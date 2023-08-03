AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) (the “Company”) announced today a registered public offering of 10.5 million shares of common stock of the Company in connection with Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) entering into prepaid variable share forward transactions (the “variable forward transactions”) relating to the Company’s common stock with certain counterparties (the “counterparties”).

The Company has been advised that, in order to establish their initial hedge positions with respect to the variable forward transactions, the counterparties or their affiliates will borrow an aggregate of 7,293,548 shares of the Company’s common stock from third-party stock lenders and will sell those shares (the “underwritten shares”) in an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The Company is not issuing or selling any shares of its common stock in the offering, is not a party to the variable forward transactions and will not receive any proceeds from sales of the underwritten shares. The underwriter may offer the underwritten shares from time to time in one or more transactions, in block sales, on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market or in negotiated transactions, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices.

The Company has also been advised that the counterparties or their affiliates or agents expect to borrow an additional 3,206,452 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “additional shares”) from third-party stock lenders and expect to sell those additional shares through the underwriter, from time to time after the offering, in block sales, on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market or in negotiated transactions, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. Those additional shares will not be included in the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, subject to the consummation of the purchase and sale of the underwritten shares in the offering, the Company intends to concurrently repurchase shares from the Selling Stockholder at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase the underwritten shares from the counterparties in the offering, which price per share will be net of underwriting discounts, in the amount of approximately $250 million. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under the Company’s share repurchase program and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury. The closing of the concurrent share repurchase will be conditioned upon the closing of the offering and therefore there can be no assurance that the concurrent share repurchase will be completed. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the concurrent share repurchase.

The underwritten shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered pursuant to the Company’s automatically effective registration statement (and prospectus) on Form S-3 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue.

AmerisourceBergen’s Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

