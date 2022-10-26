Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERISAFE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSF   US03071H1005

AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
52.79 USD   -1.27%
04:43pAmerisafe Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pEarnings Flash (AMSF) AMERISAFE Posts Q3 Revenue $71.4M, vs. Street Est of $73.1M
MT
04:32pAMERISAFE Declares Special Dividend of $4.00 Per Share and Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERISAFE Declares Special Dividend of $4.00 Per Share and Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share.

The special cash dividend will be payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce this special dividend which reflects our operational consistency and discipline. Returning excess capital to shareholders via special dividends is a key component of AMERISAFE’s capital management strategy,” said G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past ten years, the Company has declared $38.03 per share in dividends, comprising $8.28 in regular dividends and $29.75 in special dividends per share.

More information on the dividend and information on the company’s third quarter earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERISAFE, INC.
04:43pAmerisafe Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:34pEarnings Flash (AMSF) AMERISAFE Posts Q3 Revenue $71.4M, vs. Street Est of $73.1M
MT
04:32pAMERISAFE Declares Special Dividend of $4.00 Per Share and Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:32pAMERISAFE Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
09/26AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
09/08AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25AMERISAFE Appoints Anastasios Omiridis Finance Chief
MT
08/25Amerisafe Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/25AMERISAFE Appoints Experienced Insurance Executive as Its New Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/25AMERISAFE, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes, Effective on September 1, 20..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on AMERISAFE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 91,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasios Omiridis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Kathryn Housh Shirley Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.-0.67%1 031
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION20.08%71 424
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.52%41 283
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.57%41 266
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.70%36 152
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.95%33 692