


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023

Loans by Type










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,860,973


$  2,758,716


$  2,688,929


$  2,632,836


$  2,718,831

Consumer

217,787


232,993


241,552


259,797


307,486

Indirect automobile

16,335


24,022


34,257


47,108


63,231

Mortgage warehouse

1,070,921


891,336


818,728


852,823


1,147,413

Municipal

454,967


477,567


492,668


497,093


510,410

Premium Finance

1,151,261


998,726


946,562


1,007,334


988,731

Real estate - construction and development

2,336,987


2,264,346


2,129,187


2,236,686


2,217,744

Real estate - commercial and farmland

8,103,634


8,131,248


8,059,754


7,865,389


7,815,779

Real estate - residential

4,779,738


4,821,306


4,857,666


4,802,013


4,702,134

Total loans

$ 20,992,603


$ 20,600,260


$ 20,269,303


$ 20,201,079


$ 20,471,759











Loans by Risk Grade










Pass

$ 20,623,416


$ 20,221,302


$ 19,846,731


$ 19,812,895


$ 20,114,816

Other assets especially mentioned

115,477


137,225


203,725


187,449


171,035

Substandard

253,710


241,733


218,847


200,735


185,908

Total loans

$ 20,992,603


$ 20,600,260


$ 20,269,303


$ 20,201,079


$ 20,471,759



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Average Balances

Table 6


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Earning Assets














Interest-bearing deposits in banks

$     899,866


$     923,845


$     936,733


$     864,028


$     998,609


$     911,855


$     929,496

Investment securities - taxable

1,663,841


1,599,705


1,591,567


1,650,164


1,699,096


1,631,773


1,708,222

Investment securities - nontaxable

41,396


41,287


40,227


40,896


42,580


41,341


42,814

Loans held for sale

491,000


323,351


405,080


464,452


577,606


407,175


534,192

Loans

20,820,361


20,320,678


20,252,773


20,371,689


20,164,938


20,570,520


19,993,794

Total Earning Assets

$ 23,916,464


$ 23,208,866


$ 23,226,380


$ 23,391,229


$ 23,482,829


$ 23,562,664


$ 23,208,518















Deposits














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  6,558,427


$  6,403,300


$  6,572,190


$  6,655,191


$  6,729,789


$  6,480,864


$  6,931,852

NOW accounts

3,824,538


3,829,977


3,760,992


3,661,701


3,949,850


3,827,257


4,047,484

MMDA

6,251,719


5,952,389


5,994,361


5,527,731


5,002,590


6,102,054


4,998,417

Savings accounts

781,588


795,887


817,075


915,678


1,009,749


788,738


1,007,693

Retail CDs

2,430,416


2,378,678


2,281,357


2,200,413


2,024,014


2,404,547


1,819,307

Brokered CDs

1,167,174


1,381,382


1,122,684


1,441,854


1,393,206


1,274,278


762,672

Total Deposits

21,013,862


20,741,613


20,548,659


20,402,568


20,109,198


20,877,738


19,567,425

Non-Deposit Funding














Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1







FHLB advances

548,251


219,589


538,096


943,855


1,408,855


383,920


1,687,286

Other borrowings

307,449


308,210


311,091


312,572


316,626


307,829


338,912

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

131,050


130,551


130,054


129,554


129,056


130,801


128,808

Total Non-Deposit Funding

986,751


658,350


979,241


1,385,981


1,854,537


822,550


2,155,006

Total Funding

$ 22,000,613


$ 21,399,963


$ 21,527,900


$ 21,788,549


$ 21,963,735


$ 21,700,288


$ 21,722,431

















AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Interest Income














Interest-bearing deposits in banks

$      12,376


$       12,637


$       14,368


$       10,769


$       13,686


$       25,013


$       22,799

Debt securities - taxable

16,948


13,092


14,033


14,754


15,915


30,040


30,215

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

423


418


413


418


430


841


859

Loans held for sale

8,189


5,348


6,846


7,460


8,398


13,537


15,405

Loans (TE)

