    AMSF   US03071H1005

AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
AMERISAFE : Named to Ward's Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 13th Year

07/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top performing property-casualty companies for the 13th consecutive year. This year’s award recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2016-2020.

Janelle Frost, President and CEO said, “This honor is a well-deserved recognition of AMERISAFE employees’ dedication to our vision. Our strategy of turning risk into opportunity can only be achieved through their performance and experience.”

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 316 M - -
Net income 2021 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 097 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Andrew Fuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Kathryn Housh Shirley Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.-1.06%1 164
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-4.36%56 686
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.18.67%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.97%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.41%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.64%32 091