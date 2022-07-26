Log in
Ameris Bancorp : 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

07/26/2022
2nd Quarter 2022 Results Investor Presentation

Cautionary Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward- looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward- looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

1

Ameris Profile

Investment Rationale

  • Historically top of peer financial results
  • Culture of discipline - credit, liquidity, expense control, capital preservation
  • Proven stewards of shareholder value - TBV has grown 10% annualized over past five years
  • Experienced executive team with skills and leadership to continue to grow organically
  • Diversified loan portfolio among geographies and product lines
  • Diversified revenue streams with strong core bank and lines of business

Strong Southeastern Markets

• Atlanta's premier independent banking franchise

• Scarcity value in one of the fastest growing regions in nation

• Attractive core deposit base

• 65% of our franchise is in 5 MSAs, which grew 2x the national average over the last 15 years

2

2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results

2Q 2022 Operating Highlights

  • Net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $81.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $1.05 per share, or 3.9%, to $27.89 at June 30, 2022
  • Only $0.16 dilution, or less than 1%, in tangible book value(1) from increase in net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.35% for 1Q22 to 3.66% this quarter
  • Organic loan growth of $1.42 billion, or 35.1% annualized (and $1.45 billion, or 36.4% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans)
  • Adjusted ROA(1) of 1.40%
  • Adjusted ROTCE(1) of 17.18%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 53.66%
  • Well positioned to be asset sensitive in rising rate environment
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 41.98% of total deposits

1 - Considered Non-GAAP measures - See reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures in Appendix

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ameris Bancorp published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
