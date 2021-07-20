AMERISAFE : Named to Ward's Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 13th Year

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top performing property-casualty companies for the 13th consecutive year. This year’s award recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2016-2020.

Janelle Frost, President and CEO said, “This honor is a well-deserved recognition of AMERISAFE employees’ dedication to our vision. Our strategy of turning risk into opportunity can only be achieved through their performance and experience.”

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