310,347


298,907


297,501


298,102


284,471


609,254


550,273

Total Earning Assets

$    348,283


$     330,402


$     333,161


$     331,503


$     322,900


$     678,685


$     619,551















Interest Expense














Interest-Bearing Deposits














NOW accounts

$      21,020


$       20,574


$       19,293


$       17,255


$       18,003


$       41,594


$       33,036

MMDA

58,332


53,953


54,002


45,683


35,224


112,285


63,033

Savings accounts

984


986


974


1,791


2,296


1,970


3,584

Retail CDs

25,711


24,576


22,257


19,013


14,751


50,287


22,380

Brokered CDs

15,198


18,085


15,223


19,257


17,813


33,283


19,236

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

121,245


118,174


111,749


102,999


88,087


239,419


141,269

Non-Deposit Funding














FHLB advances

7,167


2,578


7,089


12,543


17,222


9,745


39,670

Other borrowings

3,574


3,879


3,798


3,821


3,902


7,453


9,251

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3,416


3,433


3,477


3,439


3,201


6,849


6,286

Total Non-Deposit Funding

14,157


9,890


14,364


19,803


24,325


24,047


55,207

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$    135,402


$     128,064


$     126,113


$     122,802


$     112,412


$     263,466


$     196,476















Net Interest Income (TE)

$    212,881


$     202,338


$     207,048


$     208,701


$     210,488


$     415,219


$     423,075



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Yields(1)

Table 8


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun


2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Earning Assets














Interest-bearing deposits in banks

5.53 %


5.50 %


6.09 %


4.94 %


5.50 %


5.52 %


4.95 %

Debt securities - taxable

4.10 %


3.29 %


3.50 %


3.55 %


3.76 %


3.70 %


3.57 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.11 %


4.07 %


4.07 %


4.06 %


4.05 %


4.09 %


4.05 %

Loans held for sale

6.71 %


6.65 %


6.71 %


6.37 %


5.83 %


6.69 %


5.82 %

Loans (TE)

6.00 %


5.92 %


5.83 %


5.81 %


5.66 %


5.96 %


5.55 %

Total Earning Assets

5.86 %


5.73 %


5.69 %


5.62 %


5.52 %


5.79 %


5.38 %















Interest-Bearing Deposits














NOW accounts

2.21 %


2.16 %


2.04 %


1.87 %


1.83 %


2.19 %


1.65 %

MMDA

3.75 %


3.65 %


3.57 %


3.28 %


2.82 %


3.70 %


2.54 %

Savings accounts

0.51 %


0.50 %


0.47 %


0.78 %


0.91 %


0.50 %


0.72 %

Retail CDs

4.25 %


4.16 %


3.87 %


3.43 %


2.92 %


4.21 %


2.48 %

Brokered CDs

5.24 %


5.27 %


5.38 %


5.30 %


5.13 %


5.25 %


5.09 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3.37 %


3.31 %


3.17 %


2.97 %


2.64 %


3.34 %


2.25 %

Non-Deposit Funding














Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %

FHLB advances

5.26 %


4.72 %


5.23 %


5.27 %


4.90 %


5.10 %


4.74 %

Other borrowings

4.68 %


5.06 %


4.84 %


4.85 %


4.94 %


4.87 %


5.50 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

10.48 %


10.58 %


10.61 %


10.53 %


9.95 %


10.53 %


9.84 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5.77 %


6.04 %


5.82 %


5.67 %


5.26 %


5.88 %


5.17 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3.53 %


3.43 %


3.35 %


3.22 %


2.96 %


3.48 %


2.68 %















Net Interest Spread

2.33 %


2.30 %


2.34 %


2.40 %


2.56 %


2.31 %


2.70 %















Net Interest Margin(2)

3.58 %


3.51 %


3.54 %


3.54 %


3.60 %


3.54 %


3.68 %















Total Cost of Funds(3)

2.48 %


2.41 %


2.32 %


2.24 %


2.05 %


2.44 %


1.82 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.







AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Non-GAAP Reconciliations




























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Net income available to common shareholders

$     90,785


$     74,312


$     65,934


$    80,115


$     62,635


$   165,097


$  123,056















Adjustment items:














Gain on sale of MSR

(4,713)






(4,713)


Gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock

(12,554)






(12,554)


Gain on BOLI proceeds

(466)


(998)





(1,464)


(486)

FDIC special assessment

(895)


2,909


11,566




2,014


Gain on bank premises



(1,903)





Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

3,814


(611)


(2,029)




3,203


After tax adjustment items

(14,814)


1,300


7,634




(13,514)


(486)

Tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring

4,792






4,792


Adjusted net income

$     80,763


$     75,612


$     73,568


$    80,115


$     62,635


$   156,375


$  122,570















Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,013,834


69,014,116


69,014,793


68,994,247


69,034,763


69,010,010


69,191,512

Net income per diluted share

$        1.32


$        1.08


$        0.96


$        1.16


$        0.91


$         2.39


$       1.78

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.17


$        1.10


$        1.07


$        1.16


$        0.91


$         2.27


$       1.77















Average assets

$  25,954,808


$  25,295,088


$  25,341,990


$  25,525,913


$  25,631,846


$  25,624,948


$  25,375,312

Return on average assets

1.41 %


1.18 %


1.03 %


1.25 %


0.98 %


1.30 %


0.98 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.25 %


1.20 %


1.15 %


1.25 %


0.98 %


1.23 %


0.97 %















Average common equity

$ 3,530,869


$ 3,462,871


$ 3,383,554


$                  3,324,960


$ 3,293,049


$ 3,496,870


$                  3,271,787

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,433,958


$ 2,361,544


$ 2,277,810


$                  2,214,775


$ 2,178,323


$ 2,397,751


$                  2,154,720

Return on average common equity

10.34 %


8.63 %


7.73 %


9.56 %


7.63 %


9.49 %


7.58 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

13.35 %


12.88 %


12.81 %


14.35 %


11.53 %


13.12 %


11.47 %















Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense














Total noninterest expense

$  155,357


$  148,711


$  149,011


$  141,446


$  148,403


$  304,068


$  287,824

Adjustment items:














FDIC special assessment

895


(2,909)


(11,566)




(2,014)


Gain on bank premises



1,903





Adjusted noninterest expense

$  156,252


$  145,802


$  139,348


$  141,446


$  148,403


$  302,054


$  287,824















Total Revenue














Net interest income

$  211,921


$  201,388


$  206,101


$  207,751


$  209,540


$  413,309


$  421,192

Noninterest income

88,711


65,878


56,248


63,181


67,349


154,589


123,399

Total revenue

$  300,632


$  267,266


$  262,349


$  270,932


$  276,889


$  567,898


$  544,591















Adjusted Total Revenue














Net interest income (TE)

$  212,881


$  202,338


$  207,048


$  208,701


$  210,488


$  415,219


$  423,075

Noninterest income

88,711


65,878


56,248


63,181


67,349


154,589


123,399

Total revenue (TE)

301,592


268,216


263,296


271,882


277,837


569,808


546,474

Adjustment items:














(Gain) loss on securities

(12,335)


7


288


16


6


(12,328)


Gain on sale of MSR

(4,713)






(4,713)


Gain on BOLI proceeds

(466)


(998)





(1,464)


