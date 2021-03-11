Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMERISAFE, Inc.    AMSF

AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERISAFE : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

03/11/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that the Company has set the date of the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for Friday, June 11, 2021. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time at AMERISAFE’s corporate headquarters, which are located at 2301 Highway 190 West in DeRidder, Louisiana 70634. The record date for those eligible to receive notice of and to vote at the annual meeting of shareholders is April 19, 2021.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERISAFE, INC.
05:01pAMERISAFE  : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
BU
03/11AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26AMERISAFE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/24AMERISAFE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24AMERISAFE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/24AMERISAFE  : Earnings Flash (AMSF) AMERISAFE Reports Q4 Revenue $88.2M, vs. Stre..
MT
02/24AMERISAFE  : Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
AQ
02/24AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 7.4%
GL
01/14AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Co..
GL
2020AMERISAFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 313 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,07%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart AMERISAFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMERISAFE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERISAFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 76,00 $
Last Close Price 64,79 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Andrew Fuller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Kathryn Housh Shirley Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.12.82%1 252
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-8.80%54 018
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.14%41 380
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.58%39 189
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.95%35 990
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.51%34 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