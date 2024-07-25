Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2024 include the following:
- Net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share;
- Adjusted net income(1) of $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share
- Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.41%; Adjusted ROA(1) of 1.25%
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.25%; Adjustment items positively impacted PPNR ROA by 29 basis points
- Growth in tangible book value(1) of $1.27 per share, or 14.8% annualized, to $35.79 at June 30, 2024
- TCE ratio(1) of 9.72%, compared with 8.80% one year ago
- Net interest margin of 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.51% in the prior quarter
- Organic growth in loans of $392.3 million, or 7.7% annualized
- Growth in total deposits of $446.8 million, or 8.6% annualized
- Increase in the allowance for loan losses to 1.60% of loans, from 1.55% at March 31, 2024
- CRE concentration improved to 274% of capital, from 281% at March 31, 2024
- Annualized net charge-offs declined to 0.18% of average total loans
ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock, FDIC special assessment, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring, adjusted net income(1) was $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $165.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $39.9 million, compared with $95.2 million for the same period in 2023.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This quarter we achieved outstanding financial performance, marked by margin expansion, growth in net interest income, and an increase in core deposits, resulting in a PPNR ROA exceeding 2%. We enhanced shareholder value, with tangible book value and earning assets both growing over 14% annualized. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the rest of 2024 and beyond, driven by our strong balance sheet, thriving Southeastern markets, and disciplined focus on continuous improvement."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $212.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $10.5 million, or 5.2%, from last quarter and $2.4 million, or 1.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 3.51% reported for the first quarter of 2024 and down slightly from 3.60% reported for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin this quarter compared with the first quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to improved yield on loans and securities during the period, partially offset by increases in funding costs. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized approximately $2.3 million, or 0.04% to margin, related to positive inflation adjustments on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and accelerated accretion on an early bond payoff. The decrease in net interest margin compared with the same period in 2023 is due to the effect of overall increases in deposit costs over the last year, partially offset by increased loan yields. The rate of change in deposit costs continues to slow as market interest rates stabilize.
Yields on earning assets increased 13 basis points during the quarter to 5.86%, compared with 5.73% in the first quarter of 2024, and increased 34 basis points from 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023. Yields on loans increased to 6.00% during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 5.92% for the first quarter of 2024 and 5.66% for the second quarter of 2023.
The Company's total cost of funds was 2.48% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of seven and 43 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Deposit costs increased only three basis points during the second quarter of 2024 to 2.32%, compared with 2.29% in the first quarter of 2024. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 3.31% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.37% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in money market account balances and costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $22.8 million, or 34.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $88.7 million, compared with $65.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of mortgage revenue and gain on securities. Mortgage banking activity increased by $7.0 million, or 17.7%, to $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $39.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gain on sale spreads decreased slightly to 2.45% in the second quarter of 2024 from 2.49% for the first quarter of 2024. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $417.1 million, or 45.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $910.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $802.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared with $606.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Also included in noninterest income was a $4.7 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights and a $12.6 million gain on the conversion of Visa Class B-1 shares during the quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $6.6 million, or 4.5%, to $155.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $148.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an adjustment of ($895,000) related to the FDIC special assessment, compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding this item, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $10.5 million, or 7.2%, to $156.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $145.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $5.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily in variable compensation related to mortgage production. Also contributing to the increase in adjusted expenses was $2.6 million of less deferred origination costs in our equipment finance division. Advertising and marketing expense increased $1.0 million due to a new deposit marketing campaign initiated in the second quarter. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 55.00% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 54.56% in the first quarter of 2024.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 28.2%, compared with 23.7% for the first quarter of 2024. Tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 included a $4.8 million expense related to the termination of certain BOLI policies during the quarter, the proceeds of which the Company will reinvest in higher yielding policies.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $26.52 billion, compared with $25.20 billion at December 31, 2023. Debt securities available-for-sale increased to $1.53 billion, compared with $1.40 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $723.3 million, or 7.2% annualized, to $20.99 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale increased to $570.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $281.3 million at December 31, 2023.