(486)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  284,078


$  267,225


$  263,584


$  271,898


$  277,843


$  551,303


$  545,988















Efficiency ratio

51.68 %


55.64 %


56.80 %


52.21 %


53.60 %


53.54 %


52.85 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

55.00 %


54.56 %


52.87 %


52.02 %


53.41 %


54.79 %


52.72 %















Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,566,614


$                  3,484,738


$                  3,426,747


$                  3,347,069


$                  3,284,630


$                  3,566,614


$                  3,284,630

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

79,120


83,527


87,949


92,375


96,800


79,120


96,800

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  2,471,848


$                  2,385,565


$                  2,323,152


$                  2,239,048


$                  2,172,184


$                  2,471,848


$                  2,172,184















Period end number of shares

69,066,573


69,115,263


69,053,341


69,138,461


69,139,783


69,066,573


69,139,783

Book value per share (period end)

$     51.64


$     50.42


$      49.62


$     48.41


$     47.51


$      51.64


$     47.51

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     35.79


$     34.52


$      33.64


$     32.38


$     31.42


$      35.79


$     31.42



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)






Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,566,614


$ 3,484,738


$ 3,426,747


$ 3,347,069


$ 3,284,630


$ 3,566,614


$ 3,284,630

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

79,120


83,527


87,949


92,375


96,800


79,120


96,800

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,471,848


$ 2,385,565


$ 2,323,152


$ 2,239,048


$ 2,172,184


$ 2,471,848


$ 2,172,184















Total assets

$              26,520,728


$              25,655,445


$              25,203,699


$              25,697,830


$              25,800,618


$              26,520,728


$              25,800,618

Less:














Goodwill

1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646


1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

79,120


83,527


87,949


92,375


96,800


79,120


96,800

Total tangible assets

$              25,425,962


$              24,556,272


$              24,100,104


$              24,589,809


$              24,688,172


$              25,425,962


$              24,688,172















Equity to Assets

13.45 %


13.58 %


13.60 %


13.02 %


12.73 %


13.45 %


12.73 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

9.72 %


9.71 %


9.64 %


9.11 %


8.80 %


9.72 %


8.80 %















PPNR ROA

Table 9E


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Net income

$    90,785


$    74,312


$    65,934


$    80,115


$    62,635


$  165,097


$  123,056

Plus:














Income taxes

35,717


23,138


24,452


24,912


20,335


58,855


38,466

Provision for credit losses

18,773


21,105


22,952


24,459


45,516


39,878


95,245

PPNR

$  145,275


$  118,555


$  113,338


$  129,486


$  128,486


$  263,830


$  256,767















Average Assets

$  25,954,808


$  25,295,088


$  25,341,990


$  25,525,913


$  25,631,846


$  25,624,948


$  25,375,312















Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.41 %


1.18 %


1.03 %


1.25 %


0.98 %


1.30 %


0.98 %

PPNR ROA

2.25 %


1.89 %


1.77 %


2.01 %


2.01 %


2.07 %


2.04 %



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES






Segment Reporting

Table 10


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Retail Mortgage Division














Net interest income

$    23,742


$    23,287


$    24,053


$    22,805


$    21,417


$    47,029


$    41,444

Provision for credit losses

(2,882)


2,332


1,005


2,399


3,278


(550)


6,131

Noninterest income

50,145


38,765


30,588


35,691


39,808


88,910


70,866

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

25,254


21,073


16,996


21,231


21,930


46,327


42,090

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,008


1,049


1,210


1,182


1,224


2,057


2,507

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,276


1,366


1,318


1,052


1,397


2,642


2,466

Other noninterest expenses

13,397


12,530


11,634


12,153


11,859


25,927


23,606

Total noninterest expense

40,935


36,018


31,158


35,618


36,410


76,953


70,669

Income before income tax expense

35,834


23,702


22,478


20,479


21,537


59,536


35,510

Income tax expense

7,525


4,978


4,720


4,301


4,523


12,503


7,457

Net income

$    28,309


$    18,724


$    17,758


$    16,178


$    17,014


$    47,033


$    28,053















Warehouse Lending Division














Net interest income

$      6,292


$      6,028


$      5,965


$      6,008


$      6,166


$    12,320


$    11,866

Provision for credit losses

359


145


(68)


