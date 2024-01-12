AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company of AmeriServ Financial Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of services, including retail banking services and lending, depository, and related financial services. Its retail banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, secured and unsecured consumer loans, mortgage loans, safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money order. It provides lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans (CRE), short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. It also operates 18 automated bank teller machines (ATMs) through its 24-hour banking network.

Sector Banks