At June 30, 2024, total deposits amounted to $21.44 billion, compared with $20.71 billion at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, deposits grew $446.8 million, with noninterest bearing accounts increasing $110.9 million, money market accounts increasing $267.0 million, retail CDs increasing $23.6 million and interest bearing demand accounts increasing $65.6 million, with such increases offset in part by a $15.2 million decrease in savings accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in brokered CDs. Noninterest bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits was minimally changed, such that at June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.65 billion, or 31.0% of total deposits, compared with $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 totaled $3.57 billion, an increase of $139.9 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $165.1 million during the first six months of 2024, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.15 per share, or 12.9% annualized, during the first six months of 2024 to $35.79 at June 30, 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.72% at June 30, 2024, compared with 9.64% at the end of 2023. The Company repurchased 62,700 of its shares in the quarter ending June 30, 2024 at an average cost of $47.12 per share, equating to approximately $3.0 million.
Credit Quality
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18.8 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses on loans to a 1.60%, compared with a provision of $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were up three basis points to 0.74% during the quarter. Approximately $93.5 million, or 47.3%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased only one basis point to 0.39% at June 30, 2024, compared with 0.38% at the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-off ratio improved to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, from 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2024.
Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 26, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2939. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until August 2, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 8113235. The financial information discussed will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com. Participants also may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
EARNINGS
Net income
$ 90,785
$ 74,312
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 165,097
$ 123,056
Adjusted net income(1)
$ 80,763
$ 75,612
$ 73,568
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 156,375
$ 122,570
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$ 1.32
$ 1.08
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.40
$ 1.78
Diluted
$ 1.32
$ 1.08
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.39
$ 1.78
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$ 1.17
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.27
$ 1.77
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
Book value per share (period end)
$ 51.64
$ 50.42
$ 49.62
$ 48.41
$ 47.51
$ 51.64
$ 47.51
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)
$ 35.79
$ 34.52
$ 33.64
$ 32.38
$ 31.42
$ 35.79
$ 31.42
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
68,824,150
68,808,393
68,824,004
68,879,352
68,989,549
68,818,618
69,084,746
Diluted
69,013,834
69,014,116
69,014,793
68,994,247
69,034,763
69,010,010
69,191,512
Period end number of shares
69,066,573
69,115,263
69,053,341
69,138,461
69,139,783
69,066,573
69,139,783
Market data
High intraday price
$ 51.18
$ 53.99
$ 53.84
$ 45.34
$ 37.18
$ 53.99
$ 50.54
Low intraday price
$ 44.23
$ 44.00
$ 34.26
$ 33.21
$ 28.33
$ 44.00
$ 28.33
Period end closing price
$ 50.35
$ 48.38
$ 53.05
$ 38.39
$ 34.21
$ 50.35
$ 34.21
Average daily volume
301,784
407,898
390,190
361,167
475,198
353,985
463,720
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.18 %
1.03 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.30 %
0.98 %
Adjusted return on average assets(1)
1.25 %
1.20 %
1.15 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.23 %
0.97 %
Return on average common equity
