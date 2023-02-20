AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Reports $55.6 Million of Net Income, Return on Equity of 15.5% and Net Combined Ratio of 83.6% in 2022

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 66,073 $ 67,733 -2.5 % $ 271,698 $ 275,993 -1.6 % Net investment income 7,642 6,073 25.8 % 27,223 25,435 7.0 % Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax) 1,038 205 406.3 % 3,440 1,695 102.9 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 4,892 4,289 NM (8,092 ) 12,315 NM Net income 20,778 3,541 486.8 % 55,602 65,756 -15.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.18 500.0 % $ 2.88 $ 3.39 -15.0 % Operating net income (loss) 16,093 (9 ) NM 59,277 54,688 8.4 % Operating earnings per share $ 0.84 $ - NM $ 3.07 $ 2.82 8.9 % Book value per share $ 16.57 $ 20.62 -19.6 % $ 16.57 $ 20.62 -19.6 % Net combined ratio 82.0 % 112.9 % 83.6 % 85.7 % Return on average equity 24.1 % 3.2 % 15.5 % 15.7 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “AMERISAFE’s financial results this quarter are reflective of our focus on underwriting margins and sustainability in providing long-term returns to our shareholders. Despite industrywide pressure as competition increases and rates decrease, our focus on risk selection, appropriate product pricing and claims handling resulted in combined ratios of 82.0% this quarter and 83.6% for the year. Based on these results and our capital strength, AMERISAFE has demonstrated it is well-positioned for solid performance in the current market and to create long-term shareholder value into the future.”

INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 55,647 $ 55,871 -0.4 % $ 276,110 $ 278,294 -0.8 % Net premiums earned 66,073 67,733 -2.5 % 271,698 275,993 -1.6 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 36,524 59,197 -38.3 % 152,316 160,798 -5.3 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 17,421 16,714 4.2 % 72,032 72,051 0.0 % Policyholder dividends 182 515 -64.7 % 2,699 3,715 -27.3 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 11,946 $ (8,693 ) NM $ 44,651 $ 39,429 13.2 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 71.0 % 107.4 % 71.0 % 80.7 % Prior accident year loss ratio -15.7 % -20.0 % -14.9 % -22.4 % Net loss ratio 55.3 % 87.4 % 56.1 % 58.3 % Net underwriting expense ratio 26.4 % 24.7 % 26.5 % 26.1 % Net dividend ratio 0.3 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.3 % Net combined ratio 82.0 % 112.9 % 83.6 % 85.7 %

Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 4.5% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued declines in approved loss costs in the states in which we write business partially offset by an increase in payrolls. For the full year, voluntary premiums decreased by 5.9%.

Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an increase of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums by $14.0 million, compared to a decrease in premiums of $1.2 million in 2021.

The loss ratio for the fourth quarter was 55.3% and 56.1% for the full year. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $10.4 million, primarily from accident years 2017 through 2020. For the full year, the company experienced favorable development on prior accident years of $40.6 million, compared with $61.9 million in 2021. The Company attributes its lower claim severities for prior years to active claims handling.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the underwriting expense ratio was 26.4% compared with 24.7% in the same quarter in 2021, as a result of lower earned premium and increased guaranty fund assessments. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the underwriting expense ratio was 26.5%, compared with 26.1% in 2021, largely due to lower earned premium as underwriting and other expenses for the full year were largely unchanged.

The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 17.8% compared with 17.2% for 2021. The rate was slightly higher than last year due to a decrease in the proportion of tax-exempt interest income relative to underwriting profit.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 7,642 $ 6,073 25.8 % $ 27,223 $ 25,435 7.0 % Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax) 1,038 205 406.3 % 3,440 1,695 102.9 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 4,892 4,289 NM (8,092 ) 12,315 NM Pre-tax investment yield 3.1 % 2.2 % 2.7 % 2.3 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.4 % 2.7 % 3.4 % 2.7 % ________________________________

(1) The tax-equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended and full year ended December 31, 2022 increased 25.8% to $7.6 million and 7.0% to $27.2 million, respectively, due to higher yields on fixed income securities.

Net unrealized gains on equity securities were $4.9 million in the fourth quarter. The full year loss of ($8.1) million is reflective of declines in the equity markets in the first half of the year.

As of December 31, 2022, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.0 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

In an accompanying announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly dividend by 6.5% from $0.31 per share to $0.34 per share, payable on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP in the Supplemental Information in this release.

Management believes that investors' understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE's disclosure of these financial measures which include operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 20,778 $ 3,541 $ 55,602 $ 65,756 Less: Net realized gains on investments 1,038 205 3,440 1,695 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 4,892 4,289 (8,092 ) 12,315 Tax effect (1) (1,245 ) (944 ) 977 (2,942 ) Operating net income (2) $ 16,093 $ (9 ) $ 59,277 $ 54,688 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 345,226 $ 439,740 $ 358,378 $ 419,070 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,896 ) 14,262 (146 ) 17,278 Average adjusted shareholders’ equity (2) $ 362,122 $ 425,478 $ 358,524 $ 401,792 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,209,279 19,420,757 19,321,717 19,408,619 Return on average equity (4) 24.1 % 3.2 % 15.5 % 15.7 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 17.8 % 0.0 % 16.5 % 13.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.18 $ 2.88 $ 3.39 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 0.84 $ - $ 3.07 $ 2.82 ________________________________

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures. (3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity. (4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the impact of a pandemic on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of our investment portfolio. Additional factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 55,647 $ 55,871 $ 276,110 $ 278,294 Ceded premiums written (2,690 ) (3,059 ) (10,527 ) (10,469 ) Net premiums written $ 52,957 $ 52,812 $ 265,583 $ 267,825 Net premiums earned $ 66,073 $ 67,733 $ 271,698 $ 275,993 Net investment income 7,642 6,073 27,223 25,435 Net realized gains on investments 1,038 205 3,440 1,695 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 4,892 4,289 (8,092 ) 12,315 Fee and other income 116 81 468 496 Total revenues 79,761 78,381 294,737 315,934 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 36,524 59,197 152,316 160,798 Underwriting and other operating costs 17,421 16,714 72,032 72,051 Policyholder dividends 182 515 2,699 3,715 Provision for investment related credit loss expense (benefit) (16 ) 23 44 (79 ) Total expenses 54,111 76,449 227,091 236,485 Income before taxes 25,650 1,932 67,646 79,449 Income tax expense 4,872 (1,609 ) 12,044 13,693 Net income $ 20,778 $ 3,541 $ 55,602 $ 65,756

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 20,778 $ 3,541 $ 55,602 $ 65,756 Basic weighted average common shares 19,131,271 19,345,324 19,233,241 19,332,391 Basic earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.18 $ 2.89 $ 3.40 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 20,778 $ 3,541 $ 55,602 $ 65,756 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,131,271 19,345,324 19,233,241 19,332,391 Restricted stock and restricted stock units 78,008 75,433 88,476 76,228 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,209,279 19,420,757 19,321,717 19,408,619 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 0.18 $ 2.88 $ 3.39

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 888,987 $ 1,012,571 Cash and cash equivalents 61,469 70,722 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 125,677 120,561 Premiums receivable, net 121,713 135,100 Deferred income taxes 22,794 14,384 Deferred policy acquisition costs 17,401 17,059 Other assets 31,238 32,327 $ 1,269,279 $ 1,402,724 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 696,037 $ 745,278 Unearned premiums 114,976 121,092 Insurance-related assessments 17,653 16,850 Other liabilities 123,181 120,181 Shareholders’ equity 317,432 399,323 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,269,279 $ 1,402,724

