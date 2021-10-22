Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AmeriServ Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASRV   US03074A1025

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

(ASRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERISERV FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

JOHNSTOWN, PA - AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.025 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable November 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2021. This cash dividend represents a 2.55% annualized yield using the October 21, 2021 closing common stock price of $3.92. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company's dividend payout ratio amounted to 24.2%.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through seventeen community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2021, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.34 billion and a book value of $6.66 per common share.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding AmeriServ's dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Disclaimer

AmeriServ Financial Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
11:34aAMERISERV FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
11:32aAMERISERV FINANCIAL INC /PA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aAMERISERV FINANCIAL : Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 a Share, Payable Nov. 22 to S..
MT
09:31aAMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
PR
10/19AMERISERV FINANCIAL : Press release dated October 19, 2021, announcing third quarter and f..
PU
10/19AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/19AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/19AMERISERV FINANCIAL : Reports Increased Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Mont..
PR
08/30AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC /PA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
08/26AMERISERV FINANCIAL : Announces Completion Of $27 Million Private Placement Of Subordinate..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,3 M - -
Net income 2020 4,60 M - -
Net Debt 2020 85,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 66,9 M 66,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stopko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Lynch SVP, Chief Financial, Investment & Risk Officer
Allan R. Dennison Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer L. Devan Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Pasquerilla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.24.28%67
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION92.93%94 646
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.11%68 682
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES37.90%36 828
FIRSTRAND LIMITED12.62%22 112
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED18.25%13 437