10.34 %
8.63 %
7.73 %
9.56 %
7.63 %
9.49 %
7.58 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)
13.35 %
12.88 %
12.81 %
14.35 %
11.53 %
13.12 %
11.47 %
Earning asset yield (TE)
5.86 %
5.73 %
5.69 %
5.62 %
5.52 %
5.79 %
5.38 %
Total cost of funds
2.48 %
2.41 %
2.32 %
2.24 %
2.05 %
2.44 %
1.82 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.58 %
3.51 %
3.54 %
3.54 %
3.60 %
3.54 %
3.68 %
Efficiency ratio
51.68 %
55.64 %
56.80 %
52.21 %
53.60 %
53.54 %
52.85 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)
55.00 %
54.56 %
52.87 %
52.02 %
53.41 %
54.79 %
52.72 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
13.45 %
13.58 %
13.60 %
13.02 %
12.73 %
13.45 %
12.73 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
9.72 %
9.71 %
9.64 %
9.11 %
8.80 %
9.72 %
8.80 %
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
2,073
2,082
2,088
2,082
2,104
2,073
2,104
Retail Mortgage Division
595
596
595
601
613
595
613
Warehouse Lending Division
9
8
7
8
8
9
8
Premium Finance Division
74
73
75
78
76
74
76
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,751
2,759
2,765
2,769
2,801
2,751
2,801
Branch locations
164
164
164
164
164
164
164
Deposits per branch location
$ 130,757
$ 128,033
$ 126,271
$ 125,551
$ 124,653
$ 130,757
$ 124,653
(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 317,664
$ 303,393
$ 303,487
$ 304,699
$ 292,012
$ 621,057
$ 563,976
Interest on taxable securities
16,948
13,092
14,033
14,754
15,915
30,040
30,215
Interest on nontaxable securities
335
330
326
331
339
665
678
Interest on deposits in other banks
12,376
12,637
14,368
10,769
13,686
25,013
22,799
Total interest income
347,323
329,452
332,214
330,553
321,952
676,775
617,668
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
121,245
118,174
111,749
102,999
88,087
239,419
141,269
Interest on other borrowings
14,157
9,890
14,364
19,803
24,325
24,047
55,207
Total interest expense
135,402
128,064
126,113
122,802
112,412
263,466
196,476
Net interest income
211,921
201,388
206,101
207,751
209,540
413,309
421,192
Provision for loan losses
25,348
25,523
30,401
30,095
43,643
50,871
93,019
Provision for unfunded commitments
(6,570)
(4,422)
(7,438)
(5,634)
1,873
(10,992)
2,219
Provision for other credit losses
(5)
4
(11)
(2)
—
(1)
7
Provision for credit losses
18,773
21,105
22,952
24,459
45,516
39,878
95,245
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
193,148
180,283
183,149
183,292
164,024
373,431
325,947
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,672
11,759
12,252
12,092
11,295
24,431
22,231
Mortgage banking activity
46,399
39,430
31,461
36,290
40,742
85,829
72,134
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,211
1,202
1,234
1,221
975
2,413
1,946
Gain (loss) on securities
12,335
(7)
(288)
(16)
(6)
12,328
—
Other noninterest income
16,094
13,494
11,589
13,594
14,343
29,588
27,088
Total noninterest income
88,711
65,878
56,248
63,181
67,349
154,589
123,399
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
88,201
82,930
75,966
81,898
81,336
171,131
162,246
Occupancy and equipment
12,559
12,885
13,197
12,745
12,522
25,444
25,508
Data processing and communications expenses
15,193
14,654
14,028
12,973
13,451
29,847
26,485
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
840
486
157
(1,360)
848
1,326
1,283
Advertising and marketing
3,571
2,545
2,974
2,723
2,627
6,116
6,159
Amortization of intangible assets
4,407
4,422
4,425
4,425
4,688
8,829
9,394
Other noninterest expenses
30,586
30,789
38,264
28,042
32,931
61,375
56,749
Total noninterest expense
155,357
148,711
149,011
141,446
148,403
304,068
287,824
Income before income tax expense
126,502
97,450
90,386
105,027
82,970
223,952
161,522
Income tax expense
35,717
23,138
24,452
24,912
20,335
58,855
38,466
Net income
$ 90,785
$ 74,312
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 165,097
$ 123,056
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.32
$ 1.08
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.39
$ 1.78
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 257,297
$ 235,931
$ 230,470
$ 241,137
$ 284,552
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,104,897
975,321
936,834
1,304,636
1,034,578