(589)


411


504


217

Noninterest income

1,028


740


929


662


1,404


1,768


1,884

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

1,124


888


296


924


772


2,012


1,574

Occupancy and equipment expenses

7


7


3


1



14


1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

59


25


51


30


44


84


90

Other noninterest expenses

298


237


229


219


223


535


425

Total noninterest expense

1,488


1,157


579


1,174


1,039


2,645


2,090

Income before income tax expense

5,473


5,466


6,383


6,085


6,120


10,939


11,443

Income tax expense

1,149


1,148


1,340


1,278


1,285


2,297


2,403

Net income

$      4,324


$      4,318


$      5,043


$      4,807


$      4,835


$      8,642


$      9,040















Premium Finance Division














Net interest income

$      8,350


$      7,605


$      7,801


$      9,381


$      8,185


$    15,955


$    16,825

Provision for credit losses

408


(499)


27


139


572


(91)


606

Noninterest income

11


10


9


4


9


21


18

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

1,900


2,053


1,973


2,308


2,122


3,953


4,319

Occupancy and equipment expenses

70


76


83


89


83


146


142

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

102


79


100


73


66


181


151

Other noninterest expenses

1,095


1,028


1,057


1,027


1,036


2,123


2,133

Total noninterest expense

3,167


3,236


3,213


3,497


3,307


6,403


6,745

Income before income tax expense

4,786


4,878


4,570


5,749


4,315


9,664


9,492

Income tax expense

953


984


945


1,170


869


1,937


1,919

Net income

$      3,833


$      3,894


$      3,625


$      4,579


$      3,446


$      7,727


$      7,573



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES















Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10


Three Months Ended


Six  Months Ended


Jun


Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


2024


2023

Banking Division














Net interest income

$  173,537


$  164,468


$  168,282


$  169,557


$  173,772


$  338,005


$  351,057

Provision for credit losses

20,888


19,127


21,988


22,510


41,255


40,015


88,291

Noninterest income

37,527


26,363


24,722


26,824


26,128


63,890


50,631

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

59,923


58,916


56,701


57,435


56,512


118,839


114,263

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,474


11,753


11,901


11,473


11,215


23,227


22,858

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

13,756


13,184


12,559


11,818


11,944


26,940


23,778

Other noninterest expenses

24,614


24,447


32,900


20,431


27,976


49,061


47,421

Total noninterest expense

109,767


108,300


114,061


101,157


107,647


218,067


208,320

Income before income tax expense

80,409


63,404


56,955


72,714


50,998


143,813


105,077

Income tax expense

26,090


16,028


17,447


18,163


13,658


42,118


26,687

Net income

$    54,319


$    47,376


$    39,508


$    54,551


$    37,340


$  101,695


$    78,390















Total Consolidated














Net interest income

$  211,921


$  201,388


$  206,101


$  207,751


$  209,540


$  413,309


$  421,192

Provision for credit losses

18,773


21,105


22,952


24,459


45,516


39,878


95,245

Noninterest income

88,711


65,878


56,248


63,181


67,349


154,589


123,399

Noninterest expense














Salaries and employee benefits

88,201


82,930


75,966


81,898


81,336


171,131


162,246

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,559


12,885


13,197


12,745


12,522


25,444


25,508

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

15,193


14,654


14,028


12,973


13,451


29,847


26,485

Other noninterest expenses

39,404


38,242


45,820


33,830


41,094


77,646


73,585

Total noninterest expense

155,357


148,711


149,011


141,446


148,403


304,068


287,824

Income before income tax expense

126,502


97,450


90,386


105,027


82,970


223,952


161,522

Income tax expense

35,717


23,138


24,452


24,912


20,335


58,855


38,466

Net income

$    90,785


$    74,312


$    65,934


$    80,115


$    62,635


$  165,097


$  123,056

 

