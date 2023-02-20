Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMERISAFE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSF   US03071H1005

AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
55.64 USD   +2.71%
04:16pAMERISAFE Increases Dividend By 9.7%
BU
04:06pAMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
BU
01/06AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend By 9.7%

02/20/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increases Quarterly Dividend from $0.31 to $0.34 per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 9.7%, from $0.31 to $0.34 per share.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

The Company began paying dividends in 2013. Since that time, the Company has paid $38.03 in dividends per share, comprising $8.28 in regular dividends and $29.75 in special dividends.

Additional information on the Company’s fourth quarter and 2022 full year earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERISAFE, INC.
04:16pAMERISAFE Increases Dividend By 9.7%
BU
04:06pAMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
BU
01/06AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
01/05Amerisafe Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
01/05AMERISAFE Announces the Retirement of Director and Founder Millard Morris
BU
01/05AMERISAFE, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Millard Morris as Director
CI
2022AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Amerisafe : Raymond James Insurance Conference
PU
2022AMERISAFE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on AMERISAFE, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 2010.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERISAFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 066 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart AMERISAFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMERISAFE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERISAFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 55,64 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasios Omiridis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Kathryn Housh Shirley Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Randall E. Roach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.7.06%1 066
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION9.10%82 832
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.83%44 839
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.93%43 112
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%42 073
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.41%35 563