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,531,047
1,414,419
1,402,944
1,424,081
1,460,356
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
148,538
147,022
141,512
141,859
142,513
Other investments
96,613
77,480
71,794
104,957
109,656
Loans held for sale
570,180
364,332
281,332
381,466
391,472
Loans, net of unearned income
20,992,603
20,600,260
20,269,303
20,201,079
20,471,759
Allowance for credit losses
(336,218)
(320,023)
(307,100)
(290,104)
(272,071)
Loans, net
20,656,385
20,280,237
19,962,203
19,910,975
20,199,688
Other real estate owned
2,213
2,158
6,199
3,397
6,170
Premises and equipment, net
213,255
214,801
216,435
217,564
218,662
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangible assets, net
79,120
83,527
87,949
92,375
96,800
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
376,458
396,804
395,778
393,769
391,483
Other assets
469,079
447,767
454,603
465,968
449,042
Total assets
$ 26,520,728
$ 25,655,445
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 6,649,220
$ 6,538,322
$ 6,491,639
$ 6,589,610
$ 6,706,897
Interest-bearing
14,794,923
14,459,068
14,216,870
14,000,735
13,736,228
Total deposits
21,444,143
20,997,390
20,708,509
20,590,345
20,443,125
Other borrowings
946,413
631,380
509,586
1,209,553
1,536,989
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
131,312
130,814
130,315
129,817
129,319
Other liabilities
432,246
411,123
428,542
421,046
406,555
Total liabilities
22,954,114
22,170,707
21,776,952
22,350,761
22,515,988
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
72,697
72,683
72,516
72,514
72,515
Capital stock
1,950,846
1,948,352
1,945,385
1,942,852
1,939,865
Retained earnings
1,684,218
1,603,832
1,539,957
1,484,424
1,414,742
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(38,020)
(39,959)
(35,939)
(60,818)
(50,618)
Treasury stock
(103,127)
(100,170)
(95,172)
(91,903)
(91,874)
Total shareholders' equity
3,566,614
3,484,738
3,426,747
3,347,069
3,284,630
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 26,520,728
$ 25,655,445
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
Other Data
Earning assets
$ 24,443,878
$ 23,578,834
$ 23,103,719
$ 23,558,078
$ 23,610,334
Intangible assets
1,094,766
1,099,173
1,103,595
1,108,021
1,112,446
Interest-bearing liabilities
15,872,648
15,221,262
14,856,771
15,340,105
15,402,536
Average assets
25,954,808
25,295,088
25,341,990
25,525,913
25,631,846
Average common shareholders' equity
3,530,869
3,462,871
3,383,554
3,324,960
3,293,049
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 357,232
$ 348,727
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 295,497
$ 348,727
$ 258,163
Adoption of ASU 2022-02
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,711)
Provision for loan losses
25,348
25,523
30,401
30,095
43,643
50,871
93,019
Provision for unfunded commitments
(6,570)
(4,422)
(7,438)
(5,634)
1,873
(10,992)
2,219
Provision for other credit losses
(5)
4
(11)
(2)
—
(1)
7
Provision for credit losses
18,773
21,105
22,952
24,459
45,516
39,878
95,245
Charge-offs
16,845
18,457
20,104
19,488
20,670
35,302
35,626
Recoveries
7,692
5,857
6,699
7,426
6,440
13,549
10,712
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
9,153
12,600
13,405
12,062
14,230
21,753
24,914
Ending balance
$ 366,852
$ 357,232
$ 348,727
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 366,852
$ 326,783
Allowance for loan losses
$ 336,218
$ 320,023
$ 307,100
$ 290,104
$ 272,071
$ 336,218
$ 272,071
Allowance for unfunded commitments
30,566
37,136
41,558
48,996
54,630
30,566
54,630
Allowance for other credit losses
68
73
69
80
82
68
82
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 366,852
$ 357,232
$ 348,727
$ 339,180
$ 326,783
$ 366,852
$ 326,783
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual portfolio loans
$ 85,878
$ 80,448
$ 60,961
$ 53,806
$ 57,025
$ 85,878
$ 57,025
Other real estate owned
2,213
2,158
6,199
3,397
6,170
2,213
6,170
Repossessed assets
22
29
17
22
9
22
9
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
15,909
15,811
16,988
11,891
13,424
15,909
13,424
Non-performing portfolio assets
$ 104,022
$ 98,446
$ 84,165
$ 69,116
$ 76,628
$ 104,022
$ 76,628
Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans
93,520
84,238
90,156
80,752
69,655
93,520
69,655
Total non-performing assets
$ 197,542
$ 182,684
$ 174,321
$ 149,868
$ 146,283
$ 197,542
$ 146,283
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets
0.39 %
0.38 %
0.33 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.39 %
0.30 %
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.74 %
0.71 %
0.69 %
0.58 %
0.57 %
0.74 %
0.57 %
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.18 %
0.25 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.28 %
0.21 %
0.25 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 2,860,973
$ 2,758,716
$ 2,688,929
$ 2,632,836
$ 2,718,831
Consumer
217,787
232,993
241,552
259,797
307,486
Indirect automobile
16,335
24,022
34,257
47,108
63,231
Mortgage warehouse
1,070,921
891,336
818,728
852,823
1,147,413
Municipal
454,967
477,567
492,668
497,093
510,410
Premium Finance
1,151,261
998,726
946,562
1,007,334
988,731
Real estate - construction and development
2,336,987
2,264,346
2,129,187
2,236,686
2,217,744
Real estate - commercial and farmland
8,103,634
8,131,248
8,059,754
7,865,389
7,815,779
Real estate - residential
4,779,738
4,821,306
4,857,666
4,802,013
4,702,134
Total loans
$ 20,992,603
$ 20,600,260
$ 20,269,303
$ 20,201,079
$ 20,471,759
Loans by Risk Grade
Pass
$ 20,623,416
$ 20,221,302
$ 19,846,731
$ 19,812,895
$ 20,114,816
Other assets especially mentioned
115,477
137,225
203,725
187,449
171,035
Substandard
253,710
241,733
218,847
200,735
185,908
Total loans
$ 20,992,603
$ 20,600,260
$ 20,269,303
$ 20,201,079
$ 20,471,759
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Earning Assets
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
$ 899,866
$ 923,845
$ 936,733
$ 864,028
$ 998,609
$ 911,855
$ 929,496
Investment securities - taxable
1,663,841
1,599,705
1,591,567
1,650,164
1,699,096
1,631,773
1,708,222
Investment securities - nontaxable
41,396
41,287
40,227
40,896
42,580
41,341
42,814
Loans held for sale
491,000
323,351
405,080
464,452
577,606
407,175
534,192
Loans
20,820,361
20,320,678
20,252,773
20,371,689
20,164,938
20,570,520
19,993,794
Total Earning Assets
$ 23,916,464
$ 23,208,866
$ 23,226,380
$ 23,391,229
$ 23,482,829
$ 23,562,664
$ 23,208,518
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 6,558,427
$ 6,403,300
$ 6,572,190
$ 6,655,191
$ 6,729,789
$ 6,480,864
$ 6,931,852
NOW accounts
3,824,538
3,829,977
3,760,992
3,661,701
3,949,850
3,827,257
4,047,484
MMDA
6,251,719
5,952,389
5,994,361
5,527,731
5,002,590
6,102,054
4,998,417
Savings accounts
781,588
795,887
817,075
915,678
1,009,749
788,738
1,007,693
Retail CDs
2,430,416
2,378,678
2,281,357
2,200,413
2,024,014
2,404,547
1,819,307
Brokered CDs
1,167,174
1,381,382
1,122,684
1,441,854
1,393,206
1,274,278
762,672
Total Deposits
21,013,862
20,741,613
20,548,659
20,402,568
20,109,198
20,877,738
19,567,425
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
FHLB advances
548,251
219,589
538,096
943,855
1,408,855
383,920
1,687,286
Other borrowings
307,449
308,210
311,091
312,572
316,626
307,829
338,912
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
131,050
130,551
130,054
129,554
129,056
130,801
128,808
Total Non-Deposit Funding
986,751
658,350
979,241
1,385,981
1,854,537
822,550
2,155,006
Total Funding
$ 22,000,613
$ 21,399,963
$ 21,527,900
$ 21,788,549
$ 21,963,735
$ 21,700,288
$ 21,722,431
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
$ 12,376
$ 12,637
$ 14,368
$ 10,769
$ 13,686
$ 25,013
$ 22,799
Debt securities - taxable
16,948
13,092
14,033
14,754
15,915
30,040
30,215
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
423
418
413
418
430
841
859
Loans held for sale
8,189
5,348
6,846
7,460
8,398
13,537
15,405
Loans (TE)
310,347
298,907
297,501
298,102
284,471
609,254
550,273
Total Earning Assets
$ 348,283
$ 330,402
$ 333,161
$ 331,503
$ 322,900
$ 678,685
$ 619,551
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$ 21,020
$ 20,574
$ 19,293
$ 17,255
$ 18,003
$ 41,594
$ 33,036
MMDA
58,332
53,953
54,002
45,683
35,224
112,285
63,033
Savings accounts
984
986
974
1,791
2,296
1,970
3,584
Retail CDs
25,711
24,576
22,257
19,013
14,751
50,287
22,380
Brokered CDs
15,198
18,085
15,223
19,257
17,813
33,283
19,236
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
