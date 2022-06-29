Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERISAFE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSF   US03071H1005

AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
50.33 USD   -1.02%
05:01pAMERISAFE Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
06/16AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/14AMERISAFE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

06/29/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What:

AMERISAFE 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:

Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time

How:

Live via phone – by dialing 323-701-0160, Conference Code 1912120

Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below

Where:

www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERISAFE, INC.
05:01pAMERISAFE Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
06/16AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/14AMERISAFE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22AMERISAFE : Truist Financial Services Conference
PU
04/29AMERISAFE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : AMERISAFE, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27AMERISAFE : Announces 2022 First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/27AMERISAFE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27AMERISAFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (AMSF) AMERISAFE Posts Q1 EPS $0.82, vs. Street Est of $0.65
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERISAFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 291 M - -
Net income 2022 54,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 982 M 982 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart AMERISAFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMERISAFE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERISAFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 50,85 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Andrew Fuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Kathryn Housh Shirley Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.-5.54%982
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION13.55%67 507
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.88%41 043
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.08%40 581
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.06%39 889
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.84%34 565