121,245
118,174
111,749
102,999
88,087
239,419
141,269
Non-Deposit Funding
FHLB advances
7,167
2,578
7,089
12,543
17,222
9,745
39,670
Other borrowings
3,574
3,879
3,798
3,821
3,902
7,453
9,251
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
3,416
3,433
3,477
3,439
3,201
6,849
6,286
Total Non-Deposit Funding
14,157
9,890
14,364
19,803
24,325
24,047
55,207
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$ 135,402
$ 128,064
$ 126,113
$ 122,802
$ 112,412
$ 263,466
$ 196,476
Net Interest Income (TE)
$ 212,881
$ 202,338
$ 207,048
$ 208,701
$ 210,488
$ 415,219
$ 423,075
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Earning Assets
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
5.53 %
5.50 %
6.09 %
4.94 %
5.50 %
5.52 %
4.95 %
Debt securities - taxable
4.10 %
3.29 %
3.50 %
3.55 %
3.76 %
3.70 %
3.57 %
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
4.11 %
4.07 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
4.09 %
4.05 %
Loans held for sale
6.71 %
6.65 %
6.71 %
6.37 %
5.83 %
6.69 %
5.82 %
Loans (TE)
6.00 %
5.92 %
5.83 %
5.81 %
5.66 %
5.96 %
5.55 %
Total Earning Assets
5.86 %
5.73 %
5.69 %
5.62 %
5.52 %
5.79 %
5.38 %
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
2.21 %
2.16 %
2.04 %
1.87 %
1.83 %
2.19 %
1.65 %
MMDA
3.75 %
3.65 %
3.57 %
3.28 %
2.82 %
3.70 %
2.54 %
Savings accounts
0.51 %
0.50 %
0.47 %
0.78 %
0.91 %
0.50 %
0.72 %
Retail CDs
4.25 %
4.16 %
3.87 %
3.43 %
2.92 %
4.21 %
2.48 %
Brokered CDs
5.24 %
5.27 %
5.38 %
5.30 %
5.13 %
5.25 %
5.09 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3.37 %
3.31 %
3.17 %
2.97 %
2.64 %
3.34 %
2.25 %
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
FHLB advances
5.26 %
4.72 %
5.23 %
5.27 %
4.90 %
5.10 %
4.74 %
Other borrowings
4.68 %
5.06 %
4.84 %
4.85 %
4.94 %
4.87 %
5.50 %
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
10.48 %
10.58 %
10.61 %
10.53 %
9.95 %
10.53 %
9.84 %
Total Non-Deposit Funding
5.77 %
6.04 %
5.82 %
5.67 %
5.26 %
5.88 %
5.17 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3.53 %
3.43 %
3.35 %
3.22 %
2.96 %
3.48 %
2.68 %
Net Interest Spread
2.33 %
2.30 %
2.34 %
2.40 %
2.56 %
2.31 %
2.70 %
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.58 %
3.51 %
3.54 %
3.54 %
3.60 %
3.54 %
3.68 %
Total Cost of Funds(3)
2.48 %
2.41 %
2.32 %
2.24 %
2.05 %
2.44 %
1.82 %
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 90,785
$ 74,312
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 165,097
$ 123,056
Adjustment items:
Gain on sale of MSR
(4,713)
—
—
—
—
(4,713)
—
Gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock
(12,554)
—
—
—
—
(12,554)
—
Gain on BOLI proceeds
(466)
(998)
—
—
—
(1,464)
(486)
FDIC special assessment
(895)
2,909
11,566
—
—
2,014
—
Gain on bank premises
—
—
(1,903)
—
—
—
—
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)
3,814
(611)
(2,029)
—
—
3,203
—
After tax adjustment items
(14,814)
1,300
7,634
—
—
(13,514)
(486)
Tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring
4,792
—
—
—
—
4,792
—
Adjusted net income
$ 80,763
$ 75,612
$ 73,568
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 156,375
$ 122,570
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
69,013,834
69,014,116
69,014,793
68,994,247
69,034,763
69,010,010
69,191,512
Net income per diluted share
$ 1.32
$ 1.08
$ 0.96
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.39
$ 1.78
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$ 1.17
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 1.16
$ 0.91
$ 2.27
$ 1.77
Average assets
$ 25,954,808
$ 25,295,088
$ 25,341,990
$ 25,525,913
$ 25,631,846
$ 25,624,948
$ 25,375,312
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.18 %
1.03 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.30 %
0.98 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.25 %
1.20 %
1.15 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.23 %
0.97 %
Average common equity
$ 3,530,869
$ 3,462,871
$ 3,383,554
$ 3,324,960
$ 3,293,049
$ 3,496,870
$ 3,271,787
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,433,958
$ 2,361,544
$ 2,277,810
$ 2,214,775
$ 2,178,323
$ 2,397,751
$ 2,154,720
Return on average common equity
10.34 %
8.63 %
7.73 %
9.56 %
7.63 %
9.49 %
7.58 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
13.35 %
12.88 %
12.81 %
14.35 %
11.53 %
13.12 %
11.47 %
Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 155,357
$ 148,711
$ 149,011
$ 141,446
$ 148,403
$ 304,068
$ 287,824
Adjustment items:
FDIC special assessment
895
(2,909)
(11,566)
—
—
(2,014)
—
Gain on bank premises
—
—
1,903
—
—
—
—
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 156,252
$ 145,802
$ 139,348
$ 141,446
$ 148,403
$ 302,054
$ 287,824
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 211,921
$ 201,388
$ 206,101
$ 207,751
$ 209,540
$ 413,309
$ 421,192
Noninterest income
88,711
65,878
56,248
63,181
67,349
154,589
123,399
Total revenue
$ 300,632
$ 267,266
$ 262,349
$ 270,932
$ 276,889
$ 567,898
$ 544,591
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$ 212,881
$ 202,338
$ 207,048
$ 208,701
$ 210,488
$ 415,219
$ 423,075
Noninterest income
88,711
65,878
56,248
63,181
67,349
154,589
123,399
Total revenue (TE)
301,592
268,216
263,296
271,882
277,837
569,808
546,474
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
(12,335)
7
288
16
6
(12,328)
—
Gain on sale of MSR
(4,713)
—
—
—
—
(4,713)
—
Gain on BOLI proceeds
(466)
(998)
—
—
—
(1,464)
(486)
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$ 284,078
$ 267,225
$ 263,584
$ 271,898
$ 277,843
$ 551,303
$ 545,988
Efficiency ratio
51.68 %
55.64 %
56.80 %
52.21 %
53.60 %
53.54 %
52.85 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
55.00 %
54.56 %
52.87 %
52.02 %
53.41 %
54.79 %
52.72 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,566,614
$ 3,484,738
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,347,069
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,566,614
$ 3,284,630
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
79,120
83,527
87,949
92,375
96,800
79,120
96,800
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,471,848
$ 2,385,565
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,239,048
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,471,848
$ 2,172,184
Period end number of shares
69,066,573
69,115,263
69,053,341
69,138,461
69,139,783
69,066,573
69,139,783
Book value per share (period end)
$ 51.64
$ 50.42
$ 49.62
$ 48.41
$ 47.51
$ 51.64
$ 47.51
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$ 35.79
$ 34.52
$ 33.64
$ 32.38
$ 31.42
$ 35.79
$ 31.42
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Table 9D
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Total shareholders' equity
$ 3,566,614
$ 3,484,738
$ 3,426,747
$ 3,347,069
$ 3,284,630
$ 3,566,614
$ 3,284,630
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
79,120
83,527
87,949
92,375
96,800
79,120
96,800
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 2,471,848
$ 2,385,565
$ 2,323,152
$ 2,239,048
$ 2,172,184
$ 2,471,848
$ 2,172,184
Total assets
$ 26,520,728
$ 25,655,445
$ 25,203,699
$ 25,697,830
$ 25,800,618
$ 26,520,728
$ 25,800,618
Less:
Goodwill
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
1,015,646
Other intangibles, net
79,120
83,527
87,949
92,375
96,800
79,120
96,800
Total tangible assets
$ 25,425,962
$ 24,556,272
$ 24,100,104
$ 24,589,809
$ 24,688,172
$ 25,425,962
$ 24,688,172
Equity to Assets
13.45 %
13.58 %
13.60 %
13.02 %
12.73 %
13.45 %
12.73 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
9.72 %
9.71 %
9.64 %
9.11 %
8.80 %
9.72 %
8.80 %
PPNR ROA
Table 9E
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$ 90,785
$ 74,312
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 165,097
$ 123,056
Plus:
Income taxes
35,717
23,138
24,452
24,912
20,335
58,855
38,466
Provision for credit losses
18,773
21,105
22,952
24,459
45,516
39,878
95,245
PPNR
$ 145,275
$ 118,555
$ 113,338
$ 129,486
$ 128,486
$ 263,830
$ 256,767
Average Assets
$ 25,954,808
$ 25,295,088
$ 25,341,990
$ 25,525,913
$ 25,631,846
$ 25,624,948
$ 25,375,312
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
1.41 %
1.18 %
1.03 %
1.25 %
0.98 %
1.30 %
0.98 %
PPNR ROA
2.25 %
1.89 %
1.77 %
2.01 %
2.01 %
2.07 %
2.04 %
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$ 23,742
$ 23,287
$ 24,053
$ 22,805
$ 21,417
$ 47,029
$ 41,444
Provision for credit losses
(2,882)
2,332
1,005
2,399
3,278
(550)
6,131
Noninterest income
50,145
38,765
30,588
35,691
39,808
88,910
70,866
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
25,254
21,073
16,996
21,231
21,930
46,327
42,090
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,008
1,049
1,210
1,182
1,224
2,057
2,507
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,276
1,366
1,318
1,052
1,397
2,642
2,466
Other noninterest expenses
13,397
12,530
11,634
12,153
11,859
25,927
23,606
Total noninterest expense
40,935
36,018
31,158
35,618
36,410
76,953
70,669
Income before income tax expense
35,834
23,702
22,478
20,479
21,537
59,536
35,510
Income tax expense
7,525
4,978
4,720
4,301
4,523
12,503
7,457
Net income
$ 28,309
$ 18,724
$ 17,758
$ 16,178
$ 17,014
$ 47,033
$ 28,053
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$ 6,292
$ 6,028
$ 5,965
$ 6,008
$ 6,166
$ 12,320
$ 11,866
Provision for credit losses
359
145
(68)
(589)
411
504
217
Noninterest income
1,028
740
929
662
1,404
1,768
1,884
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,124
888
296
924
772
2,012
1,574
Occupancy and equipment expenses
7
7
3
1
—
14
1
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
59
25
51
30
44
84
90
Other noninterest expenses
298
237
229
219
223
535
425
Total noninterest expense
1,488
1,157
579
1,174
1,039
2,645
2,090
Income before income tax expense
5,473
5,466
6,383
6,085
6,120
10,939
11,443
Income tax expense
1,149
1,148
1,340
1,278
1,285
2,297
2,403
Net income
$ 4,324
$ 4,318
$ 5,043
$ 4,807
$ 4,835
$ 8,642
$ 9,040
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$ 8,350
$ 7,605
$ 7,801
$ 9,381
$ 8,185
$ 15,955
$ 16,825
Provision for credit losses
408
(499)
27
139
572
(91)
606
Noninterest income
11
10
9
4
9
21
18
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,900
2,053
1,973
2,308
2,122
3,953
4,319
Occupancy and equipment expenses
70
76
83
89
83
146
142
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
102
79
100
73
66
181
151
Other noninterest expenses
1,095
1,028
1,057
1,027
1,036
2,123
2,133
Total noninterest expense
3,167
3,236
3,213
3,497
3,307
6,403
6,745
Income before income tax expense
4,786
4,878
4,570
5,749
4,315
9,664
9,492
Income tax expense
953
984
945
1,170
869
1,937
1,919
Net income
$ 3,833
$ 3,894
$ 3,625
$ 4,579
$ 3,446
$ 7,727
$ 7,573
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Banking Division
Net interest income
$ 173,537
$ 164,468
$ 168,282
$ 169,557
$ 173,772
$ 338,005
$ 351,057
Provision for credit losses
20,888
19,127
21,988
22,510
41,255
40,015
88,291
Noninterest income
37,527
26,363
24,722
26,824
26,128
63,890
50,631
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
59,923
58,916
56,701
57,435
56,512
118,839
114,263
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,474
11,753
11,901
11,473
11,215
23,227
22,858
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
13,756
13,184
12,559
11,818
11,944
26,940
23,778
Other noninterest expenses
24,614
24,447
32,900
20,431
27,976
49,061
47,421
Total noninterest expense
109,767
108,300
114,061
101,157
107,647
218,067
208,320
Income before income tax expense
80,409
63,404
56,955
72,714
50,998
143,813
105,077
Income tax expense
26,090
16,028
17,447
18,163
13,658
42,118
26,687
Net income
$ 54,319
$ 47,376
$ 39,508
$ 54,551
$ 37,340
$ 101,695
$ 78,390
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$ 211,921
$ 201,388
$ 206,101
$ 207,751
$ 209,540
$ 413,309
$ 421,192
Provision for credit losses
18,773
21,105
22,952
24,459
45,516
39,878
95,245
Noninterest income
88,711
65,878
56,248
63,181
67,349
154,589
123,399
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
88,201
82,930
75,966
81,898
81,336
171,131
162,246
Occupancy and equipment expenses
12,559
12,885
13,197
12,745
12,522
25,444
25,508
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
15,193
14,654
14,028
12,973
13,451
29,847
26,485
Other noninterest expenses
39,404
38,242
45,820
33,830
41,094
77,646
73,585
Total noninterest expense
155,357
148,711
149,011
141,446
148,403
304,068
287,824
Income before income tax expense
126,502
97,450
90,386
105,027
82,970
223,952
161,522
Income tax expense
35,717
23,138
24,452
24,912
20,335
58,855
38,466
Net income
$ 90,785
$ 74,312
$ 65,934
$ 80,115
$ 62,635
$ 165,097
$ 123,056
